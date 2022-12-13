Winning a Louth GAA title with your club and those who you love most, tears teem, it runs deep

NOTE: This week’s column is being written under the gaze of the McGeough Cup after 11pm on Sunday night. Somewhere in Dundalk, the U21 team that I have managed over the past eight weeks are still on the razz and my eyes are in a race with my brain to see which will closedown first.

Anyhow, the GAA runs deep and championship wins are a potent force, even more so when some of those you love the most are involved. My brother (Dáire), wee cousin (DD, who may as well be a sibling) and closest mate (James) played on Saturday night as we, Roche Emmets, won our first U21 championship title since 1994.

By nature, I’d be an emotional person who suffers from very-teary-eyed syndrome, particularly when it comes to my first love, the club I’ve been involved with since day dot, the Faughart parish pride.

I’ve stood at countless county finals over the years, listening to the captain’s speech and observing the celebrations, pondering what it would be like for that to be my club. I wrote a couple of weeks ago about the joy of finally experiencing that in 2019, when Roche began its relative rise by escaping the clutches of the junior grade.

But I wasn’t involved – there as a bias professional instead of lacing up the boots. The hunger had gone for a while, but the love hadn’t. Lads were constantly at me to get back playing ahead of our fella coming along. Indeed, it meant so much last summer when we lined out together in a championship match for the first time.

My love for my club was bred into me by my father, Eamonn, a former club chairman and secretary. The years of stories, of listening to tales about the force Roche once were, the passion. And yet never having seen it first-hand, it was like trying to imagine those times as opposed to ever firmly believing that it could be experienced in real life.

Not that myself and Dáire would have been distant growing up, but there are six-and-a-half years between us and our personalities aren’t exactly aligned. But Roche has always been a mutual religion and since we started playing together, we have grown a hell of a lot closer. Our Da is in that bracket as well – it’s like he has been revitalised by the two of us fielding in unison, blue-clad.

I give all of this background for a reason. Whereas I cry regularly, Dáire doesn’t. When Gerry Corrigan – who marshalled the match with skill and aplomb – blew full-time on Saturday evening, after our final win over Naomh Máirtín in Darver had ended a wait on an A-grade trophy that has lingered since winning the Cardinal O’Donnell Cup in 2001, the emotion was overwhelming, tears teeming, the vision blurry.

Over comes our fella, the brother, crying. A hug and embrace that I’ll never, ever forget. Probably the most special moment of my life. Winning a championship with Roche, being involved and sharing it with the man I love more than words can do justice to.

The others as well. My parents, DD, James, several lads who I share a deep bond with, and play for many months of the year alongside. Then there is Noel Litchfield, a second father and the man whose garage-cum-personal-public-house became the hub of our grand championship plot – himself, the genius Treanor brothers, Brian and Niall, great-nephews of The Great Jack Treanor, and I.

As Van Morrison would say, ‘there’ll be days like this’, but it once felt like we’d never get them back in Roche. The teams of the 1950s and early ’60s, the heroes of the ’80s and the golden generation of the ’90s.

I’d Fergal Reel – a five-time Louth SFC-winning manager – in the car on Sunday night. The Silverbridge-native, who trained Roche several years ago, came in to do a few sessions with us – as did former Louth supremo Wayne Kierans – ahead of the knockout stages.

After our penultimate meeting, Fergal whispered: “These men are in a good place”, while wearing a giddy smile. He could sense it.

I hope to be thinking of Van’s fateful words a fair bit more over the years to come, and yet there is The Saw Doctors’ ‘to win just once’ factor. To have experienced it, tasted the sensation, shared it with those cherished. It’s magical, football is magical, the GAA is incredible and community, a sense of appreciation and belonging…

To be eating cereal out of Mr McGeough’s deep bowel in the morning, after a weekend like no other, it really is the most wonderful time of year.