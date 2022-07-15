This weekend’s Louth GAA Division 3A and 3B match previews

DIVISION 3A

GLEN EMMETS

LANNLÉIRE

This is the Division 3A title decider. Lannléire need a victory whereas a draw will do Glen Emmets on their way to a seemingly certain coronation.

In Conor Grimes, Kealan O’Neill, James Butler, James Grufferty and Alex Carolan, Emmets have an abundance of riches up front, and yet Glen O’Reilly’s men aren’t caught for scorers either with Darragh Malone, Colin Murphy and Killian Gregory up the field.

Emmets won their opening day set-to at a canter but the Dunleer natives have improved greatly since then and got a draw when they last met. Expect it to be tight and with so few battles in the last two years, this will be the acid test for Ray Lambe’s team.

VERDICT: Emmets.

WESTERNS

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK

The Rock Road men have coasted to victory in both of their duels with Westerns this season and they should close any notions Naomh Malachi have of catching them in the race to avoid the relegation play-off with another win in Reaghstown. Westerns are struggling in this division and while their spirit and battling is admirable, they are fighting against a relentless tide.

VERDICT: Naps.

NAOMH MALACHI

GLYDE RANGERS

Gus Flynn’s Glyde suffered their first palpable setback of the campaign last time out when Lannléire had nine points to spare in Tallanstown.

That came on the back of an encouraging draw with Glen Emmets, a game in which their Louth star, Niall Sharkey, returned to the fold. He was absent last time out and with him back in the team for the trip to Courtbane, the outcome would seem beyond any doubt.

VERDICT: Glyde.

DIVISION 3B

WOLFE TONES

STABANNON PARNELLS

Harry Butterly gave a free-taking exhibition when the teams last met and if the prolific teenager can lace his shooting boots for this Drogheda encounter, Stabannon can take another giant stride towards climbing out of the bottom tier.

Tones lost their way in the second half of their reverse meeting in mid-Louth but have recovered impressively with notable victories against St Nicholas and John Mitchel’s to remain in the trophy hunt.

Yet, with Derek Crilly, the McCoys, Seán Reynolds, Johnny McGee, Bobby Butterly and Robbie Callaghan, Stabannon look certain to go up. They’re the best team in this league and having won 11 games on the bounce, are a daunting prospect – even for last season’s champions.

VERDICT: Stabannon.

ST NICHOLAS

CUCHULAINN GAELS

St Nicholas have been consistently good against the bottom half teams this season and there is nothing to suggest that trend being bucked at Pentony Park this coming Saturday.

Struggling Gaels were Sean McDermotts’ first victims of the year recently and that doesn’t bode well for the trip to Rathmullen, where among their opponents are Philip Kirwan and Fionn Meagher, young players who Nicks will be hanging their hats on in attack for years to come.

VERDICT: Nicks.

DOWDALLSHILL

JOHN MITCHEL’S

Hosts Dowdallshill were humbled in the reverse fixture and while there has been a shuffle in John Mitchels’ coaching team following a torrid recent run that’s seen them drop out of the title picture, they still possess the quality to see off Dowdallshill. The Ballybailie men should still be aiming for the promotion play-off spot, whereas Dowdallshill’s target will be to finish as close to mid-table as possible ahead of the championship.

VERDICT: Mitchel’s.

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS

Rovers have notched some impressive victories this season, most notably at home to John Mitchel’s, and may even be fancying a push for a top half finish if they can win a few more matches – starting here – and other outcomes are favourable. By the same token, home advantage often counts for a fair bit in clashes of the bottom four and it may do so again.

VERDICT: Seans, just.