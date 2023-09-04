Three Cooley Kickhams members receive 48-week suspensions in light of player eligibility dispute

Club chairman Niall Brady, secretary Brian Rafferty and Paul Brennan, who featured for the club in a Division 2 match against Kilkerley Emmets despite failing to satisfy GAA criteria, were handed down the bans in Darver on Friday night having appealed their original 12-week penalty.

Brennan played on July 1, which was 94-and-a-half weeks since his transfer from Cuchulainn Gaels to Monaleen in Limerick. His move back to the north-east, to Kickhams, was passed midway through June but the rulebook states that the Omeath-native must be 96 weeks away before being able to represent a club in Louth other than Gaels.

Kilkerley launched an objection to the result of the fixture, which, when successful, saw Cooley docked the points and Emmets gain the spoils, meaning they won the league title. The CCC’s subsequent investigation found Brennan to be illegal and a 48-week ban is the relevant sanction.

Louth officials did try to offer Cooley a way out that would have led to the player being available to play in the senior championship had the 12-week suspensions been accepted, but Kickhams still progressed their case to the hearings’ committee who ruled in favour of the CCC.

The Peninsula outfit have already gone to Leinster – where they were rejected – with their plea to have the points from the Kilkerley game reinstated, citing, among other things, potential conflicts of interest, which were dismissed. They had a sitting with the DRA postponed on Saturday morning but they may still go down that avenue.

It is expected that they will appeal the bans to Leinster – and further, if required – with Brady, Rafferty and Brennan currently unable to partake in any official capacity within Cooley.