Wolfe Tones’ blushes are spared by late Rory Taaffe free as Cuchulainn Gaels fightback in Louth JFC clash

Wolfe Tones 2-9 Cuchulainn Gaels 2-8

Wolfe Tones let out a huge sigh of relief when Rory Taaffe clipped over a late free to claim all two points on offer against a promising Cuchulainn Gaels side at Clan na Gael Park.

The Drogheda side were coasting, nine points up when Taaffe laid off Patrick Fanning to make it 2-6 to 0-3. But then the wheels came off dramatically .

Credit to the young Gaels side who were the catalysts in the turnaround. Noel Litchfield’s side upped the energy, and led by the always impressive Mícheál McCabe, and aided by eye-catching James Sharkey, they hit 2-4 to no-reply to lead by one in the 55th minute.

Amid the revival, Tones lost their shape, composure and their goalkeeper Johnny Lynch to injury. Cian McDonald really grew into the game and notched a fine point along with one by the trusty Rammie Phillips.

Only for the aforementioned Fanning and his midfield aid, Darren Moore’s men would not have turned things around. Both Fanning and Mark Healy hit vital points in the finish either side of Sharkey’s point, one that levelled the game again for the plucky Omeath men.

The opening half was one to forget bar Chris Cudden’s early goal. With oceans of possession, Gaels will regret their poor opener, especially in light of their terrific comeback, which highlights what they are capable of.

Sharkey buried a rebound from Micheál McCabe’s effort off the post, while McCabe really set the cat amongst the pigeons when he flicked past replacement net-minder Alan Sweeney to take the lead.

But the underdogs were weary and substitute Joe Comiskey came off the bench for Tones to force the match-winning free.

WOLFE TONES: Johnny Lynch; Taidhg Rock, Cathal Bergin, Alan Fanning; Adam Gartland, Sam Kelly, Seán Flanagan; Patrick Fanning 1-1, Mark Healy 0-2; Dwayne Leavy 0-1, Liam Gaffney, Chris Cudden 1-0; Darren Weldon, Rory Taaffe 0-2 (1m, 1f), Eoghan Brennan 0-3 (2f). Subs: Seán McQuail for Gartland (37), Alan Sweeney for Lynch (44), Jordan Duffy for Weldon (48), Dean Haggans for Bergin (53), Joe Comiskey for Brennan (59).

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Ciarán Connolly; Eamon Donnelly, Seán Brennan, John Morgan; Rory Watson, Martin Hynes, Phillip McGovern 0-1; Seamus McCabe, David Reilly; Rammie Phillips 0-1, Mícheál McCabe 1-2, Stephen Mullen; Seán McManus, Cian McDonald 0-1, James Sharkey 1-3 (1f). Subs: Euan McArdle for Watson (29), Jamie Molloy for McManus (50), Eoin McDonald for Stephen Mullen (52).

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells).