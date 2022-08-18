This weekend’s Louth GAA and LGFA championship match previews

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

DkIT Sport JFC

WESTERNS vs ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS

Tallanstown, 7:30pm

Annaghminnon will fancy themselves to win against a Westerns side that are yet to win this season. Whereas Rovers enjoyed a productive campaign in Division 3B, their Reaghstown neighbours were fodder in the league above.

Anthony Durnin’s side should be competitive, but the Stonetown men are gaining momentum and should win by five or six in Tallanstown.

VERDICT: Annaghminnon.

DOWDALLSHILL vs NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK

Clan na Gael Park, 7:30pm

The gap between mid-table in Division 3A and the lower lurches of 3B should tell in this Dundalk derby between two town clubs who have struggled for periods this season.

For Dowdallshill, it looks unlikely that their season will linger beyond the first weekend of September, whereas last year’s semi-finalists, Na Piarsaigh Blackrock, will acknowledge the importance of victory here if they’re to progress beyond the group phase.

VERDICT: Na Piarsaigh Blackrock.

WOLFE TONES vs ST NICHOLAS

Dunleer, 7:15pm

The game of the night. These Drogheda neighbours have a win apiece this season and while Wolfe Tones finished two places above St Nicholas in Division 3B, earning a promotion play-off shot, they will have to be at their best to overcome the Rathmullen outfit.

Nicks’ season has tailed off slightly having, at one point, looked genuine promotion contenders, though they will lift themselves for the championship, particularly given the live possibility of progression from the group stage.

VERDICT: Tones, just.

NAOMH MALACHI vs CUCHULAINN GAELS

Roche, 7:30pm

A meeting of two teams short on league wins in 2022 should go the way of Naomh Malachi. Gaels reached the knockout stages of the junior championship for the first time in their history last season, but aren't showing anywhere near that form at the moment and will face an uphill battle to amass anything where points are concerned.

With Pádraig Moley and Jack Kirwan in the forward line, with Shane Rogers going well from frees, the Courtbane natives should win with quite a bit to spare.

VERDICT: Naomh Malachi.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

CTI Business Solutions IFC

COOLEY KICKHAMS vs OLIVER PLUNKETT’S

Darver, 4:30pm

With neither side yet assured of their league safety, the championship will be a welcome distraction for clubs who found some late form to haul themselves clear of automatic danger.

The last time these two met was in a relegation semi-final in 2020, which Cooley won convincingly, and a repeat of that outcome is anticipated in Darver.

VERDICT: Cooley.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S vs ROCHE EMMETS

Dowdallshill, 5:30pm

Roche Emmets enter Saturday afternoon’s battle in Dowdallshill short on both players and confidence after an injury crisis coincided with a run of four defeats in a row to end an inconsistent Division 2 campaign.

Not that O’Mahony’s will be feeling all that smug about their own displays in Division 1, as they lost their top tier status following 16 seasons in the top-flight, but they are a championship team and with Conor Finnegan and John O’Brien set to play, they will expect to get off to a desirable start.

VERDICT: O’Mahony’s.

KILKERLEY EMMETS vs HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS

Ardee, 6:30pm

Colm Donnelly’s Rovers have hit form just at the right time but they will acknowledge the importance of repeating their league win over Kilkerley – who just can’t seem to find any rhythm – at Páirc Mhuire, where their championship bid ended at the semi-final hurdle last season.

It may well come down to whichever forward pair is on song with Ryan Burns and James Rogers a handful for Rovers, and captain Tadhg McEnaney and Fionn Cumiskey notching prolific innings in Kilkerley colours.

VERDICT: Hunterstown.

CLAN NA GAEL vs O RAGHALLAIGHS

Darver, 7:30pm

This is a repeat of the 2011 intermediate championship final, won by O Raghallaighs, and a similar outcome is anticipated in Darver on Saturday night based on how the sides fared in the league.

Clans are suspect defensively and aren’t quite racking up the scores they once did, whereas Kyle McElroy, Ruairí Moore, Ben Rogan and Barry Flanagan are in red-hot form for Niall Ronan’s men.

VERDICT: O Raghallaighs.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

Anchor Tours SFC

ARDEE ST MARY’S vs ST JOSEPH’S

Stabannon, 2:30pm

Cathal Murray’s St Mary's are many people’s tip for Joe Ward Cup glory this season and they should get off to a winning start against St Joseph’s in Stabannon this weekend.

Whereas the Deesiders have reached the Division 1 final, Joe’s languished in the bottom half of the second tier and despite Colin Kelly coming in at the helm, their sole aim will revolve around overcoming Dundalk Gaels in round three.

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

GERALDINES vs MATTOCK RANGERS

Castlebellingham, 4:30pm

Mattock Rangers manager Wayne McKeever knows every blade of grass in Castlebellingham and that may be crucial in this championship encounter, which is almost too close to call.

Gers hit form at the right time in the latter part of the league to get safe in Division 1, whereas Mattock, having qualified for the top-half, suffered a few heavy defeats with several players absent for various reasons. But they’re a championship team, nonetheless.

VERDICT: Mattock.

DREADNOTS VS ST FECHIN’S

Dunleer, 6:30pm

There won’t be much in this local derby, one which has so much at stake given kingpins Naomh Máirtín are the third team in the group. Both teams were hammered by injury and unavailability during the league season but should have a more familiar look for Sunday evening’s tussle.

