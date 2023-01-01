Tributes paid Meath’s late All-Ireland-winning captain of 1967, Peter Darby

TEAMMATES and Gaels around the country have paid tribute to Meath 1967 All-Ireland winning captain Peter Darby who died recently at the age of 84.

The Trim-native captained the county to only their third Sam Maguire success following the 1-9 to 0-9 win over Cork in the 1967 decider. Lining out at corner-back, the captain led by example to make amends for the loss to Galway in the previous year's final and carve himself a place in the history of the GAA as he accepted the famous trophy from GAA president Seamus O Riain.

Respected by colleagues and opponents alike, Peter made his senior championship debut for the county against Dublin in 1958 and throughout a distinguished career, was never booked or sent-off.

Another member of the successful ’67 team, Mattie Kerrigan described Peter as an outstanding sportsman, teammate and captain.

Galway's Seamus Leydon, who was part of the three-in-a-row winning team between 1964 and 1966, in sympathising with the Darby family, said Peter and himself played against each other and worked together for many years and he was a true gentleman in every way.

Con O'Sullivan, who played against Peter in the 1967 final, said they had met as opponents and remained friends. O'Sullivan said it was an honour a number of years ago to present Peter with the ball from the 1967 final. “It was rightfully his,” the Cork full-forward remarked.

Former Cavan great Ray Carolan said he remembered Darby “as one of those tough corner-backs that played in the true traditional Meath style”, while his Cavan teammate Gabriel Kelly said Peter was a true gentleman.

A renowned duel star, his first success at county level was in hurling, a Division 2 NHL honour in 1962. Peter managed to compete successfully in both codes and the first of three Leinster SFC medals came in 1964, followed by further provincial wins in ’66 and ’67. Prior to those successes on the football field, Peter played in an All-Ireland junior hurling final, which Meath lost to Kerry in 1961.

He was captain of the only Trim team to win the Keegan Cup in 1962 after Ballinlough was defeated in the final. Peter had already won five SHC medals at that stage, in 1955, '56, '57, '59 and '60. One of his great personal achievements was scoring 4-2 in the 1956 SHC final for Trim while still a teenager. He also won a Feis Cup medal in 1961.

He led the then All-Ireland champions on their historic and groundbreaking tour to Australia in 1968 during which Meath played five games Down Under and won all five.

Peter was Guest of Honour at the county SFC final in 1997 when he performed the ceremonial throw-in. Then, in 2017, he was inducted into the Meath GAA Hall of Fame.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan, just a few short weeks earlier, Peter is survived by his son, Peter, daughters, Siobhán and Audrey, and extended family. His funeral mass took place in St Patrick's Church, Trim, with burial afterwards in St Loman's Cemetery.