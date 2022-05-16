Weldon stars for Tones

DIVISION 2

ST KEVIN’S 3-14

O’CONNELL’S 1-10

St KEVIN’S got their second win of the league when they had a 10-point victory over O’Connells at The Grove on Saturday evening.

The visitors landed the first two points of the game from Cameron Maher and Paul Duff, but the home side got the next three from Robert Quigley.

The Kevins then hit back with frees from Lee Crosbie and Maher before Croshie got the first goal of the game to make it 1-4 to 0-3 on 20 minutes.

A point from Bernard Osborne reduced the margin to a goal, but the rest of the half belonged to the visitors as they scored 1-4 without reply, the goal coming from Tom Matthews and points from Karl Martin to make it 2-8 to 0-4 at the break.

Quigley got the first two points of the second half for the Bellingham side, but the Philipstown men landed the next three from Crosbie, Matthews and Darren McMullan to increase their lead to 11. There was a lot of scrappy, stop and start play in this half.

Quigley again landed the next two points for his side, but that was quickly answered by the visitors with the next two from Martin and substitute Adam Cromwell to leave the score 2-13 to 0-8 going into the last five minutes.

Points from Quigley and Niall Conlon reduced the deficit, but another point from Martin left 10 between the sides.

The last two scores of the game were goals, one for each side, a consolation goal for O’Connell’s from Conlon and a second for Matthews - his side’s third of the game - to make sure of the victory, their second in the league campaign.

ST KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Eoin McKenna, Finbarr Lynch, Dylan Maher; Josh McArdle Lynch, Cameron Maher 0-2, Darren McMullan 0-1; Conor Rogers, Evan Maher; Karl Martin 0-3, Lee Crosbie 1-5, Keelan Maher; Evan Doheny, Paul Duff 0-1, Tom Matthews 2-1. Subs Adam Cromwell 0-1 for E. Doheny.

O’CONNELL’S: Cian Geeney; Emmet Byrne, Jackie Agnew, Liam Kiernan; Cailum Woods, David Hoey, Conor Culligan; Ciaran O’Brien, Sean Cairns; Robert Quigley 0-8, Paul McKeever, Cian Doyle; Stuart Osborne, Niall Conlon 1-1, Bernard Osborne 0-1. Subs: Dean Stanfield for P. McKeever, Conor Kiernan for C. Woods, Sean Connolly for C. Geeney, Cian O’Dwyer for C. Doyle.

KILKERLEY EMMETS 1-13

CLAN NA GAEL 0-11

Kilkerley Emmets picked up their first win of the Division 2 campaign at their fifth attempt when they proved too strong for Clan na Gael at home on Saturday evening.

A goal from Aidan Corrigan was instrumental in the victory, which allowed the hosts move off the foot of the table.

It was the Clans who opened the scoring through Mark McGeown, only for Fionn Cumiskey to level matters with the first of his nine points.

The sides were level at three points apiece before a brace from Cathal Bellew and Corrigan’s goal had the hosts in charge.

Robbie Curran and Gavin Gaffey cut the gap to two points, but a late Cumiskey brace had his side 1-7 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

The Dundalk men did cut the gap to two early in the second half through Jason Cullen and Paul Martin, but Kilkerley were always able to respond, with Cumiskey adding five to his tally in the second period to make sure of a deserved win.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Rian Hand; Tadhg McKeown, Cormac Bellew, Ewan McEnteggart 0-1; Ciaran Clarke, Fintan Brady, Shaun McElroy; Aaron Crawford; James Fegan; Fionn Cumiskey 0-9, Daniel McKeown, Brian Brady; Aidan Corrigan 1-0, Cathal Bellew 0-2, Kieran Murtagh 0-1. Subs: Andy McGuill for McEnteggart.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; Conor Smith, Mark McGeown 0-1, Craig Callan; Paul Crewe 0-1, Paul Gartland, Ian Carr; Robbie Curran 0-4, Conor Noonan; Mark Lee, Jason Cullen 0-2, Shane Carroll; Mark Newell, Sean O’Hanlon 0-1, Gavin Gaffey 0-1. Sub: Paul Martin 0-1.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 1-15

ROCHE EMMETS 0-15

A TERRIFIC second-half performance from Hunterstown Rovers saw them take both points on offer and join their opponents Roche Emmets in the top half of Division 2.

