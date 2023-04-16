Tributes paid to former Meath Minor Board chairman Johnny Sullivan

Tributes at club and county level have been paid to former Meath Minor Board chairman and St Patrick’s Stamullen stalwart Johnny Sullivan, who passed away on Easter Sunday.

Johnny was at the helm during a glorious spell for the county at underage level in the early 1990s which eventually led to All-Ireland senior success in 1996 and again in 1999.

The Meath County Board issued a statement on their social media platforms following Johnny’s passing.

“Coiste na Mí and GAA supporters throughout the county have been deeply saddened with the news of the passing of Johnny Sullivan of the St Patrick’s club.

“Johnny had a hugely successful involvement with Meath football, particularly at under-age level. His term as chairman of the Minor Board saw a spell of unprecedented success with the All-Ireland minor victories of 1990 and 1992 and an appearance in the 1993 final as well as the county’s sole All-Ireland success at U21 level in 1993.

“Those teams provided the backbone of the teams that went on to win the Sam Maguire Cup in 1996 and 1999.

“Johnny was particularly proud to see his sons John, Peter and Cormac represent the county. Cormac was Meath’s goalie in the 1999 success and was also an All-Star while Peter captained Meath to All-Ireland minor glory in 1992.

“Johnny was an extremely enthusiastic and able selector and his scouting network ensured that few, if any, underage players in the county were not assessed.

“For many years he was one of the driving forces behind the St Patrick’s club while he was also a great supporter of the Inter-Firms League in which the Sullivan-Kearns team was a formidable force.

“Coiste na Mí extends its deepest sympathy to Ann and the Sullivan Family.”

The St Patrick’s club said they were also saddened by the passing of their honorary member and paid tribute to his sterling work over many years.

“Johnny was an integral part of our club. He was known for his passion and unwavering commitment. The growth and success of our club owes so much to Johnny’s dedication.

“Johnny inspired and motivated countless players to push themselves to new heights. His contribution to our club will be remembered fondly, and his impact will be felt for years to come. Johnny’ contribution at inter-county level will also be fondly remembered and celebrated. He played a crucial role in numerous underage successes for Meath.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Johnny's family and loved ones during this difficult time. We are grateful for the time we had with Johnny and will honour his memory. Without doubt, his legacy will be felt in Stamullen and beyond forever more.”

As a mark of respect, there was a minute’s silence prior to the start of last Wednesday’s Leinster MFC match between Meath and Dublin in Páirc Tailteann.