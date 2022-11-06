Wayne McKeever back to where it all began with St Kevin’s

Wayne McKeever has returned to where his management career began after linking up with Thomas MacNamee and Jim Matthews at intermediate championship runners-up St Kevin’s for the new season.

The Castlebellingham-native, who was in charge of Mattock Rangers for the past two years, was at the helm in Philipstown 15 years ago and had been linked to the St Joseph’s post before joining the MacNamee ticket after the latter was ratified for a second term at Páirc Chaoimhín Naofa.

Joe’s officially remain without a supremo following Colin Kelly’s departure for An Ríocht in County Down, with there appearing to be a shortage of candidates available as several clubs continue their search for next season.

There are confirmed vacancies in Cuchulainn Gaels, Dowdallshill, Kilkerley Emmets, Naomh Malachi, Dundalk Young Irelands, Na Piarsaigh Blackrock, Geraldines, O’Connell’s, St Mochta’s, St Bride’s, Annaghminnon Rovers, Sean McDermott’s, Mattock Rangers, O Raghallaighs, Dreadnots and John Mitchel’s, while Naomh Máirtín are conducting interviews despite not officially parting company with Fergal Reel as of yet.