Using Waterford hurlers’ teamwork techniques on Louth GAA school kids – it works

Caricatures are often misleading. Sir Alex Ferguson’s nose wasn’t always Rudolph-red, Leo Varadkar’s forehead isn’t that big, etc. And Davy isn’t what meets the eye. If he was, how could he have enjoyed the managerial longevity and success that he has? Why would his players have ploughed through so many walls just because he clicked his fingers? Picture: Sportsfile

Think of the enigmatic Clare hero Davy Fitzgerald. What are you picturing? Some raving lunatic, roaring and shouting like the figure that stood bellowing at the Nugents of Drogheda during the most recent series of Ireland’s Fittest Family?

Caricatures are often misleading. Sir Alex Ferguson’s nose wasn’t always Rudolph-red, Leo Varadkar’s forehead isn’t that big, etc. And Davy isn’t what meets the eye. If he was, how could he have enjoyed the managerial longevity and success that he has? Why would his players have ploughed through so many walls just because he clicked his fingers?

DkIT played their Trench Cup opener in Waterford last Tuesday night and having been in attendance for a match that was devoid of entertainment value beyond a couple of Jay Hughes wonder points, the highlight of the evening wasn’t watching the Déise footballers being put their paces but the hurlers.

I went along to the game with a buddy, someone who knew Fitzgerald in passing. And so it wasn’t long before the three of us were locked in conversation as an army of coaches put the players through their paces. For the record, there were 120 sliotars in use across the field. Every aspect of the set-up and training was synchronised.

Now, how could any self-respecting sod allow the opportunity of picking Davy’s brain for a few minutes slip by? So, I started probing him on team talks and dressing room behaviour, and without going into specifics, it’s the exact opposite of what you probably imagine it being.

Over the subsequent hour or so, three further members of the management and a player spoke to us freely as the session progressed. Liberties weren’t taken but there were no issues in terms of interacting with a pair of Joe soaps or queries lodged as to who the hell we were. There are no secrets with Davy or Waterford, it seems.

It’s even more extraordinary when you consider that 95pc or more of the ‘top-class’ coaches across the country – many of whom couldn’t train ivy to grow up the wall – wouldn’t let on that they saw you never mind giving you a minute or two of their valuable time to chat. Too busy trying to become the next Davy or Brian Cody or whoever.

Funny Cody is brought up. On another day, about a year ago, my buddy and I were sitting in an Applegreen outside Carlow and in came former Laois footballer Mick Dempsey, the man who trained Cody’s all-conquering Kilkenny hurling machine for years. Again, the craic was mighty. No holes barred and we’ve been in touch since.

Bad teams and poor coaches are the only ones who tell lies as a policy. Sometimes there is a strategic approach to non-interaction in that it’s to try to stoke a siege mentality in a group but that’s not the case everywhere. Coaches, adults, some with bellies hanging down or self-esteem or arrogance issues just want to be telling others what to do.

In Waterford, men are tasked with various aspects of the training and Davy just wanders around, managing. When he blows the whistle, the players gallop in and form a huddle within 10 seconds. He dissects what he has seen.

At the end, he begins to count and every item of training equipment, from cones to hurls, poles, sliotars and bibs are collected and piled in a neat bundle by the players. Everything was gathered in 24 seconds or a tally approximate to that.

Then, the players got an ultimatum. Sing a song or do however many burpies or press-ups. And, so, amid a bitterly chilling air, 30+ prime adults began belting out ‘Que Sera Sera’, huddled tightly. They all left laughing and joking, content with their night’s work and probably looking forward to the next session, with people that they share a growing bond with. It’s all good.

Training – and teams – should always be about enjoyment and facilitating people in such a manner that they want to be there or to come back. The best teams include players who all feel cared for and tended to. Of course, as Croke Park chief Peter McKenna mentioned in his report last week, there is a growing issue regarding the finance being required to run elite teams now with the organisation forking out about €1 million per week. It doesn’t all go towards supporting players but they are better looked after now than they were in generations gone by and that has to be a good thing.

Then again, it doesn’t cost much to organise a sing-song either, so there is no doubt that the outlay has to be scrutinised but that’s for another debate.

As part of Roche Emmets’ school-club coaching link, I’ve been in Kilcurry school with a colleague every Thursday morning for the past two terms. Three classes come in separately. Both senior infants and second class sang a song in a huddle at the end of the session, and left waving and smiling.

If it’s good enough for an All-Ireland-winning manager, it’s good enough for me.