Everything looked on course for an away victory, with the trusty Barry O’Hare excelling once again in the first half that saw namesake Jamie’s side lead 0-9 to 0-5 at the break.

However, Rovers weren’t finished and, inspired by Glen Mathews, they hit back to pull off a stunning comeback victory.

Oisín McGee’s goal proved an early turning point in the dramatic second half that saw Rovers register 1-10 over the half-hour.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie; Conor Reaburn, Paddy Taaffe, Adam O’Reilly; Killian Taaffe, David Carroll, Caolan McCabe 0-1; Ryan Ward 0-3, Marc Ward; Glen Mathews 0-6, Alan Landy 0-1, Jamie Ward; Benny Lennon 0-3, James Rogers 0-1, Colm Murphy. Subs: Oisin McGee 1-0,Tony McKenna.

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Harry O’Connell, David Quigley, Andrew Carroll; Sean Dawe, Dermot Carthy, Aidan Grant; James McArdle 0-1, Glen Stewart 0-1; Calum Grant, Mark Reynolds, Jack McKay; Barry O’Hare 0-3, Shane Byrne 0-2, Mark Byrne 0-6. Subs: Adam Fee 0-1, Kevin Callaghan, Tom Quigley.

DUNDALK GAELS 0-13

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 0-11

Dundalk Gaels were made to fight to maintain their 100% record in Division 2 with a well-earned away triumph over Naomh Fionnbarra at John Markey Park.

The hosts were boosted by their first win of the season a week previously and brought that confidence to the tight affair.

Gaels held their nerve in the first half with points from Barry Watters and reliable Dylan McKeown from frees to make 0-5 to 0-3 in Cathal O’Hanlon’s side’s favour.

Second-half points from Ciaran Markey saw the hosts come back and lead for the first time down the stretch, but the Gaels - influenced by replacement Jason Clarke - showed why they are top of the table by rattling off the final three points of the game to win by two.

DUNDALK GAELS: Adrian Rafferty, James Lynch, Oisin Murray, Paul McCrave; David McComish 0-2, Mark Hanna, Kyle Rafferty; Jordan Keating, Luke Murray 0-2; Barry Watters 0-5, Sean McCann, Ryan Coleman; Dylan McKeown 0-3, Thomas Kavanagh, Thomas O’Connell. Subs: Jason Clarke 0-1 for Sean McCann and Aaron Culligan for Ryan Coleman.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Andy McCann; Hugh McGrane, Stephen Doyle, Kalum Regan; Adam Hanratty, Colin McGrane, Niall Woods; Hugh Osborne 0-1, Matthew O’Reilly 0-1; Oisin Madden, Conor Osborne 0-1, Mairtin Murphy; Ciaran Murphy 0-3, Jack Butterly 0-4, Ciaran Markey 0-1. Subs: John Doyle for Hugh Osborne, Thomas McCreesh for Oisin Madden, for Mairtin Murphy, Conor Boyle for Matthew O’Reilly, Donnacha County for Stephen Doyle.

O’RAGHALLAIGH’S 3-13

OLIVER PLUNKETTS 3-13

A LAST-GASP Ruairi Moore free meant these Drogheda sides had a share of the bragging rights leaving the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday evening.

Oliver Plunkett’s thought they had their first win of the season after coming back from eight points down in the second half.

O Raghallaigh’s were in control for the majority after Moore, Kyle McIlroy and Eoin Moore all found the net in the opening half to give the home side a 3-5 to 1-6 lead at the break. Youngster Sean Nolan had the Mell outfit’s major.

The entertaining affair turned in a Stephen Keeley instant when the midfielder bagged two goals in a blistering five-minute spell that looked set to give the visitors both points, only for Moore to intervene.

