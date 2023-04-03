Whirlwind start propels Meath to facile Leinster U20 victory over Carlow in Ashbourne

Meath 2-11 Carlow 0-4

Ruairí Kinsella started the early blitz when pouncing on a breaking ball from Jack Kinlough’s delivery from the throw-in to toe-poke to the net inside 10 seconds. Picture: Sportsfile

The hosts hit the visitors for 1-6 within nine minutes of the throw-in and there was no way back for a stunned Carlow after that as Meath made certain of a place in the knockout stages. The Barrowsiders, who had lost their opening tie to Laois by two points, lacked any sort of cutting edge in attack and tallied 11 wides while only managing a single point from play over the hour. They failed to register in the second half.

Despite the 13-point victory, Meath struggled to produce anything close to their best form at times and Carlow enjoyed plenty of possession but failed miserably to make headway on the scoreboard.

Meath were without a number of regulars, including ’keeper Billy Hogan, John O’Regan and Ciarán Caulfield, who were all injured, while Adam McDonnell and Killian Smyth are also sidelined but will be hoping to see some action in the knockout stages.

The hosts built on that early goal with six different players, including Kinsella, contributing to the points tally as Meath threatened to run riot in those early stages.

John Finnerty, Shaun Leonard (mark), Seán Emmanuel, Oisín Keogh and Eoghan Frayne were the other Meath scorers in that spell.

Bryan McMahon eventually had Carlow off the mark from a free on 11 minutes and the full-forward added from another free before the end of the quarter. However, the visitors were unable to build any momentum in the difficult conditions despite enjoying their fair share of possession.

Kinsella struck for a second goal on 27 minutes after grabbing possession from a Laois kickout to leave it 2-7 to 0-2 and that effectively ended the Carlow challenge.

Midfielder Dara Curran had Carlow’s only score from play before McMahon converted another frees late in the half to leave it 2-7 to 0-4 at the break.

Meath didn’t need to be at the best throughout the second half as Carlow struggled, particularly in attack. Impressive midfielder Kinlough contributed two points while captain Frayne also scored a brace.

Carlow shot seven wides in that second period while Curran was unlucky to see a goal effort hit the woodwork. It was the closest they came to adding to their opening half tally.

MEATH: Oisín McDermott; Brian O’Halloran, Liam Kelly, Conor Ennis; John Finnerty 0-1, Brian O’Reilly, Shaun Leonard 0-1 (1m); Jack Kinlough 0-2, Conor Gray; Seán Emmanuel 0-1, Eoghan Frayne 0-3, Liam Stafford; Hughie Corcoran, Oisín Keogh 0-1, Ruairí Kinsella 2-2. Subs: Tom Bowden for Leonard (HT), Christian Finlay for Corcoran (39), John McDonagh for Kinsella (47), Ben Moran for Stafford (51), Aaron Murphy for Finlay (56).

CARLOW: Ben McCarron; Shane Cormican, Alex Delaney, Luke Coleman; Cathal Healy, James Whelan, Jack Deacy; Dara Curran 0-1, John Phiri; Kieran Nolan, Evan Corr, Eoghan Byrne; Tom Behan, Bryan McMahon 0-3 (3f), Josh Egan. Subs: Cillian McGrath for Byrne (HT), Tom Dillon for Coleman (47), Mark Mullen for Behan (52).

REFEREE: Seamus Farrelly (Dublin).