Who can keep pace with St Kevin’s in the Louth IFC race after their victory over Young Irelands?

St Kevin’s 0-11 Dundalk Young Irelands 1-6

St Kevins' Tom Matthews and Con O'Donoghue of Dundalk Young Irelands during Saturday night's IFC quarter-final meeting in Stabannon. Picture: Colin Bell Expand

Caoimhín Reilly, in Stabannon

Lee Crosbie led St Kevin’s into the intermediate championship semi-finals for the first time since their promotion from the junior ranks in 2016, kicking a half-dozen points in Saturday night’s workmanlike victory over Dundalk Young Irelands in Stabannon.

After five successive losses in the last eight, Thomas MacNamee’s men were impressively clinical during the opening half and deservedly led by 0-9 to three at half-time. However, Young Irelands had been guilty of some wasteful shooting, kicking seven wides prior to changing ends with three coming from frees. 

