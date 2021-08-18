What a Corker!

Emma Duggan celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal in the final seconds of normal time.

Not even Foley’s goal in ’91 could match this for sheer drama and excitement!

Mighty Cork were humbled in the most extraordinary of circumstances as Meath created history by qualifying for the All-Ireland Senior decider for the very first time following this remarkable semi-final win at Croke Park on Sunday.

Think of all the superlatives imaginable and then add in a few more and that probably sums up this astonishing encounter.

Cork led by double scores - 2-8 to 0-7 - with less than three minutes remaining and when Niamh Gallogly popped over a point that seemed nothing more than a consolation for Meath. However what transpired after that will live long in the memory.

With 90 seconds remaining two clear goals separated the teams, but Meath were given a glimmer of hope when St Patrick’s Emma White was fouled for a penalty and up stepped Stacey Grimes to calmly slot the ball to the net. Could the impossible happen?

The clock was ticking towards the 30 seconds when Vikki Wall dispossessed Marie Ambrose from the short kickout and found Maire O’Shaughnessy who passed to Emma Duggan and the Dunboyne player crashed the ball to the net from a couple of metres to level at 2-8 apiece.

Cork had one last raid up the other end of the pitch before the hooter sounded, sending proceedings to extra time.

Stacey Grimes (free) and Duggan pointed Meath ahead twice in the first period of additional time, only for last year’s finalists to respond with scores from Doireann O’Sullivan and Eimear Scally (free). That left it level again at 2-10 each as the teams changed ends for the final time.

Megan Thynne saw a point effort come off a post and Duggan hit a wide before finding the range to restore Meath’s lead with five minutes remaining. The atmosphere was almost palpable at that stage as Meath tried desperately to cling on to their lead. With a minute left Cork were presented with a great chance of an equaliser, but the normally reliable Eimear Scally drove a close-range free wide. Meath had difficulty getting the ball out of the danger area in the final minute, but they eventually went on a counter-attack which ended with Duggan pointing on the stroke of full-time.

At the finish Cork could hardly believe that they were beaten as Meath celebrated a stunning victory.

The opening half of the game had been a dour affair, with the teams level at 0-2 each at the first water break and 0-4 apiece at half-time.

The Leesiders’ experience came to the fore throughout the second half as they controlled proceedings and they seemed well on their way to another decider when Doireann O’Sullivan finished to the net after Meath keeper Monica McGuirk did well to parry Sadhbh O’Leary’s fierce drive on 39 minutes. That left Cork leading 1-7 to 0-4.

It was 1-8 to 0-5 at the second water break and Cork tightened their grip further when Scally finished a fine move to the net to leave it 2-8 to 0-7 on 53 minutes. Then came that dramatic twist late on as Meath eventually set up a final date with five-in-a-row chasing Dublin.

MEATH: Monica McGuirk; Katie Newe, Shauna Ennis, Mary Kate Lynch; Aoibhin Cleary, Emma Troy, Aoibheann Leahy; Vikki Wall 0-2, Maire O’Shaughnessy; Orla Byrne, Stacey Grimes 1-2 (1-0 pen, 1f), Niamh O’Sullivan 0-1; Emma Duggan 1-5, Bridgetta Lynch, Orlagh Lally. Subs: Megan Thynne for Lally (45), Niamh Gallogly 0-2 for Lynch (45), Shelly Melia for Leahy (53), Emma White for Byrne (53), Kate Byrne for O’Sullivan (58),

CORK: Martina O’Brien; Marie Ambrose, Roisin Phelan, Eimear Meaney; Erika O’Shea, Meabh Cahalane, Melissa Duggan; Ashling Hutchings, Hannah Looney; Eimear Kiely 0-2, Ciara O’Sullivan, Aine O’Sullivan; Sadhbh O’Leary, Maire O’Callaghan, Eimear Scally 1-6 (5f). Subs: Doireann O’Sullivan 1-2 for C O’Sullivan (9), Brid O’Sullivan for A O’Sullivan (40), Laura O’Mahony for Kiely (45), Katie Quirke for O’Leary (53), Shauna Kelly for Cahalane (57), Daire Kiely for O’Mahony, Libby Coppinger for Meaney, Emma Cleary for B O’Sullivan, A O’Sullivan for Looney, Eimear Kiely for O’Callaghan (all et).

REF: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow)