Who could have thought that Louth would be harbouring Division 2 promotion hopes

I'll hold my hands up and admit that I was one of the naysayers. Following back-to-back defeats in the opening two rounds against Clare and Derry, I thought the writing was on the wall for us.

Despite, at times, playing decent football against two teams who contested last season's All-Ireland quarter- and semi-finals respectively, we, unfortunately, came up short when it mattered most in the latter stages of both close contests.

Clare, I felt, was going to be the pivotal tie. Win it and we were up and running, on the front foot, so to speak, to give ourselves a fighting chance in the division. Lose it and the remainder of the campaign would be a series of grisly arm-wrestles and relegation dogfights. I just couldn't see where the necessary points would come from to survive.

On the opening weekend, Kildare were pretty impressive in losing narrowly to the Dubs at Croke Park, while free-scoring Meath enjoyed a smash and grab visit to Leeside, departing with the spoils in a high-scoring encounter.

Round two saw Colm O'Rourke's side earn victory again with another bagful of goals, while Cork pummelled the Lilywhites in Newbridge. A clear pattern appeared to be emerging as the league paused for breath and teams regrouped over the free weekend. It would be Limerick and one other who were destined for the drop. Louth were the bookies' and, in fairness, most people's favourites to fill the second relegation slot – and I couldn't argue with that.

Derry and Dublin were sailing into the promotion sunset followed closely by Meath and Cork. We'd have to roll up the sleeves and get down and dirty with Kildare and Clare.

The Limerick game in round three was a straightforward, must-win tie if we were to have any hopes of survival. It was clear from the off we had a better shape and structure than the Treaty men but we found it extremely difficult to shake Ray Dempsey's men off and were fortunate in the end to hang on for the two, hard-earned points.

The win in Navan was a fantastic boost for the entire county, not just in terms of gathering another brace of precious points. After the dust and elation had settled, there were still question marks over our ability to put together a sustained 70-plus minutes against this type of opposition. As we were celebrating a famous victory against our next door neighbours, dark clouds were descending on another Leinster county.

Kildare were hockeyed for the second home game in a row, this time by Derry. For a team that had been extremely unlucky to suffer top-flight relegation last term, what was going wrong? And, like Mickey Harte, I wasn't sure whether it was a good thing or a bad thing to be facing Glenn Ryan's charges immediately after those heavy defeats. There was an argument to be made either way.

Last Sunday's result in Ardee showed it was the former. Kildare are in serious trouble. A confident and controlled performance by Harte's charges from start to finish propels us into the top-half of the table with a real sense of looking onwards and upwards instead of over our shoulder.

Well-worked and expertly-finished goals by Tommy Durnin and Conor Grimes book-ended a dominant and composed first half display. Despite losing captain and talisman Sam Mulroy to injury, it was more of the same in the second period as we never allowed the visitors to gain any sort of a foothold in the contest.

TOP-CLASS PERFORMANCE

The aforementioned Durnin and Grimes were excellent throughout as was Ciarán Murphy at centre-half. This was as good a performance as the county have enjoyed since the new management team arrived in November 2020.

However, I can't move on without commenting on Kildare. They looked a team in turmoil and on this display, will do well to avoid successive demotions. For a team that has enjoyed much success at both minor and U20 over the last decade, they appear to have little or nothing to show for it at adult level. Sunday's 2-11 to 0-12 victory is a 21-point turnaround in the space of 10 months. They'll likely need a result in their final game against Meath to avoid the drop.

Following three wins on the trot, we now find ourselves in the unlikely position that two further victories could actually see us promoted. Cork, mind you, looked pretty impressive last weekend against Clare in Ennis but they won't fancy the long trip northwards on St Patrick's weekend to a venue that is fast becoming a Wee fortress for us to defend.

It is not beyond the realms of possibility that a huge Louth support could be heading to Croke Park on March 26 for a winner takes all promotion clash with the Dubs. Now that's a scenario I never envisaged at the outset of this campaign.

Supporters might have to pinch themselves when they think back to November 2020, just a few weeks before Harte's arrival in the county. In a near-empty, Covid-hit Cusack Park in Mullingar, Louth were dumped out of the championship by an ordinary Longford outfit in as poor a display as I've ever witnessed by the county.

Dublin, on the other hand, were swatting aside all comers on route to a record-breaking six All-Ireland titles in a row. Who'd have thought that just 28 months later, we'd be harbouring serious ambitions of entering the lion's den and tumbling the once invincible champions?

I asked the question last week about juveniles being charged into Louth homes games while U16s in other grounds around the country were admitted free. The reason has got to do with Páirc Mhuire's limited ground capacity, which stands at just 2,600. So get your tickets early for the Cork match, which is almost certain to sell out.