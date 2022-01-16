Walsh supreme as Fechin’s devour combination in U20 final

Ryan Walsh scored more than the St Mochta’s/St Joseph’s combination managed altogether as St Fechin’s deservedly claimed the U20 Championship title at Dunleer on Sunday afternoon.

The prolific No13 finished with 1-8 to his credit in adding this latest success to the intermediate football and senior hurling medals he amassed in 2021.

Surely Joe Ward is the gradual progression? “We’ll try,” he said, smiling, when it was put to him.

The victory caps a remarkable ‘year’ for the Beaulieu outfit. Not only did the first-team footballers get across the final line at long last, not only did the hurlers end their decider hoodoo, but their minors were only denied the club’s maiden Fr Murray Cup win after an agonising replay loss, while the U16s came from left-field to win the championship.

“It’s been just an unreal time – we’re kind of like a family in the club. Everyone is there for everyone,” Walsh added.

Not many gave Fechin’s a chance against the mid-Louth belt, but they were utterly superior in replicating their U16 success of 2017. That year they usurped a star-studded Ardee St Mary’s team, though in claiming Sunday’s offering, they pipped a side boasting three Louth senior panellists – Gabriel Bell, Conall McCaul and Craig Lennon.

Though it may be a stretch to call the outcome a shock. After all, many on the combination have now lost three top-grade finals – Cooley Kickhams/Cuchulainn Gaels sprung a surprise against Mochta’s/Joe’s at U16 in 2018, while Joe’s lost the following season’s minor showpiece to Naomh Máirtín.

They seem to stutter when it matters most, unlike this batch of Fechin’s men, for whom Walsh was sensational. But worthy mentions must also go to centre-half Adam O’Neill, No7 Seán Hodgkins, Eoin Hackett at centre-field and John O’Connell off the left wing. Each were immense.

“There’s lads who have played with the senior team to win the intermediate, lads who played in the minor final and then lads who haven’t played in two or three years who came in and proved they still have it in them.

“Today would have been the same as the U16 final a few years back, underdogs coming in but we got there.

“This has been a brilliant competition, especially for the younger lads coming up. We pushed for it and probably weren’t favourites to win the game with the amalgamation so I’m just glad we got there.”

The conglomerate will look to their long barren spell from Craig Lennon’s opening-quarter point – after Jack Barron had sent Cormac Dolan the wrong way from the penalty spot – to Barron’s point early in the second half as the major shift in the fixture.

Fechin’s struck for 1-4 over the intervening period – Walsh turning Ben Goss-Kieran beautifully before tucking beneath Josh Mackin for the goal – and led 1-5 to 1-1 at half-time. Oran McParland lifted Joe’s/Mochta’s with a fine major, following a strong run by Bell, on the restart, though that was their only meaningful contribution during a second half which the Hoops dominated.

Five points were delivered by Walsh over the remainder, while winger O’Connell was outstanding, two of his three notches coming in the second half.

Worthy winners and hope for single entities where championship crowns are concerned.

St Fechin’s: Cormac Dolan; Cian Gorman, David Lally, Aaron McGlew; Mark Houlihan, Adam O’Neill, Seán Hodgins 0-1; Eoin Hackett, Cathal O’Reilly; Eoghan Ryan 0-1, Seán Kerrish, John O’Connell 0-3; Ryan Walsh 1-8 (0-6f), Conor Brennan, Niall McGinnity

Subs: Adam Kirwan for Brennan, Eoin Flanagan for Houlihan, Matthew Burnell for McGinnity

St Joseph’s/St Mochta’s: Josh Mackin; Andrew Lennon, Ben Goss-Kieran, Ryan Cash; Christopher Marron, Oisín Callan, Ben Collier; Gabriel Bell, Liam O’Flaherty; Gavyn Short, Jack Barron 1-1 (1-0 penalty), Oran McParland 1-0; Evan McEnteggart, Craig Lennon 0-1, Killian McDonnell

Subs: Ciarán Johnstone for Short, Kyle McQuillan for Marron, Conall McCaul 0-1 for Cash, Kayden Walters for McEnteggart

Referee: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers)