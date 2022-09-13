This weekend’s Louth club championship match previews

Anchor Tours SFC

ARDEE ST MARY’S

ST BRIDE’S

Clans, Sun, 1pm – Stephen Johnson

This is a repeat of last year’s quarter-final, where Ardee St Mary's ran in five goals, and with Cathal Murray’s men having hit nine majors in their group wins against St Joseph’s and Dundalk Gaels, St Bride’s could be in for a long afternoon at Clan na Gael Park.

The Knockbridge men are in bonus territory following a season where injury has plagued their progress under Declan McCoy, but having got safe through their victory over Mattock Rangers last time out, they have a free shot versus one of the title favourites.

Seán Marry and Kieran McArdle will have to perform somewhere close to their very best for the underdogs to have a chance, but it’s difficult to see how the Deesiders’ march to a semi-final will be impeded.

VERDICT: Ardee St Mary’s

NEWTOWN BLUES

ST JOSEPH’S

Darver, Sun, 3pm – Stephen Fitzpatrick

St Josephs’ stunning second half performance against Dundalk Gaels will have the Dromiskin/Darver men quietly confident of challenging Newtown Blues in what will be their fourth knockout round encounter since Joe’s returned to the senior grade in 2017.

Des Lane’s Blues have won all of the previous three fixtures and are expected to have too much here again with Colm Judge having come into the fray with typical impact in their loss to St Patrick’s in Castlebellingham.

What makes the Newfoundwell men such a dangerous proposition is the difficulty they had in coming through the preliminaries. They’re tested and battle-hardened and Joe’s may feel the wrath of that.

VERDICT: Newtown Blues

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN

ST PATRICK’S

Grove, Sun, 5pm – Colm McCullough

For the neutral, this was the desirable draw. St Patrick’s, having done so well to overcome Newtown Blues, were the runner-up every group winner wanted to avoid and given their abrasiveness and physicality, they will be ideally suited to facing Fergal Reel’s juggernaut.

The Jocks overcame Pat’s in the semi-final in 2018 and while the trajectory of both teams has differed since then, expect there to be little in this meeting with Eoghan Lafferty, the standout defender in this season’s championship, well-equipped to go into battle with Sam Mulroy at the head of Máirtíns’ attack.

Referee Colm McCullough will let proceedings go and that should add to the spectacle. The Grove will suit Pat’s as they bid to disturb the holders’ path to three titles on the trot.

VERDICT: Naomh Máirtín

GERALDINES

ST FECHIN’S

Stabannon, Sun, 7pm – Ultan McElroy

Both of these teams will have sat with a smirk following the draw considering it provides a golden opportunity of progression to the last four. Geraldines should enter as favourites given their group winners’ status, though St Fechin’s emerged from a tougher pool that included Naomh Máirtín and Dreadnots.

Therefore, the Beaulieu boys are fancied to reach the last four, especially if they can get Niall Devlin back into an attack that already boasts a firing Ronan Holcroft and Ryan Walsh, with Paul Mathews and Bevan Duffy back together around centre-field.

Shane O’Hanlon has been outstanding for Geraldines and goes into this weekend’s last eight duel as the competition’s joint-top-scorer. If the Haggardstown/Blackrock team are to qualify for the semi-final for the second time in four seasons, they will need the big man to continue his impressive run of form.

VERDICT: St Fechin’s

SFC relegation

DREADNOTS

MATTOCK RANGERS

Stabannon, Mon, 8pm – David J McArdle

David Reid struck late to settle the relegation semi-final between these two in 2020 and how Mattock Rangers would love to have their former talisman togging out again for Monday night’s battle in Stabannon.

Rangers have had a miserable championship and blew a golden opportunity to overcome St Bride’s the last day, whereas Dreadnots showed moments of promise in defeat to both Naomh Máirtín and St Fechin’s.

Jay Hughes has had a really good championship for the Clogherhead side and lightweight Mattock will have serious issues in trying to contain him.

VERDICT: Dreadnots

ST MOCHTA’S

DUNDALK GAELS

Clans, Mon, 8pm – David Fedigan

This is now how St Mochta’s manager Kieran Quinn envisaged his reign ending, but, nonetheless, it’s important the Louth Villagers put their group stage disappointment behind them and secure their senior status for next season.

