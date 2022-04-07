Velcro-tight Ronan backed from above

Challenges hardly come tougher than facing the reigning All-Ireland champions on their maiden defence and yet Louth U20s make the trip to tackle Offaly on Thursday night with a bullish sense of optimism.

Whereas the Faithful went all the way to Croke Park glory last term, Louth exited at the first hurdle for the fourth season in succession, going down to Longford at Haggardstown.

Ronan McBride, the velcro-tight corner-back from Cooley, wasn’t part of the squad in what was Christy Grimes and Derek Walsh’s first campaign at the helm, having been part of the side that lost to Offaly in 2020.

He is, therefore, looking to make up for lost time and win a first championship match with his county since overcoming Kilkenny at U17 in 2019.

“I suppose I used last year to really focus on myself and get into the shape I needed to be in to get a good run at it this year and be part of the panel,” he says, from his Dublin base.

“Hopefully that’ll be the case and I’ll be in the squad.

“I’d a good year with Cooley and probably got that bit of maturity that comes with high pressure games which is needed for county championship football.

“Two years ago there was probably a bit more pressure going in to win the game and that’s what we really wanted to do. I suppose nothing has changed in that regard.

“We’re going in against the All-Ireland champions and there’s nowhere else you’d want to be at this stage, trying to beat the best.

“We’re expecting them to be a strong team after a good few years of development squad results.

“But we’re coming in in a positive position. We’ve had a good few wins in challenge matches and had quite a positive league even though we didn’t probably win as many matches as we’d have liked.

“There’s lots of young, new lads in the panel, assets who are really pushing for places. That’s added a new dynamic to our minor team and I definitely feel we’re good enough.”

The U20s train on Tuesday nights in Darver and have bumped into the high-flying seniors on a number of occasions around the centre of excellence.

So, following their lead and ending the Reds’ barren run at this level is something the squad is firmly working towards.

“We certainly want to be that team that does its best for themselves and the county,” McBride added.

“Looking at previous results, we want to be the team that goes that bit further and to follow what the seniors are doing for everyone in Louth.”

Victory, and a home quarter-final against Carlow, would be yet another memorable notch in the peninsula man’s career post.

Having already won club championships at U16 and minor, as well as a Lennon Cup with Bush PP, McBride was a wing-back on the DCU fresher team that won All-Ireland B honours last month.

The triumph was even more fitting when you consider his girlfriend is Geraldines player Sarah Morgan, sister of the late Conor Morgan (Dundalk Gaels) who won the same title in 2016 before tragically passing away.

Indeed, the Morgan family were at DCU’s recent decider victory over UCD.

“Playing college football is like nothing else really. It’s unique in that you’re playing with and against lads from other counties and you don’t always get that opportunity back home.

“And then I know the significance of playing in and winning that All-Ireland for the Morgan family. It was an honour for me to win it under the same coaches and on the same team as Conor.”

Here’s to hoping ‘Morg’ is looking over Louth as they bid to dethrone the champions.

TEAM NEWS

Louth are likely to be without Stabannon Parnells’ Harry Butterly who sustained a reoccurrence of a shoulder injury at training. Star man Conall McCaul hasn’t joined the panel at all due to an ongoing hamstring issue, but James McDonnell is expected to come back into the side following a hip problem.

The defence, duly, would appear to be fairly settled with Mark Houlihan (St Fechin’s), Paraic McKenny (Ardee St Mary’s) and McBride (Cooley Kickhams) in the line behind McDonnell (Roche Emmets), vice-captain Peter Lynch (Roche) and either Naomh Mairtin’s Cian Sands or Thomas Rice of Sean O’Mahony’s.

Geraldines’ Beanon Corrigan and Evan Maher from St Kevin’s look set for midfield berths with Brian Brady (Kilkerley Emmets), Ben Collier (St Joseph’s) and Kieran McArdle (St Bride’s) tipped for the half-forward line.

Given Stabannon’s Sean Reynolds is likely to be handed a roaming role, captain Carl Gillespie (Ardee St Mary’s) and prolific, powerful O Raghallaigh’s star Kyle McElroy are shortlisted to head the attack.

Dundalk Gaels’ Dylan McKeown and Liam Flynn of Mattock Rangers will be reserve options in this area.

In terms of a goalkeeper, Dylan Cassidy (Dreadnots) and Josh Finlay (St Kevin’s) are the men battling for selection.

Faithful fields in Kilcormac is the venue with throw-in down for 7:30pm.