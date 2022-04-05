Top table bask in Louth league glory – but delegate doesn’t want cracks papered over

Louth GAA chairman Peter Fitzpatrick and treasurer Aidan Berrill are to meet with Croke Park chiefs in the next week to discuss funding for the new stadium in Dundalk.

Fitzpatrick has conceded the development fee will now cost in the region of €18 million due to the current economic inflation rate – a point that was underlined in Berrill’s financial report in which he claimed a fill of fuel in Darver now costs €4,000, up from €2,300 some months ago.

The pair were speaking at Monday night’s April County Board meeting at which there was widespread praise for the senior footballers’ Division 3 final success against Limerick.

“It was a fantastic performance – I can’t remember the last time a Louth team was unbeaten in seven matches (six wins and a draw) – and we can now look forward to the Carlow game in the championship on April 24,” the chairman said.

Legendary GAA figures Seán Boylan and Brian McEniff – who was a selector during Fitzpatrick’s tenure as team manager – had been in touch to congratulate the county on the success, he added.

However, following Minor Board chairman Kevin Gordon’s open recognition of the minors’ display in their narrow loss to Westmeath last weekend, whereby he claimed their dedication and persistence were admirable on the back of the drubbing by Dublin, St Mochta’s delegate Paul Murtagh addressed the meeting.

The Louth Villager was complimentary of the seniors’ achievement, saying that manager Mickey Harte is “a genius”, but begged the top table to put a greater emphasis on the younger teams.

"You cannot leave the underage behind,” Murtagh said.

"Congratulation to Mickey, Gavin (Devlin) and the team on turning it around because it didn’t look good after the Longford game.

"But I hope that it doesn’t paper over the cracks so that long-term we’re back in the wilderness.”

Fitzpatrick responded, suggesting that a great effort was being put into development squads and that Colin Kelly’s appointment to the respective co-ordinator’s role, prior to his departure for Wicklow, was evidence of this.

"Not one cent has been spared by the present management committee,” he said, adding: “Rome wasn’t built in a day”.

County Manager Francie McMullen then interjected, saying that “nothing has stayed the same” in the decade since Louth Coaching and Games (C&G) took charge of development squads before alluding to the ongoing strategic review.

Murtagh asked McMullen what C&G based their success on and the Armagh native said “getting players through to the senior squad”.

St Brides’ Paddy Farrell commended the executive on their work since coming into their positions and put on record his disappointment with the Mochta’s delegate who he felt “was about to take on to manage” the seniors in light of comments he made at previous meetings.

Coaching Officer Brian Cafferty spoke glowingly about the current U20s who face Offaly on Thursday night, pointing towards Murtagh’s underage team references. He said two-thirds of the squad are eligible for next year and “that’ll be the way it will be moving forward, keeping young fellas in the system”.

Furthermore, Cafferty revealed the appointment of four new full-time GDAs within clubs – Gerry Malone in Glen Emmets, Adam Brodigan for Geraldines, Eunan Walsh in Cooley and Anthony Courtney with St Patrick’s.

Finally, Naomh Máirtín’s Mark Byrne was confirmed as county PRO having been the sole nominee for the position.