Three red cards as Dundalk Young Irelands advance in Louth IFC at Kilkerley Emmets’ expense

With Shaun McElroy’s dismissal on 18 minutes went Kilkerley Emmets quarter-final aspirations at sodden Darver on Saturday night as Dundalk Young Irelands became the eighth and final qualifier from the intermediate championship’s preliminary phase.

The experienced forward was shown the line by referee Paul Finnegan for a second yellow card with the teams level at 1-2 apiece and the numerical disadvantage was always going to hamper Emmets’ upset bid.

Young Irelands were far from their best but were predictable winners, particularly given the form of star forward Cathal Ferriter, the Kerry-native finishing the fixture with a personal haul of 0-5 from play.

Not even the late red card for Derek Maguire, who could have been given his marching orders for a high challenge on Conor Quigley not long after his introduction, for which he received a yellow, would derail Adrian O’Donoghue’s men in their pursuit of the knockout stages.

Quigley, who only arrived back on Irish shores on Friday, was brought off the Emmets bench to good effect but, crucially, it was only after Fionn Cumiskey and Tadhg McEnaney (2) had missed frees at the beginning of the second period that the Louth senior hurler was handed the set-piece responsibility. He was three from three thereafter with sweet strikes from the deck.

In a battle where goals were always likely to be significant, neither outfit will reflect favourably on their defending for the two majors that were scored. Ferriter and Dean Maguire had the victors a point ahead by the time Jordan O’Donoghue flicked a long punt past wandering Rian Hand.

Although, Irelands’ backs were unusually static in allowing McEnaney to punch Cumiskey’s mishit 45 beyond the advancing Fergal Sheekey.

But McElroy’s petulant conduct had Kilkerley suffering the consequences as they went 20 minutes without a register either side of the interval, where Irelands’ led 1-4 to 1-2.

The gap remained at two by the 44th minute when Dean Maguire and Ferriter (3) split the points in impressive style, while Jordan O’Donoghue was guilty of blazing a golden goal chance wide.

A tetchy encounter, which threatened to boil over at times and had the whistler using his cards more than he may have anticipated, Derek Maguire was unwise to get involved in a second incident with the hour having elapsed and had the walk of shame as a result.

Not that Emmets covered themselves in glory despite a good Seán Hand point. His brother, Rian, was red carded for an off the ball incident with the last play.

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Con O’Donoghue, Peter McCourt, Ciarán Murray; Cian O Naraigh, Mickey Mone, Jamie Browne; Peter Nixon, Ruairí Kelly; Peter McStravick 0-1, Dermot Mone 0-1 (f), Cian O’Donoghue; Dean Maguire 0-3, Cathal Ferriter 0-5, Jordan O’Donoghue 1-0. Subs: Derek Maguire for Nixon (36), Oisín McCabe for Cian O’Donoghue (58), Kevin Keelan for Browne (58), Stephen Bellew for O Naraigh (59).

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Rian Hand; Cormac Bellew, Cillian Mulligan, Tadhg McKeown; Ewan McEnteggart, Kieran Murtagh, Fintan Brady; James Fegan, Cathal Bellew; Brian Brady, Shaun McElroy, Seán Hand 0-1; Tadhg McEnaney 1-2 (0-1f), Aaron Crawford, Fionn Cumiskey. Subs: Conor Quigley 0-3 (2f, 45) for Murtagh (28), Daniel McKeown for Cumiskey (53), Darren Geoghegan for Crawford (53), Conall Quinn for T McKeown (60), Ultan McEnaney for McEnteggart (60).

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).