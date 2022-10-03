Where do you want your statue, Brian White? – Cooley Kickhams end 32-year wait on a championship title win

It is assumed that one of the many political figures dotted around the Cooley Peninsula have sway over the planning department at Louth County Council, for there will soon be an application made for a statue of Brian White out Fr McEvoy Park way.

The veteran forward is, after all, almost solely responsible for Kickhams’ 32-year championship famine being ended in Ardee on Sunday with his six second half points rescuing Colm Nally’s men from a situation in which they have lost so many times before.

St Kevin’s looked ripe for success at half-time, in front by 0-9 to five and dictating the terms of the affair with their controlled, measured approach. And with star forward Lee Crosbie after seeing off three different markers during a first period where he struck three points from play, Cooley spectators cut deflated figures at the break.

Having lost six championship deciders since lifting Joe Ward in 1990, they knew this rocky terrain only too well. Every player, after all, had experienced final heartbreak at adult level, some more than others, whereas Kevin’s displayed a fearlessness and confidence that suggested they were in line to deliver on the big day – yet again.

Though White is, ultimately, one of the greatest players to every don the Cooley strip and he proved his undoubted and absolute class with a heroic exhibition of point-taking. He went for the jugular and didn’t miss during a spell where Kevin's lost the clarity which had been in their play.

Crosbie, who began wagging his finger at the crowd after his second point, opted to draw a free instead of laying on a gilt-edged goal chance for Karl Martin shortly after the restart. The Phillipstown natives would have driven a stake through Cooley’s challenge instead of roughly petting it by finding the net at that critical juncture.

Instead, within 10 minutes, their four-point lead had dissolved and Kickhams, courtesy of Michael Rafferty’s goal, assumed authority over the key duels with the exception of one. For Evan Maher continued to dominate his midfield area, offering the type of leadership and commitment that had earlier dripped from every red-wearer on show.

Though Cooley’s harassment of opposition ball-carriers was ferocious and the major, which stemmed from Cian Connor’s fabulous pop-pass, served as a vital tonic in bolstering their volatile levels of belief.

At least two of White’s points were from the top drawer, a high, raking effort followed by a sublime strike with the outside of his right boot. He also fetched a cloud-licking mark, which he tapped over, for good measure.

In fairness, Patrick Johnston, Fearghal Malone and Rafferty upped their games dramatically, but only for White turned it on, it’s highly probable that Kevin’s would have retained their composure and delivered at Páirc Mhuire.

Perhaps that was the expectation of many among the Cooley congregation that grouped on the field at the end, some with tears gushing from their eyes. They were incredulous as opposed to hysteric – like overworked labourers on a week’s holiday, not knowing exactly what to do.

They will hope their next title win isn’t as long in waiting.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Patrick Hanlon, Dean McGreehan, Ronan McBride; James O’Reilly, Fearghal Malone 0-1, Gerry Malone; Richard Brennan, Darren Marks; Michael Carron, Michael Rafferty 1-3 (0-1m), Cian Connor 0-1 (1f); Patrick Johnston 0-2, Enda O’Neill, Peter Thornton. Subs: Brian White 0-6 (2f, 1m) for Brennan (HT), Gerard Hanlon for Johnston (60).

ST KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Eoin McKenna, Shane Meade, Finbarr Lynch; Darren McMullen, Cameron Maher 0-2 (2f), Dylan Maher; Evan Maher, Seánie Crosbie 0-1; Karl Martin, TJ Doheny 0-2 (1f), Patrick Clarke; Tom Matthews 0-3 (1m), Lee Crosbie 0-4 (1f), Keelan Maher. Sub: Cian Callan for K Maher (55).

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).