O RAGHALLAIGH’S: Joe Flanagan; Emmet King, Kevin Magee, James Morgan; Jack Carr 0-1, Chris Smith, Joe Meehan; Ruairi Moore 1-4, Barry Flanagan; Cillian Curran, Kyle Mc Elroy 1-3, Olan Walshe; Ben Rogan 0-4, John Horan,Eoin Moore 1-1. Subs: Rob Mulroy

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Colum Duffy; Cillian Matthews, David McTeggart, Josh Hynes; Barry Reynolds, Tiernan O’Donovan, Cillian Smith; Robbie Brodigan, Stephen Keeley 2-2; Sean Boyle 1-1, Cian Brady 0-4, David Lambe; Killian Nolan 0-1, Conor Haggans 0-1, Kristian Nolan 0-3. Subs: Tadhg O’Brien, Domo Akin 0-1, Emmanual Santos, Stephen Beirth, Kevin Keogh.

DIVISION 3A

GLEN EMMETS 1-19

WESTERNS 0-3

Alex Carolan continues to impress in his sparkling debut season and here he top-scored once again for Glen Emmets in their big home victory over Westerns in Cusack Park on Saturday night.

Carolan was a constant source of scores, aided by Kealan O’Neill, as the hosts led 0-12 to 0-2 at half-time. Tom Grimes scored Emmets’ second half strike, while Anthony Durnin, James Cahill and Patrick Kerley once again scored for their side.

Having played everyone so far Emmets look to be in Division 2 for next season, while win-less Westerns have a mammoth task on their hands to avoid relegation.

GLEN EMMETS: Conor Kelly; Tom Grimes 1-0, Sam Kenny, Conor Stafford; Luke McCarthy, Cathal Maguire 0-1, Alex Blakeman-Fowler; Cian Talbot, Keith Boylan 0-2; Jaime Farnan, Kealan O’Neill 0-4, Evan English 0-2; Alex Carolan 0-7, Damien Grimes 0-2, Rhys Fordham 0-1. Subs: James Byrne.

WESTERNS: Dermott McArdle; Connor McKellan, James Ward, Andy Murray, Adam Duffy, Finn Duffy, Colin Martin; Anthony Durnin 0-1, Dylan Ogle; Patrick Kerley 0-1, Aidan McGarrell, Ryan Duffy; James Cahill 0-1, Justin Cunnigham, Sean McGuinness.

LANNLÉIRE 1-9

GLYDE RANGERS 0-9

Both sides knew the importance victory here would have on their season and it was Lannléire that edged this pulsating battle for second place in Division 3A.

Paul Callan was the hero of the hour for the hosts after he found the net for the match-defining goal 11 minutes into the second half.

Despite Pierce Hawkins leaving the field early on with injury, Dunleer led 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time, while Alan Kirk received his marching orders for Gus Flynn’s side in the opening half.

Fourteen-man Glyde threw everything at their hosts thereafter, with Trevor O’Brien mounting the charge, but Callan’s crucial goal sees Glen O’Reilly’s side stand alone in second place in the table behind the pace-setters Glen Emmets.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Darragh Goodman, Briain McGuinness, Paul McGeough; Garry Monaghan, Jason Torris, Paul Doyle; Jack Maguire 0-1, Pierce Hawkins; Killian Gregory 0 2, Alan Murphy 0-1, Mark Dunne; Darragh Malone 0-1, Paul Callan 1-4, Bob Murphy. Subs: Ian Mulroy for Hawkins, Caoimhin Maher for McGuinness, Aaron McArdle for Maguire.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Pauric Kearney, Gerard Farrell, Fiachra Sheridan; Tadhg Kellet, Conor Sheridan, Gerard Bourton; Dion Conlon, Ciarain Sheridan 0-1; Barry Brennan, Alan Kirk 0-2, Ultan Larney; Brian Duffy, Trevor O’Brien 0-5, Oisin Lynch 0-1. Subs: Aaron Devlin, Dylan Kearney, Cillian Gallagher.

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 3-14

NAOMH MALACHI 4-8

Na PIARSAIGH Blackrock had to withstand a terrific Naomh Malachi fightback in Courtbane to pick up both points in a narrow 3A victory on Saturday night.