In his five years involved at Páirc Mochta, Mochta’s have won an intermediate championship, promotion to Division 1 and qualified for a maiden senior final, so it would be a major blot on the record if the 2021 finalists had a relegation play-off to contend with.

Gaels were very poor in their losses to Ardee St Mary’s and St Joseph’s and with several injuries, look unlikely to match Mochta’s.

VERDICT: St Mochta's

CTI Business Solutions IFC

ROCHE EMMETS

GLEN EMMETS

Ardee, Sat, 5pm – Aidan Shevlin

This is a novel pairing in Ardee with Roche Emmets seeking to reach the intermediate semi-finals for the first time since 2013 and Glen Emmets bidding to progress further than they ever have in their history.

The Tullyallen men won the last championship duel of the teams – 2016 junior quarter-final – whereas Roche exacted revenge in the relegation semi-final of two seasons ago.

Therefore, expecting two very evenly-matched outfits to go at it, with Aidan Shevlin letting it flow. Roche should benefit from having played a higher level of league football and by topping their group, they enter as marginal favourites.

VERDICT: Roche Emmets

COOLEY KICKHAMS

SEAN O’MAHONY’S

Dowdallshill, Sat, 5pm – Stephen Murphy

The intermediate championship’s two Division 1 teams duel in Dowdallshill and for one, the year is going to end in gross disappointment given both had designs on Seamus Flood glory before the term got underway.

Neither distinguished themselves in the group phase but advanced – Cooley as table toppers and O’Mahony’s behind Roche Emmets. However, O’Mahony’s have had the edge in both league tussles this season and if they can get Stephen Kilcoyne back into the team, they will pose Cooley plenty of problems.

Kickhams tend to grow into championships and got stronger as last year’s renewal progressed, going all the way to the final. Whoever wins this will be short odds to go all the way.

VERDICT: Sean O’Mahony’s

ST KEVIN’S

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS

Stabannon, Sat, 7:30pm – Cormac Reilly

This will be a major test of St Kevins’ steel as they bid to overcome Dundalk Young Irelands for the third time this season. Expect a physical affair where scores may be at a premium, with referee Cormac Reilly a strong official who won’t stand for any nonsense from either side of the white line.

Cathal Ferriter guided Young Irelands over Kilkerley Emmets in their group decider, but it was a struggle, compared with how slick Kevin’s were in negotiating their preliminary pool, which contained Division 2 champions O Raghallaighs.

If Kevin’s don’t freeze, and apply themselves as they have done, they will win this game – potentially quite comfortably.

VERDICT: St Kevin’s

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS

CLAN NA GAEL

Darver, Sat, 7:30pm – Paul Kneel

Clan na Gael were the one team Hunterstown Rovers didn’t want to draw given their history – Clans having overcome Rovers in the 2015 semi-final (after a replay) as well as the 2017 and ’19 quarter-finals, the second of those after a replay as well.

So don't rule out extra-time, or even penalties, being necessitated under the Darver lights, a venue where the teams having already played in the championship this season.

However, with Ryan Burns and Glen Mathews in such outstanding form, this may finally be the season where Rovers get the Clans monkey off their backs. If they do, they could be hard stopped in the Flood Cup chase.

VERDICT: Hunterstown Rovers

IFC relegation

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S

O’CONNELL’S

Darver, Tue, 8pm – Paul Finnegan

The third meeting of Oliver Plunkett's and O’Connell’s this season, it’s a win apiece. O’Connell’s missed midfielder Seán Cairns hugely against Sean O’Mahony’s, with his late introduction coming too late to prevent their second defeat, whereas Plunkett’s squandered a position of command in the second half of their loss to Glen Emmets.

If the Castlebellingham natives can get Robert Quigley and Niall Conlon into the groove they were against Roche Emmets first day out, and anything like the form Cian Doyle displayed when these two met at the Grove mid-summer, they will have enough to condemn Plunkett’s to last chance saloon territory.

However, the Mell men are experts in survival and know this stage of the competition all too well.

