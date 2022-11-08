Willie Reilly was a stalwart of Louth GAA who did great things for the Association in London

Louth GAA lost a stalwart last week with the death of Dromiskin-native Willie Reilly after a battle with illness. Picture: Ken Finegan

Louth GAA lost a stalwart last week with the death of Dromiskin-native Willie Reilly after a battle with illness.

Living in London since 1958, Reilly was a strong supporter of the Wee County and a hugely generous benefactor to various fundraising initiatives over the years, including the development of Darver Centre of Excellence.

Indeed, a room in his honour was blessed at the facility by Redemptorist priest Fr Derek Ryan last month.

Having played for Dromiskin Unknowns prior to emigrating, Reilly, better known as ‘Bill’, became a strong figure in London GAA circles, playing for the Fintan Lalor’s club in Hammersmith before joining Brothers Pearse’s and serving as club chairman for over 20 years. Willie was at the helm for the side’s 90th anniversary celebration in 2010.

A keen athlete before departing the Emerald Isle, Willie was a founding member of the original St Peter’s AC back in the 1950s, earning himself ‘The Hare' nickname due to his tremendous pace. Indeed, he continued to be a strong supporter of the Dromiskin-based club with his family link remaining in the present day in the form of his grandnieces and grandnephew.

Perhaps his greatest honour was in becoming the first-ever Louth-born President of London GAA, a title he was conferred with in December 2016, while he was a driving force behind the McGovern Park development in Ruislip.

The venue hosted Louth’s qualifier clash with the Exiles in 2018, which counted as one of Reilly’s proudest moments and he duly catered for Wee County’s post-match meal.

A hugely successful business man, he established the renowned civil engineering contractor, W Reilly Ltd, in 1993. The company would develop an outstanding reputation for rail works and maintenance, mostly in the Greater London area.

Willie is survived by his wife, Irena, and predeceased by his first wife, Ann, and only daughter, Jean.