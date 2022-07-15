This weekend’s Louth GAA Division 1 match previews

Liam Jackson will be a key man for Cardinal O'Donnell Cup holders Ardee St Mary's in this weekend's duel with Naomh Máirtín. Picture: Sportsfile

DIVISION 1A

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN

ARDEE ST MARY’S

All the momentum appears to be with the Ardee men at the moment as they bid to deliver back-to-back Cardinal O’Donnell Cup titles to Páirc Mhuire.

Cathal Murray’s men have really hit form after a rocky start and the return of their five county players has only strengthened them further as they aim to deliver more major success.

Naomh Máirtín had a very indifferent league campaign but finished strongly to book their place in the top half and a win here would propel them into the title picture.

With Sam Mulroy unlikely to feature, Mary’s would appear to have the upperhand and a victory would be of the statement variety.

VERDICT: Mary’s.

NEWTOWN BLUES

MATTOCK RANGERS

Having breezed through much of the season with an unblemished record, question marks are starting to appear beside Newtown Blues’ name as far as challenging for honours is concerned.

They dropped a point in Collon earlier in the term and compared with Rangers, they have a healthier list of available players with Andy McDonnell now appearing on team lists from the start of fixtures.

Blues require Ciarán Downey in the XV to ease the scoring burden on Robert Carr, while they will need to marshal Cathal Fleming and Liam Flynn a lot more closely than they did when the outfits met a few weeks ago.

Expect a tight encounter.

VERDICT: Blues, just.

ST MOCHTA’S

ST BRIDE’S

Declan Byrne is expected to return to the St Mochta’s team for this derby fixture and given the Louth Village natives’ incredible run of form, coupled with St Brides’ crippling injury list, this should go as expected with Kieran Quinn’s men maintaining their quest for a maiden senior trophy.

The hosts’ county stars – Ciarán Byrne and Craig Lennon – have made scoring returns to the team in recent weeks, while Conor Garland is absolutely shining and is sure to attract the Louth selectors’ attention.

Bride’s, though, have a deep panel and in spite of losing James Costelloe to a serious injury in the loss to Naomh Máirtín, have shown a tremendous appetite in their campaign to date. Their hopes of victory here will rest on Kieran McArdle having a performance similar to the one he gave when the sides last met, which ended in victory for Declan McCoy’s charges.

VERDICT: Mochta’s.

DIVISION 1B

ST PATRICK’S

GERALDINES

Despite a strong close to the campaign, St Patrick’s missed out on the top six by virtue of their loss to St Bride’s in the head-to-head stakes. Therefore, with relegation almost certainly out of the equation, they can focus fully on preparing for the championship.

That said, they will be eager to move into the mid-August programme with victories in tow and it’s possible that they could amass a full 15 points over the next few weeks, especially with such a solid spine including Ciarán Murphy and Leonard Grey.

Gers are up and down but have Beanón Corrigan in flying form, Jim McEneaney up top and Ben Gartlan in goalscoring mood, which gives them a chance.

VERDICT: Pat’s.

ST FECHIN’S

SEAN O’MAHONY’S

St Fechin’s won the reverse fixture in Dundalk and despite a stuttering overall league season, will be eager to ramp up their championship preparations.

If they can get the Duffy brothers, Ronan Holcroft, Niall Devlin, Ryan Walsh and Paul Mathews on the field together, they’re a match for any team in the county.

O’Mahony’s need points if they’re to stave off relegation. Four wins was a good return from the opening 11 matches but they’ve been hampered by unavailability all year. They’ll need Stephen Kilcoyne on form in this one to have any chance.

VERDICT: Fechin’s.

COOLEY KICKHAMS

DREADNOTS

There has been nothing but upheaval in Cooley recently, though that could have a galvanising effect in this, a crucial fixture in their fight to pull away from the foot of the table.

They overcame Dreadnots thanks to a stirring second half display when the outfits met in Clogherhead. John O’Brien’s men will be smarting from that outcome and will have a point to prove as they strive to move away from the bottom too.

Provided they can get a handle Patrick Johnston, Brian White and Cian Connor, Dreadnots have the guile and experience to eek out a triumph.

VERDICT: Dreadnots.