VERDICT: O’Connell’s

O RAGHALLAIGHS

KILKERLEY EMMETS

Darver, Wed, 8pm – TBC

Neither of these two were anticipating a battle for survival at the beginning of the season having both been in the senior ranks – in both league and championship – in the not too distant past. O Raghallaighs particularly given they won Division 2 just a matter of weeks ago.

But the North Road outfit were well below par in their losses to Clan na Gael and St Kevin’s, where Kilkerley Emmets didn’t aid their own cause in the crucial defeat by Young Irelands, having had two men sent-off.

In a clash of teams who are best when going on the attack, Kyle McElroy, Ben Rogan and Barry Flanagan may overshadow Tadhg McEnaney, Conor Quigley and Fionn Cumiskey, but only just.

VERDICT: O Raghallaighs

DKIT SPORT JFC

GLYDE RANGERS

LANNLÉIRE

Clans, Fri, 7:30pm – Kevin Brady

Lannléire have waited 12 months to scratch their Glyde Rangers itch having failed to raise a gallop when the teams met in last season’s quarter-final. And Glen O’Reilly’s team haven't exactly had an easy time of it in the last few weeks with injuries to Jack Maguire and Ian Mulroy – as well as Pierce Hawkins’ suspension – leaving the Dunleer men light on midfield options.

Rangers, on the other hand, have endured a testing week with the loss of club stalwart Aidan Sheridan, father of current players Céin and Ciaráin. They are also without talisman Trevor O’Brien through injury, which lessens their threat in attack.

However, they have unearthed some really good young players in Tadhg Kellett, Jack McKeever and Oisín Lynch, which gives them a viable chance of upsetting the odds. But if Darragh Malone and Colin Murphy are on song, Lannléire can edge it.

VERDICT: Lannléire

WOLFE TONES

WESTERNS

Clogherhead, Fri, 7:30pm – Cathal O’Brien

Wolfe Tones have been on the receiving end of really testing draws at this hurdle in recent seasons and while they will reflect upon this as a favourable assignment, Westerns won’t be overly unhappy to have landed the Drogheda natives either.

Tones are on course to have one of their most successful campaigns in history and while not widely fancied to win the championship, can have a major say in its destination provided them account for Westerns, who memorably overcame Annaghminnon Rovers in the group stage, in Clogherhead.

For the Reaghstown men, a lot will depend on how Anthony Durnin and Matthew Kane fare in front of the posts.

VERDICT: Wolfe Tones

NAOMH FIONNBARRA

NAOMH MALACHI

Roche, Fri, 7:30pm – Gerard Corrigan

Stuart Reynolds’ Naomh Fionnbarra are beginning to find their form at the right time of the season and will recognise Naomh Malachi as a ‘good draw' ahead of Friday night’s meeting in Roche.

The Togher side had a tough test against Stabannon Parnells, one they overcame by the minimum, and with there being an expectation that they should be too good for the Mals, with Ciarán Murphy and Jack Butterly to head the attack, tougher tests will lie in waiting further down the championship line.

For Peter McShane’s Mals, getting out of the group was a success in itself and this is a shot to nothing for the Courtbane outfit.

VERDICT: Naomh Fionnbarra

JOHN MITCHEL’S

STABANNON PARNELLS

Darver, Fri, 7:30pm – Fr Derek Ryan

Fr Derek Ryan will take charge of what could potentially be the tie of the weekend on Friday night as neighbours John Mitchel’s and Stabannon Parnells face off in Darver. Both have designs on the ultimate prize and having a win apiece from their two league duels, this will be a decisive meeting in more ways than one.

Mitchel's were hugely impressive in topping their group, whereas Stabannon laboured past Sean McDermott’s having spurned a glorious chance of beating Naomh Fionnbarra. Therefore, the form book would suggest a win for Noel Tuite’s team who have John Gallagher and Jake Gillespie playing really well.

Who have Parnells got to mark Gallagher? That’s a question that remains unanswered, whereas John Bingham or Shane Crossan should be capable of picking up the danger men at the other end of the field. With this in mind, Mitchel’s to win.

VERDICT: John Mitchel’s