Keelan Conlon shone for the hosts as he completed a hat-trick with two goals in the second half revival, but it wasn’t to be enough as the visitors’ full forward line had too much scoring power on the night.

Stephen Burns also got a second-half goal for the Mals after they trailed 2-7 to 1-5 at the interval.

Both cornermen David Boyle and Robbie O’Hanlon found the net, while Boyle would add to his tally as Shorty Treanor’s side hung on for victory.

NAOMH MALACHI: Paul Burke; Aaron Gogarty, Conor Begley, Stephen Burns 1-00; Donal Mullholland 0-2, Kevin McShane, David Begley; Pearse Carthy 0-2, Paudie McLoughlin; Conaill Stafford, Paudie Moley 0-5, Paul Gogarty; Calum McCoy, Keelan Conlon 3-0, Donal Begley.Subs: Mark Meegan for Paul Gogarty, Michael McLoughlin for Conaill Stafford, Ciaran Hughes for Calum McCoy, James McShane, Gary McShane.

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Adam Molloy; Joe Woods, Shane Roddy, Ronan McCartney; Chris Kellet, Michael Woods 0-1, Fionn Tipping; Mark Larkin 0-3, James Mahoney; Sean Geeney 0-1, Stephen McGuinness 0-1, Tommy Muckian 0-3; David Boyle 2-1, Micheal Begley 0-3, Robbie O’Hanlon 1-1. Subs: Stephen Arrowsmith, Gerard Rice.

DIVISION 3B

ST NICHOLAS 1-7

JOHN MITCHELS 0-8

St NICHOLAS bounced back from the previous week’s surprise defeat to inflict John Mitchel’s first loss of the season - a result that sees the Boynesiders overtake their opponents and go top of Division 3B.

In a tight game that could have gone either way, Mitchel’s will rue shooting 17 wides over the hour. In contrast, there was some excellent shooting from Philip Kirwan, helping the Nicks lead 0-5 to 0-3 points at half-time.

Sam Reilly impressed upon the restart for the hosts and once Caebhan Houshidari found the back of the net shortly afterwards the Rathmullen-based side were in pole position.

The visitors kept pushing for a late goal, but a resolute Nicks defence led by Conor Faulkner held them out.

ST NICHOLAS: Shane Finnegan; Stephen Finnegan, Conor Faulkner, Shahin Housidari; Sam Reilly 0-2, Johnny Carter, Rian Farrell; Brian Carter, Aaron Flanagan; Hayden Quinn, Phillip Kirwan 0-2, Con Sheehan; Caebhan Housidari 1-0, Paudi Downey 0-1, Tadgh Martin 0-2. Subs: Stephen Hodgins for Sheehan, Lee Kavanagh for Martin, Alex Reilly for Downey. JOHN MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; Shane Crossan, Emmet Farrell, Gareth Finnegan; Mikey Nulty, Alan Mackin, Jamie Durnin; John Bingham, Trevor Matthews; Gaz kane 0-5, Stephen Bingham, Jake Gillespie 0-1; Carl Courtney, Robert Coyle 0-1, Kevin Gallagher 0-1. Subs: Stephen Campbell, Aaron Kane, Aaron Keeley.

DOWDALLSHILL 1-10

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 0-13

Annaghminnon Rovers rescued their first league point since April with a hard-earned draw with Dowdallshill in a lush St Brigid’s Park.

There was no separating the sides all evening, with both Markey brothers in fine scoring form for the visitors and Niall McManus once again top-scoring for the hosts.

At half time, the teams were level at 0-6 points apiece. ‘Hill midfielder Justin Halley looked to have scored the winning goal with eight minutes left, but Rovers kicked the last three points to secure a share of the spoils.

