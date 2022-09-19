Who can keep pace with St Kevin’s in the Louth IFC race after their victory over Young Irelands?

Lee Crosbie led St Kevin’s into the intermediate championship semi-finals for the first time since their promotion from the junior ranks in 2016, kicking a half-dozen points in Saturday night’s workmanlike victory over Dundalk Young Irelands in Stabannon.

After five successive losses in the last eight, Thomas MacNamee’s men were impressively clinical during the opening half and deservedly led by 0-9 to three at half-time. However, Young Irelands had been guilty of some wasteful shooting, kicking seven wides prior to changing ends with three coming from frees.

How they were left to rue those miscues after forging a way back into the encounter midway through the second half – Cian O’Donoghue and Cathal Ferriter converting from play, after Peter McStravick had directed a penalty past Danny Crosbie, to breathe life into Irelands’ challenge.

Referee Cormac Reilly had total control over a game that lacked the intensity expected and penalised both teams for serial fouling – and Kevin’s capitalised on this with Crosbie (3) and Cameron Maher (2) splitting the posts from ground strokes in the first half alone. Meanwhile, each of Dermot Mone, Jordan O’Donoghue and McStravick had the umpires waving their hands at the other end.

It spelt disaster for Adrian O’Donoghue’s men, who looked certain to depart the championship with a whimper at that stage – their main threat, Ferriter, having been completely starved of supply by a combination of marker Finbarr Lynch and Kevins’ miserly defensive formation.

But, after Crosbie had extended the gap to seven upon play’s resumption, Irelands began to find their ace more in the second half and the former Kerry minor would draw a foul inside the penalty area from which McStravick made no mistake with his low finish.

Indeed, four of the subsequent five points went the losers’ way and with Kevin’s completely lacking in composure entering the dying embers, untypically coughing up possession and shooting waywardly, belief seemed to grow in Young Irelands.

Yet they opted to go for broke too early in terms of aimlessly punting the ball towards goal instead of continuing to chip over the ’bar and, duly, deepening the edge which the Phillipstown crew were beginning to teeter over.

There could be no arguing over the merit in Kevins’ triumph, though. A young team who are extremely well-drilled, they have an attribute which you simply cannot coach – plenty of speed. Who will be able to keep pace with them in the race towards Seamus Flood is the question.

ST KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Eoin McKenna, Finbarr Lynch, Darren McMullen; Dylan Maher, Cameron Maher 0-2 (2f), Shane Meade; Evan Maher, Seánie Crosbie; Karl Martin, TJ Doheny 0-2 (1 45), Patrick Clarke 0-1; Keelan Maher, Lee Crosbie 0-6 (4f), Tom Matthews. Subs: Adam Khan for Martin (46).

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Peter McCourt, Ciarán Murray, Con O’Donoghue; Cian Ó Naraigh, Mickey Mone, Jamie Browne; Peter McStravick 1-0 (1-0p), Ruairí Kelly 0-1; Cian O’Donoghue 0-2, Derek Maguire, Dean Maguire; Dermot Mone, Cathal Ferriter 0-1, Jordan O’Donoghue 0-2 (1f). Subs: Peter Nixon for Derek Maguire (37), Kevin Keelan for McCourt (57), Caolan McCabe for Browne (60).

REFEREE: Cormac Reilly (St Nicholas).