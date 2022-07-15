This weekend’s Louth GAA Division 2 match previews

St Kevin's will have Tom Matthews in their forward line for their crucial duel with Dundalk Gaels in the race for promotion. Picture: Colin Bell

DIVISION 2A

ST KEVIN’S

DUNDALK GAELS

An unlikely top of the table clash in Phillipstown between two teams with eyes on senior football next term. A win for Gaels would catapult them another significant step closer to Division 2 glory, whereas St Kevin’s could cut the gap to three points at the summit if they prevail.

Cian Callan could come back into the equation for Thomas MacNamee’s men, who should also have Lee Crosbie, Evan Maher and Tom Matthews back in the team.

Gaels have just got so used to winning games, though, that it’s hard to see them achieving anything other than victory, particularly if Thomas O’Connell maintains his ruthless run of form at full-forward.

VERDICT: Gaels.

O RAGHALLAIGHS

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS

O Raghallaighs boast an unbeaten home record but Hunterstown, who closed the regulation programme really strongly, will put that feat to the test at the Gaelic Grounds.

Ryan Burns and emerging James Rogers have led Rovers’ charge under Colm Donnelly recently, though they’re coming up against arguably the division’s most fearsome attack that includes Kyle McElroy, Ben Rogan and Barry Flanagan, with Eoin and Ruairí Moore capable of contributing too.

Their earlier meeting ended in a stalemate and with Rovers a point ahead in the standings, don’t be surprised to see a repeat of that outcome. Both teams will be determined to avoid defeat and, thus, giving the others an upper hand.

VERDICT: Draw.

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS

ROCHE EMMETS

Two teams entering on differing ebbs – Dundalk Young Irelands had a wobble towards the end of their 11-match stint whereas Jamie O’Hare’s Roche Emmets won their final two matches to qualify for the top six ahead of St Joseph’s.

Irelands have had the edge where these two are concerned on the majority of occasions over the past decade and both will know the importance of a three-point yield at Páirc Éire Óg, which, depending on other results, could push them right into play-off territory.

Adrian O’Donoghue’s men have got players back and while still without Cathal Ferriter, who is in America, they may have slightly too much craft for Emmets.

VERDICT: Irelands.

DIVISION 2B

ST JOSEPH’S

CLAN NA GAEL

Clan na Gael are on a rotten run of form that they will really need to correct before moving into the championship, having lost their place in the top six by virtue of four losses in their closing five Division 2 matches.

They will take some comfort from their victory over Saturday’s opponents at home, a game in which Seán O’Hanlon was in top form, and yet St Joseph’s won two of their final three matches to finish best of the rest outside of the top six.

With Colin Kelly having had two weeks to work with them in training, Joe’s should get over the victory line.

VERDICT: Joe’s.

O’CONNELL’S

NAOMH FIONNBARRA

The Stuart Reynolds derby was won by the club under the O’Connell’s legend’s management, Naomh Fionnbarra, at the Grove a few weeks ago and so the locals will be intent on gaining retribution for that loss, which saw manager Derek Walsh step away.

Defeat would condemn the Barrs closer to junior league football, for the first time since 2014, whereas another away victory would see the teams level on eight points in a potentially cluttered bottom six.

O’Connell’s ended their 11-game programme on a positive note with victory over Kilkerley Emmets and if they can follow that display up with anything like a repeat display – therefore defying their inconsistent trait – they should be too good.

VERDICT: O’Connell’s.

KILKERLEY EMMETS

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S

Conor Early has barely featured for Oliver Plunkett’s since coming off inter-county duty but the Mell men will need their star man to get out of relegation trouble, starting with a visit to Kilkerley, whose late-season resurgence collapsed in the second half of their most recent fixture, the home loss to O’Connell’s.

If Tadhg McEnaney and Fionn Cumiskey bring their shooting boots, like they did in the victories over O Raghallaighs and Naomh Fionnbarra, the outcome would seem set to be a formality. And yet Plunkett’s, a week after a humbling by Roche Emmets, earned themselves a precious draw away to Young Irelands.

Kilkerley to edge it.

VERDICT: Kilkerley.