This weekend’s Louth GAA Division 3B match previews

John Bingham (John Mitchel's) and Derek Crilly (Stabannon Parnells) tackle Ronan McNabb of Tyrone while playing for Louth in 2014. The pair will tackle each other this weekend. Picture: Sportsfile

St Nicholas vs Annaghminnon Rovers

Nicks will be looking to get back to winning ways at Pentony Park having lost to fellow title chasers Stabannon Parnells in the last game before the break.

The Rathmullen men have been Division 3B’s surprise package this season and should pick up a sixth victory at home to Annaghminnon, who are competing strongly in mid-table.

Rovers’ last trip to Drogheda, in round seven, yielded a nine-point defeat by Wolfe Tones, so they will be eager to get back to winning ways having lost by four in the opening round against Saturday evening’s opposition.

Anything but maximum points would likely spell the end of Nicks’ title aspirations, while Annaghminnon can kiss a top-half finish goodbye if they fail to prevail.

VERDICT: Nicks.

Wolfe Tones vs Sean McDermott’s

Tones need to find consistency if their lofty expectations aren’t to fall flat this season and they will fancy themselves to repeat their round one defeat of Sean McDermott’s on home turf this weekend.

The Drogheda side got back to winning ways last time out against Annaghminnon following a disappointing display against Stabannon, but their woes aren’t in any way comparable to those of bottom of the table Sean McDermott’s, who are battling in really difficult circumstances.

Seans have had the bare 15 players for the past few matches and their competitiveness in the circumstances is admirable, not that Tones can afford to be sentimental as they strive to retain their Division 3B crown.

It’s hard to see anything other than a convincing home triumph.

VERDICT: Tones.

John Mitchel’s vs Stabannon Parnells

The top two clash in Ballybailie knowing the outcome will have a major bearing on the title’s destination come July.

Mitchel’s won the reverse fixture in Stabannon but Parnells are unbeaten since whereas Saturday’s hosts have stumbled against St Nicholas (loss) and Wolfe Tones (draw).

The return of Harry Butterly from injury has coincided with Stabannon’s winning run – his free-taking duel with John Gallagher will be significant to the outcome, as too will the battle between former Louth teammates John Bingham (Mitchel’s) and Derek Crilly (Stabannon) around midfield.

Going on form, Stabannon are favourites, but Mitchel’s reached last season’s junior championship final for a reason. They may just be too strong.

VERDICT: Mitchel’s, just.

Cuchulainn Gaels vs Dowdallshill

Just a point separates these two ahead of their Omeath meeting on Saturday in which Cuchulainn Gaels will be hopeful of repeating their victory in the reverse fixture.

Dowdallshill recovered from a slow start to record victories over St Nicholas and Sean McDermott’s, with Niall McManus and Paul Gill their scorers-in-chief up front.

Logic would suggest Gaels having too much on home turf, but Gerry McShane’s ’Hill have shown a greater degree of improvement recently and that could mean they edge this weekend’s encounter to move three points clear of the Omeath men.

VERDICT: Dowdallshill.