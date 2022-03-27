“We are going up, I say we are going up” – Slick Louth rubber-stamp promotion in Aughrim

Louth goalkeeper James Califf leaves the field injured during the Allianz Football League Division 3 match between Wicklow and Louth at County Grounds in Aughrim, Wicklow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Louth sauntered to victory in what was precisely a competitive dead-rubber at Aughrim on Sunday - a calamitous chain of events having been required to deny the Reds promotion and garner Wicklow salvation.

While competitive to a degree, Louth were completely comfortable and able to play well within their means in racking up a fifth successive Division 3 success.

It is testament to the Wee men’s improvement in a collective and individual sense that they negotiated the contest in such a professional and organised manner.

A colleague remarked at Louth’s obvious coaching post-match and it was impossible to argue. The gradual and continual development of Conall McKeever, Donal McKenny, Daniel Corcoran and Niall Sharkey in particular pour fuel by the gallon load on Mickey Harte’s claim that Gavin Devlin is the best trainer in Ireland.

Indeed, it was telling that both Louth’s goals were based on moves rehearsed religiously at midweek sessions.

The first, which put the Reds 1-5 to 0-6 in front as half-time neared, saw Bevan Duffy run a hard line to the sideline, popping to Liam Jackson. In perfect sequence, Ciaran Downey ran towards the corner, and Jackson, before spinning and darting back the way he came, leaving his marker in no man’s land.

Jackson, with a sumptuous, left-handed pass, found Downey on the run and the Newtown Blues attacker collected and calmly slotted beneath Wicklow’s line-covering defenders.

The second major, with the contest nearly over, will have equally pleased Devlin, whose giddiness and shrewdness on a training pitch galvanises players in a unique fashion.

‘Darver’ was called by Harte and so Martin McEneaney, in for the injured James Califf, belted the ball down the middle, its trajectory was like a magnet to Ciaran Byrne’s leap. The break was picked up, fed to Eoghan Callaghan in the clear. He jinked and offloaded to Tommy Durnin, who slipped it to Tom Jackson. Goal, a neat side foot to the bottom corner.

Delightful. A coach’s dream. Wicklow going from facing the ball to chasing it in an instance. So complex but absolutely lethal.

SOLE DISAPPOINTMENT

The only significant blot on the Reds’ afternoon was Califf’s shoulder ‘pop’ before the interval. He was just after producing an incredible, diving dispossession of Oisin Cullen a metre from the net, but immediately his injury was evident.

For all Louth’s improvements, the Dreadnots man is pivotal to the upcoming championship campaign lingering for as long as Harte and co will desire.

The Reds led 1-6 to 0-7 at the interval - Downey kicking 1-4 from play to go along with a pair of Sam Mulroy frees.

After the Garden County narrowed the divide to one, Durnin, Dáire Nally, Liam Jackson and Mulroy, with three tremendous kicks, had the visitors 1-12 to 0-9 up midway through the second half.

Five was the gap when Kevin Quinn capitalised on a lack of alertness to bag a Wicklow major.

But Byrne, Mulroy and McKeever raised white flags to accompany Tom Jackson’s goal.

A fitting finish.

“We are going up, I say we are going up,” the players bellowed from the dressing room.

They may not be chart toppers, but table toppers will do nicely!

Wicklow: Mark Jackson; Tom Moran, Peter O’Keane 0-1, Malachy Stone; Zach Cullen 0-1, Nicky Devereux, Fintan O’Shea; JP Hurley, Pádraig O’Toole; Oisin Cullen, Dean Healy, Darragh Fitzgerald; Mark Kenny 0-4, Kevin Quinn 1-2 (0-1m), Eoin Darcy 0-4 (3f). Subs: Rory Stokes for Cullen (48), Conal O’Gallaghoir for Stone (54), Arran Murphy for O’Shea (56), Alan Dillon 0-1 for Hurley (60), Cian O’Sullivan for Devereux (66)

Louth: James Califf; Donal McKenny, Bevan Duffy, Daniel Corcoran; Conall McKeever 0-1, Niall Sharkey, Leonard Grey; Tommy Durnin 0-2, John Clutterbuck; Liam Jackson 0-1, Sam Mulroy 0-7 (4f, 2 45s), Craig Lennon; Daire McConnon, Ciaran Downey 1-4, Daire Nally 0-1. Subs: Martin McEneaney for Califf (32), Ciaran Byrne 0-1 for Clutterbuck (40), Tom Jackson 1-0 for McConnon (41), Eoghan Callaghan for Nally (52).

Referee: Paul Falloon (Down)