It’s more than 20 years since St Fechin’s were last in the senior championship reckoning and how they would love to return with a victory. If Ryan Walsh fires, they should get it too.

VERDICT: Fechin’s.

DkIT Sport JFC

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S vs NAOMH FIONNBARRA

Darver, 12pm

Having played two leagues above the Seans, Naomh Fionnbarra will expect to get their latest junior championship title bid off to a convincing start against McDermott’s in Darver early on Sunday.

The Mountrush men finished at the bottom of Division 3B and while the Barrs saw their second division campaign end in relegation, they’re used to playing at a pitch above what the Seans will be fit to match.

VERDICT: Barrs.

GLYDE RANGERS vs JOHN MITCHEL’S

Dunleer, 12pm

Two teams who have sampled junior championship final heartache in recent seasons, both having also fallen short in their effort to reach their respective division’s promotion play-off place, meet in Dunleer where the winner will expect to top the group thereafter.

Glyde will fancy themselves to finally deliver Christy Bellew Cup success for the first time since 1996, especially if they can get Alan Kirk, Trevor O’Brien and Brian Duffy in scoring positions and complimenting their fresh crop of teenagers. Mitchels’ hopes rest on John Gallagher and John Bingham.

VERDICT: Glyde.

Halpenny Travel SFC

ROCHE EMMETS vs ST BRIDE’S

Roche, 11am

St Bride’s have had the upper hand on Roche in their recent meetings, including at this stage of the championship two seasons ago.

Neither had especially impressive league campaigns, though Emmets have five Louth players and home advantage, which they will hope to make count.

VERDICT: Roche.

ST PATRICK’S vs KILKERLEY EMMETS

Lordship, 11am

Despite finishing fifth in Division 1, St Patrick’s were in the fight for a league final place until the very end of the programme. Therefore, they ought to be too strong for intermediate queens Kilkerley Emmets, who endured a tough stint in the second tier.

Kate Flood is back to her scoring best, based on recent form, while Áine Breen, the O’Doherty sisters and goalkeeper Rebecca Lambe Fagan combine to make a potent force.

VERDICT: Pat’s.

ST FECHIN’S vs NEWTOWN BLUES

Beaulieu, 11am

Division 1 winners St Fechin's look all set to overpower relegated Newtown Blues in this championship opener in Beaulieu, despite missing Róisín Kavanagh and Sarah Moore, among others.

Blues have Ronan Phillips back at the helm, with Ciarán Downey assisting, though they will need divine inspiration to reel Fechin’s in in this derby encounter.

VERDICT: Fechin’s.

GERALDINES vs ST KEVIN’S

Haggardstown, 11am

The four-in-a-row chasers will expect to bring Division 2 champions St Kevin’s back down to earth in Haggardstown on Sunday morning.

Despite failing to live up to their recent-year consistency during this season’s league, Gers are a proven championship team and while Kevin’s should pose them problems through the quality of their attackers, expect the girls in green to get over the winning line.

VERDICT: Gers.

Hollywood Developments IFC

ARDEE ST MARY’S vs NAOMH FIONNBARRA

Ardee, 11am

Hosts St Mary’s haven’t really pushed on from their 2019 junior championship success for a multitude of reasons, although the same can be said for Naomh Fionnbarra after their two intermediate showpiece losses on the trot.

The Barrs lost more games in the league than they won but with Grace Rogers back in the fold, they will fancy victory here and in the competitive overall.

VERDICT: Barrs.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S/O RAGHALLAIGHS vs GLYDE RANGERS

Mell, 11am

There is an expectation that Glyde Rangers could push for intermediate championship honours this season but they will endure a serious test in this opening round encounter in Mell.

The combination are a young but fast team and have high quality defenders to try to foil Glyde’s attack. Expect a tight game.

VERIDICT: Glyde.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS vs NAOMH MÁIRTÍN

Hunterstown, 11am

The winner of this meeting in Hunterstown will take a giant stride towards the semi-finals of the intermediate championship and while portions of the Naomh Máirtín team played in last year’s decider defeat by Kilkerley Emmets, Rovers, with players back in their line-up, will be bullish about their chances of emerging victorious.

VERDICT: Hunterstown.

Watters’ of Collon JFC

CUCHULAINN GAELS vs DUNDALK GAELS

Omeath, 11am

Home advantage should count in Cuchulainn Gaels’ favour, albeit they are having a strong campaign in their own right having barely lost a match.

Niall Lambert’s Dundalk Gaels are looking to show progress in the championship, though this may be a step too far.

VERDICT: Cuchulainn Gaels.

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS vs MATTOCK RANGERS

Páirc Éire Óg, 11am

Mattock have a fair bit more experience in their team and would be expected to overcome Young Irelands in Dundalk as they bid to win the junior championship title outright.

Chris Doyle will be looking for Young Irelands to put in a good show and be as competitive as possible.

VERDICT: Mattock.

MONDAY, AUGUST 22

Anchor Tours SFC

ST PATRICK’S VS ST MOCHTA’S

Johnny Magee’s St Patrick’s will be gunning to avenge their championship losses to St Mochta’s in each of the past two seasons, while a victory is crucial for the Louth Villagers if they are to continue their upward trajectory in the senior ranks.

Last year, Declan Byrne scored one of the greatest points in Louth championship history to nudge Mochta’s over the line in the Clans, while he gave a virtuoso display 12 months earlier in their quarter-final meeting in Darver.

Can Pat’s shackle the Mochta’s captain? That’s the looming question.

VERDICT: Pat’s.