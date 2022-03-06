Louth

Wee County lose camogie league opener

Louth 2-4 Mayo 1-14

Mayo finished strongly to condemn Louth to defeat in Saturday’s Littlewoods Ireland Division 4 opener at Fr McEvoy Park, Cooley.

Originally due to be played a fortnight ago, when the storm forced its postponement, Louth trailed by nine points at half-time but put in a stirring second period effort to cut the deficit to two.

A brace of goals from Ann McCormack brought the contest to life and it looked like Pauric Dowdall’s charges were going to record a famous victory as they poured forward. 

However, Mayo recovered their composure and closed impressively to run out seven-point victors. 

The Reds travel to Wicklow for their second outing on March 19.

Louth: Mairead McMahon; Leanne Sharkey, Clodagh Farrell, Áine Connell; Aimee McNally, Sinéad Boyle, Orla McGeeney; Aideen Dunne, Jane McKeon 0-2; Ellen McCarthy, Katie Matthews 0-1, Antoinette Power 0-1; Niamh McKeon, Rebecca Mooney, Niamh Fennell

Subs: Michelle Duffy, Niamh Connor, Ann McCormack 2-0, Clare Ward, Lorraine Young, Dáire Hoey, Layah Maher, Aoife Lawrence, Karen Shields

