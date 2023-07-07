Two former Louth GAA players picked for World Games by Middle East

The Middle East team with Colm Giggins (back row, second from the right) and Conor Carthy (back row, fifth from the right).

Two former Louth U21 players have been named on the Middle East team for the upcoming World Games Championship to be held in Derry later this month.

Colm Giggins (Stabannon Parnells) and Conor Carthy (Roche Emmets) will tog out for the Dubai/Abu Dhabi outfit in the nine-a-side competition for which there is a 13-man panel.

The final will take place in Derry’s Celtic Park on July 29 and a strong Middle East team also includes former Mayo forward Alan Freeman and Paul White, the ex-Limerick defender.

Both Wee men are teaching abroad with Giggins based in Abu Dhabi and representing the local Na Fianna club, while Carthy is a member of Sharjah Gaels in Dubai.

Each came through a trial period and the side has met on three occasions together in preparation for the championship.

Giggins won a junior championship medal with Parnells last term, coming on as a substitute in the final against Glyde Rangers, while Carthy achieved the same feat with Roche in 2019, being introduced in the second half of the replay defeat of same opposition.

The pair represented the Louth minor team – Giggins in 2012 with Carthy a year later – and featured together for the county U21s in subsequent seasons.

They have strong family ties locally with Giggins’ sibling, Aonghus, and brother-in-law Derek Crilly still prominent members of the Stabannon team bidding to win the Division 3A title. Carthy, meanwhile, has two brothers on the Roche team, Liam and Dermot, and hails from rich stock given his mother, Mary, is a sister of the renowned Lennon brothers in Kilkerley. Conor’s cousin is Shane Lennon, who starred for club and county over many years.