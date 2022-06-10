This weekend’s Louth GAA Division 2 match previews

Barry Flanagan (O Raghallaighs) and David McComish (Dundalk Gaels) will have their eyes fixed on another victory in Division 2. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Naomh Fionnbarra vs Hunterstown Rovers

Two teams bidding to recover from stinging, round seven losses meet at John Markey Park both knowing a victory is of paramount importance if their Division 2 campaigns aren’t to veer completely off track.

Despite being within reach of O Raghallaighs at half-time, bottom of the table Barrs were hit for eight goals in a heavy loss on the same afternoon as Hunterstown were soundly pipped by their old rivals, Young Irelands, in Dundalk.

With Ryan Burns only coming back, Rovers aren’t the fearsome proposition they could be but should still have enough to repeat their victories of the last two years against the locals.

VERDICT: Rovers.

O Raghallaighs vs O’Connell’s

The teams with the best individual forward players in Division 2 should serve up a cracking contest at the Gaelic Grounds. Barry Flanagan, Ben Rogan, Ruairí Moore and Kyle McElroy were part of an O Raghallaighs side that put eight goals by Naomh Fionnbarra last time out, while Cian Doyle, Niall Conlon, Robert Quigley and Jackie Agnew ripped Oliver Plunkett’s apart in Castlebellingham.

The hosts may be higher up the standings, though inconsistent O’Connell’s will fancy their chances of a recording a second away win of the term, particularly if Doyle and Conlon can link up as effectively as they did in round seven.

But, in McElroy, O Raghallaighs have arguably the hottest young forward in the county – size and speed to go with a deadly eye for the target. He may be too keen for O’Connell’s to handle.

VERDICT: O Raghallaighs, just.

Oliver Plunkett’s vs Kilkerley Emmets

Two teams looking to pull themselves clear of danger who have shown some green shots in recent rounds – the victor of the Mell clash can perhaps entertain the thought of a top-half finish while the loser will be resigned to a battle for their status.

Conor Early will be a major addition to Oliver Plunkett’s – who picked up three points from their matches versus O Raghallaighs and Naomh Fionnbarra prior to being devoured in Castlebellingham – while Tadhg McEnaney can get the scores Kilkerley require in their battle against the drop.

Emmets, with the Brady brothers, McEnaney and Fionn Cumiskey, may do just enough to win a match neither can truly afford to lose.

VERDICT: Kilkerley.

St Kevin’s vs Roche Emmets

In-form St Kevin’s – with three wins in a row – entertain inconsistent Roche looking to record their first triumph over Emmets since 2007 on Saturday evening, buoyed by impressive victories over Kilkerley, O’Connell’s and St Joseph’s.

The Crosbie brothers, Seánie and Lee, are in strong form and with TJ Doheny another piece in their jigsaw, Thomas MacNamee’s men have a place among the table’s leading half-dozen in mind.

A victory over Roche, who will have James McDonnell and Gerard Browne back in the fold, would be another significant step forward and to do that they will have to curb the threat of Mark Byrne, Shane Byrne and Barry O’Hare.

VERDICT: Kevin’s.

Clan na Gael vs Dundalk Young Irelands

Obstreperous Young Irelands are the team in form in Division 2 and a Dundalk derby victory over Clan na Gael could send them top of the league depending on other results.

Clans have been up and down this season, but put in probably their poorest display of the campaign in the 12-point loss to Roche last time out – a match they would have earmarked for points, especially with Billy Smith back in their forward line.

Two of their three wins have come at home this season and Alan O’Neill’s men will hope to use Clan na Gael Park advantage fully once more, though Irelands have Cathal Ferriter, who is set for a stint abroad in the upcoming weeks, in flying form and they will be hard to contain.

VERDICT: Irelands.