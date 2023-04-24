Three teams share top spot in Meath ACFL top tier

Syddan's Ryan Summersby and Cathal Smyth of Navan O'Mahony's during their Division 1B encounter on Saturday. Picture: Colin Bell

THREE teams, Summerhill, Gaeil Colmcille and Wolfe Tones share top spot in Division 1A of the ACFL following the latest round of matches at the weekend.

Gaeil Colmcille missed the chance to go clear at the top after visitors Summerhill inflicted a first defeat on the Kells men, 2-9 to 1-10. The ’Hill made a great start to proceedings with a goal by Eamonn McDonnell and then points from Barry Dardis and McDonnell.

However, the home side responded with a goal of their own from Brian Hanlon. Summerhill struck back with a second goal, this time from Dardis and at half-time, they led 2-6 to 1-4.

The ’Hill’s lead extended to six points in the third quarter and that proved enough in the poor conditions even though the hosts responded with the final four points of the match.

Wolfe Tones registered a big win over neighbours Simonstown, 3-8 to 0-7, to leapfrog St Colmcille’s and jump into the reckoning

Simonstown led by 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time and extended their lead shortly after the restart but they failed to score again as Tones recovered to win easily.

The Ward brothers, Cian and Caolan, did most of the damage for Tones with Cian accounting for two goals and finishing with a tally of 2-4, while Caolan converted three frees. The other goal came from substitute Kyle Moran.

St Colmcille’s travelled to Trim and shared the spoils with the basement club, 0-12 to 1-9. It was Trim’s first point from their four outings after they hit a late equalising score. The side were also level at half-time 0-6 to 1-3, with the Trim goal coming at the end of the opening quarter.

Ratoath are the only unbeaten team in the division with two wins and two draws from their four outings. They shared the spoils with neighbours Donaghmore/Ashbourne, 3-12 apiece, on Saturday.

Skryne earned their first win of the campaign after James Reeves pointed in the final minute to give his side a 0-14 to 0-13 victory. Meath U20 player Oisín Keogh and Ian Davis shared the scoring honours for the Tara side with four points apiece.

In Division 1B, tabletoppers St Michael’s, Ballinabrackey and O’Mahony’s remain unbeaten following wins over Walterstown, Dunderry and Syddan respectively.

Ray Reilly hit the winning point for St Michael’s in their 0-13 to 0-12 win over Walterstown. The side had finished the first half level at 0-6 apiece.

Duleek-Bellewstown edged bottom side Rathkenny, 0-12 to 0-10, after the sides finished the first half on 0-5 each.

Seneschalstown remain firmly in contention following a 3-17 to 0-5 win over Moynalvey. It was 2-7 to 0-3 at half-time. Cathal Finnegan top-scored for the winners with 1-4, Robbie Finnegan got 1-2 and the other goal came from Donie Commons.

Curraha remain in the bottom half of the table after going down to Oldcastle, 2-11 to 0-10.

In Division 2A, the top two teams, St Patrick’s and Meath Hill, continued their 100pc records. St Patrick’s overcame Drumbaragh 1-8 to 1-6, while Meath Hill got the better of Blackhall Gaels, 2-14 to 0-5.