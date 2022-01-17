Walsh reckons Louth’s tough U20 draw will ‘focus’ players

Conall McCaul, seen here playing for Louth seniors against Longford in the O'Byrne Cup, will be a key player for the U20s when they take on Offaly in April. Picture: Sportsfile

Derek Walsh reckons Louth’s tough Leinster U20 Championship draw will “focus the minds” of players in preparation for the April clash.

The Wee County will travel to All-Ireland champions Offaly in the preliminary round on April 7 with the victors facing into a home quarter-final clash against Carlow seven days later.

Louth haven’t won a championship match at U20 level since its introduction and fell on the wrong side of the result versus the Faithful in 2020.

"You have to play these teams at some stage and we’ve picked a younger team this year who will relish the opportunity,” Walsh, joint-manager of the team with Christy Grimes, said.

"When the draw comes out, and it’s not a perceived weaker team you’re facing, it gives players something to focus on and they know they can’t just turn up – it’s about preparing the best we can before then."

The squad, pieced together after a number of weeks of trial matches and training, is younger by nature with several of last year’s Louth minor team involved. Indeed, following the trend set by the senior management, the selectors are very keen to develop for the future.

"We were very conscious of the next few years, as well as this year obviously,” the Ardee man added.

"It’s a reflection of the senior team in that we want to get younger lads in and get them used to the environment and myself and Christy are really aiming to develop players to be ready for the senior squad.

"And the approach just has to help the younger players in the county because the quality is definitely out there.”

Four eligible players – James McDonnell (Roche Emmets), Peter Lynch (Roche Emmets), Conall McCaul (St Joseph’s) and Kyle McElroy (O Raghallaigh’s) – are currently part of Mickey Harte’s senior outfit.

MINOR MATTERS

Meanwhile, Louth minors will face Dublin, Laois and Westmeath in their championship group – opposing the Dubs at home in round one, March 19. A visit to Westmeath follows on April 2 before the trek to the O’Moore men 18 days later.

The Leinster U17 grade has a new format this year with the winners of Group A – where Louth have been drawn – and Group B going directly into the provincial semi-final. The runner-up in each of these pools gain a quarter-final berth, while the third place teams take on the top pair from the three-team Group C for a place in the quarter-finals.

Aaron Hoey remains the minor team manager for a third campaign, flanked by David ‘Skid’ Reilly and Eamonn Connolly.