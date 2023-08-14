Three-in-a-row ‘a massive milestone’ for St Fechin’s, says man of the match Paddy Lynch

In lifting the Paddy Kelly Cup for the fifth time in their history, Fechin’s became the first team since Knockbridge in 2008 to complete a three-on-the-trot sequence.

The Reds duly won five titles in succession and given the profile of the county’s current hurling kingpins, Fechin’s certainly aren’t for shifting in the struggle for domestic power.

“It’s a massive milestone because after the first two finals we were in, people might have felt that we were going to coast through the new couple of years,” said Lynch.

“The four finals we lost in a row was a combination of not performing at times and bad luck, and it was a huge test of our character.

“There’s no point in saying that it didn’t hurt us or make us have doubts but I think this speaks volume of the character in the team to come back and win three having lost four.

“I thought we played very well in the first half against the breeze. It’s a small pitch and there generally tends to be a breeze so you have to work really hard when you’re against it.

“Even though we were a man down at half-time, the winning of the game was still in the first half because we knew afterwards that we had enough hurlers to get scores in the second half.

“We probably felt we didn’t get the rub of the green with frees in the first half but we just kept on working and when you have a player like Paul Mathews inside, the first three balls in, he had 2-1 on the board and was causing chaos. He just gives us such a huge outlet when we’re under pressure.

“We’re absolutely thrilled. We probably felt we were taken for a granted a bit when we won two-in-a-row. There was a lot of talk last year that we didn’t win a group game and were lucky to win but we think this is a really great Louth hurling team and we want to push on now.”

Fechins’ bid for nine successive final appearances didn’t get off to the best of starts following defeat by Naomh Moninne in the opening round-robin fixture, but an impressive triumph over Knockbridge earned the champions progression and they were absolutely clinical in the decider.

“It was a wake-up call and fair play to Moninne, they were the much better team on the day,” added the man of the match.

“They’re the oldest team in the county with serious tradition and good hurlers. They probably thought that they had our number from the last two finals but we’ve beaten them in a lot of games over the years so we didn’t come in here with no belief.

“We knew we didn’t do ourselves justice that night and we found our groove in the Knockbridge game. I believed we were going to win today because the spirit was really good in training.”

Fechin’s reached the Leinster junior semi-final last term, having been pipped in the opener 12 months previously, and captain Peter Fortune spoke afterwards about their determination to progress on the provincial front.

But with a 10-week window until their first outing in that competition, the Wee winners are set to break for a spell ahead of beginning their Leinster preparations.

“It’s probably no harm because it gives lads a chance to reset and it also means that our dual players have a chance to go and focus on football for five or six weeks. Hopefully, we can get them for a month to get a good run at Leinster.”