Louth

Who could have thought that Louth would be harbouring Division 2 promotion hopes

Seamus O'Hanlon

Ryan Burns, Louth, feels the pressure of this challenge from Kildare's Céin McMonagle. Picture: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Ryan Burns, Louth, feels the pressure of this challenge from Kildare's Céin McMonagle. Picture: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

I'll hold my hands up and admit that I was one of the naysayers. Following back-to-back defeats in the opening two rounds against Clare and Derry, I thought the writing was on the wall for us.

Despite, at times, playing decent football against two teams who contested last season's All-Ireland quarter- and semi-finals respectively, we, unfortunately, came up short when it mattered most in the latter stages of both close contests.

