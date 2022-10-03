Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Where do you want your statue, Brian White? – Cooley Kickhams end 32-year wait on a championship title win

Cooley Kickhams 1-13 St Kevin’s 0-12

Cooley Kickhams captain Darren Marks raises aloft the Seamus Flood Cup following Sunday's IFC final win over St Kevin's in Ardee. Picture: Paul Connor Expand

Close

Cooley Kickhams captain Darren Marks raises aloft the Seamus Flood Cup following Sunday's IFC final win over St Kevin's in Ardee. Picture: Paul Connor

Cooley Kickhams captain Darren Marks raises aloft the Seamus Flood Cup following Sunday's IFC final win over St Kevin's in Ardee. Picture: Paul Connor

Cooley Kickhams captain Darren Marks raises aloft the Seamus Flood Cup following Sunday's IFC final win over St Kevin's in Ardee. Picture: Paul Connor

Caoimhín Reilly, in Ardee

It is assumed that one of the many political figures dotted around the Cooley Peninsula have sway over the planning department at Louth County Council, for there will soon be an application made for a statue of Brian White out Fr McEvoy Park way.

The veteran forward is, after all, almost solely responsible for Kickhams’ 32-year championship famine being ended in Ardee on Sunday with his six second half points rescuing Colm Nally’s men from a situation in which they have lost so many times before. 

Privacy