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Bodunrin, Dylan McDonald, Sean Duffy, Paddy McKenna; Dylan Curran 0-2, Jack McGailey, Stephen Murray; Justin Halley 1-0, Paul Flynn; Donal Magennis 0-1, Cathal Sheridan 0-1, Paudie Murray 0-1; Paul Gill 0-1, Niall McManus 0-4, Noel Finnegan. SUBS: Eamonn Duffy, Stephen King, Danno Mulligan.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Ronan Gaughran; Sean McDonnell, Paul McArdle, Tomas Byrne; Padraig Russell, Ronan Byrne, Niall Brennan; Conor Russell, Shane McMahon 0-1; Colin Campbell, Richie Ashfield, Fergal Markey 0-2; Rory Phelan, Dwayne Markey 0-7, Aidan Lee Martin 0-1. SUBS: James O’Connor 0-1, Tiernan O’Brien.

STABANNON PARNELLS 3-11

SEAN MCDERMOTTS 1-10

Stabannon Parnells finished the strongest in Mountrush to see off gutsy Sean McDermott’s to go joint top of Division 3B on Sunday afternoon.

Tony Kelly found the net for the hosts in the lively opening half, but Parnells got their noses in front at the break, 1-7 to 1-5, as Sean Reynolds bagged a first-half goal for the visitors.

Stand-in Seans midfielder Kevin McMahon had a great game, but Stabannon upped the ante after the break as Reynolds added another goal along with Bobby Butterly to run out easy winners in the finish.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Sean Nolan; Patrick Bell, Sean Halpenny, Daniel Clinton; Eanna McCartney, Bobby Buttely 1-0, Thomas Campbell; Derek Crilly 0-3, Niall Cluskey; David Cluskey, Barry Lynch 0-1, Fintan Martin; Barry McCoy, Sean Reynolds 2-2, Robbie Callaghan 0-5. Subs: Tadgh Carroll for Eanna McCartney, Cathal Reynolds for Robbie Callaghan, Paul Egan for David Cluskey, Shane McCoy for Fintan Matin, Ger Durkin for Derek Crilly.

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S: Brendan McGahon; Danny Reilly, Niall O’Kane, Sean Martin; Ian Corbally, Sean McMahon, Danny Commins; Cormac Walsh, Kevin McMahon 0-2; Lorcan Myles 0-1, David O’Neill, Colin Curran; BJ Matthews 0-1, Tony Kelly 1-2, Marty Duffy 0-4. Subs: Declan Carroll, Kevin McGahon.

WOLFE TONES 3-10

CUCHULAINN GAELS 2-7

A SUPERB first-half performance from Darren Weldon laid the foundations for Wolfe Tones to defeat Cuchualainn Gaels in Drogheda on Saturday night.

Weldon provided the hosts the perfect start with an early penalty, followed up by an excellent second goal topped up with three outstanding points.

That salvo alone had the Tones in the driving seat before Niall Smith finished off a fine team goal to help the Drogheda side lead 3-5 to 1-3 at half-time.

Cian McDonald had the first-half strike for the Gaels to keep them in touch.

The men from Omeath proceeded to dominate the second half as the Tones took their foot off the gas.

McDonald won frees for Micheál McCabe to convert and Francis O’Hagan then found the net to leave three in it with five minutes left.

However, Trevor Walsh, Chris Cudden and Dwayne Leavy points settled the issue for the Tones in the end.

WOLFE TONES: Stephen Murray Kierans; Danny Byrne, Caolan McKenna, Sean McMahon; Sam Kelly, Alan Fanning, Dwayne Leavy 0-1; Mark Healy, Patrick Fanning; Adam Gartland 0-1, Niall Smith 1-0, Jordan Duffy; Darren Weldon 2-4, Trevor Walsh 0-3, Ivor Kelly. Subs: Gareth Cooney, Kevin Collier, Kevin Bray, Chris Cudden 0-1.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Seamus Quigley; Calum Fearon, Sean Brennan, Brendan McKeown; John Morgan, Martin Hynes, Peter Morgan; Seamus McCabe 0-1, Francis O’Hagan 1-0; Conal Donnelly, Micheal McCabe 0-5, David Reilly; Cian McDonald 1-0, Rammie Phillips 0-1, Stephen Mullen. Subs: Niall King, Ciaran Connolly.