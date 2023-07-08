Tredagh boxers win five medals at Monkstown International

Tredagh Academy entered five boxers into the competitive – and two into the skills bouts – sections of the Monkstown International Box Cup in Dublin. The international tournament was held in Dalkey and attracted top-class boxers from all over Europe.

It all started on the Friday with underage skill bouts with two boxers from the club entered whereby they got invaluable experience against different opponents. Adam Walsh boxed a very strong lad from Gorey in Wexford in a three-round thriller with nothing between the pair. On Saturday, he boxed a very experienced performer from England in another three-round thriller. Adam did extremely well in both contests to move him up a level or two through the weekend.

Cara Evans boxed a girl from Cumlin on the Friday and gave a masterclass performance in all three rounds to control the ring and exhibit her impressive maturity. On the Saturday, she stepped up two weight divisions to box a Cork girl and once again exceeded herself to display her vast skillset and talent in front of the large crowds. Such was her high-class performances, she was awarded the belt for overall underage best female of the tournament with many international and very talented girls in contention.

Breanna Johnston (current All-Ireland champion) contested a very high-calibre exhibition contest against an English ABA champion. Breanna threw and landed every punch in the book within one of her best displays to date. The only pity was that the contest wasn’t scored. Her skills were widely noticed and remarked upon following the contest by many in the large crowd.

Ceejay Sheelin faced an Ulster finalist from Carrickmore (Tyrone) in his semi-final. Ceejay produced a brilliant performance to win by unanimous decision, winning all three rounds while showcasing his vast array of skills. In the final, Ceejay faced a very strong opponent from Enniscorthy in Wexford, who stopped his opponent in the first round of the semi-final. Ceejay produced another fabulous performance in the final to win all three rounds while landing his hard-hitting backhand cross at will, to be crowned ‘Monkstown International Box Cup Champion 2023’ against a very strong opponent. This is the first major title Ceejay has won and is testimony to his hard work and commitment.

Casey Donagh stepped up a level to box an All-Ireland finalist from Cork in the final of the Box Cup. The first round went the way of the Munster fighter. Casey produced a better round in the second, but it was edged by the Cork girl. Casey came out all guns blazing in the final round to win the round comfortably. The Cork girl won the contest but Casey gained a lot of experience and confidence from the bout as she grew into the contest to take away the silver medal.

Grace Conway stepped up a weight division to box the Hungarian champion and Hungary’s representative in the European Championships. The Hungarian’s strength was apparent in the bout. But the triple All-Ireland champion and European silver medallist took everything she had to offer and her superior footwork, range and shaper punching skills were the difference in a top-class contest. Grace was the winner on all the judges cards to crown her Monkstown International Box Cup Champion 2023. This was great preparation for the upcoming All-Ireland Senior Cadet Championships at the end of July.

John Collins, who has only recently joined the club, faced a mammoth task in his final as be boxed the English ABA finalist. It was far too much experience to give away but in fairness to John, he stood toe-to-toe with the English lad and had to settle for the silver medal in the end.

Last up for the Tredagh team was Callum Carragher. He faced an English ABA champion from Essex. It was another high-calibre contest over the three rounds. The current All-Ireland cadet champion and Ireland’s European representative had a higher boxing IQ and skill set this was the difference with Callum taking a unanimous points decision and crowning him ‘Monkstown International Box Cup’ champion 2023 in a very tasty performance.

All in all, it was a very successful tournament for the club with many of our boxers gaining fantastic international experience and winning three gold and two silver medals while also taking home a ‘Best Boxer of the Championships’ award. A massive thank you goes to all the coaches and parents who gave up their weekend to make the tournament such a success for the club.

Recently, 15 of our boxers also contested the local Drogheda Boxing Club exhibition tournament with boxers ranging from six years of age to senior boxers on the card. Everyone boxed extremely well and gained further experience and ring time.

Tredagh Boxing Academy will continue to train over the summer months and both junior and senior groups are welcoming any new boxers to the group. Boxercise classes to the public have become very popular and they will also continue on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in the club. There will also be a summer camp for the younger children at the end of July (24-28). For further details, contact Pádraig on 0879944799.