This could be the week Irelands hand over their crown . . . metaphorically speaking

Cian Callan's likely return for St Kevin's could be bad news for Dundalk Young Irelands come next Tuesday.

DIVISION2A

ST KEVIN’S

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS

GIVEN their relentless form it would be a major surprise if St Kevin’s didn’t both get promoted and defeat the wavering Dundalk Young Irelands in this Philipstown contest.

With Seánie Crosbie and Cian Callan poised for returns to the starting XV for Thomas MacNamee’s charges, Kevin’s, who are joint top of the table, would seem to be far too strong.

Irelands should have Derek Maguire and Cathal Ferriter in the starting team, which may add a danger factor to the contest, but it may well be that this is where the Division 2 holders hand over the throne in a metaphorical sense.

VERDICT: ST KEVIN’S

DUNDALK GAELS

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS

DUNDALK Gaels had 12 points to spare when the sides met in mid-Louth earlier in the season, though the landscape has changed since then and in a certain Ryan Burns, who hit 3-10 in their win over Young Irelands, Hunterstown have a red-hot forward that the hosts will be dreading.

Cathal O’Hanlon’s men won 10 of their opening 11 matches this season to take a six-point gap to the split, but that advantage has evaporated with two considerable defeats and Rovers are well aware that anything but victory here will end their interest in promotion.

If Oisín Murray gets back, Gaels have a chance of arresting their slide, but that looks a tall order based on recent results.

VERDICT: HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS

ROCHE EMMETS

O RAGHALLAIGH’S

NIALL Ronan’s O Raghallaigh’s have won their two split games with a fair bit to spare and will be well aware of the importance of winning in Roche if they’re to keep in the promotion hunt.

There are doubts over the availability of Ruairí Moore and Barry Flanagan for this contest in Rathduff, though Roche, who were on the receiving end of a chastening defeat by St Kevin’s last time out, are still minus Barry O’Hare, Peter Lynch, the O’Connell brothers and David Quigley.

Having failed to fire on their last trek to Roche, the North Road side will be primed for this outing, especially with the light of Division 1 beginning to fall through a chink in the ceiling.

VERDICT: O RAGHALLAIGH’S

DIVISION 2B

O’CONNELL’S

KILKERLEY EMMETS

O’CONNELL’S blew Kilkerley’s top-six aspirations to smithereens a few weeks ago with a strong second-half display and Paul McKeever’s men will know the importance of a repeat show.

Emmets had Tadhg McEnaney playing that night and if he can get sufficient help from Fionn Cumiskey this may be a very high-scoring encounter in Castlebellingham, given that Niall Conlon, Cian Doyle and Robert Quigley are prolific registrars at the other end of the field.

Clan na Gael overcame Kilkerley the last day and a win here is needed just to give themselves breathing space.

VERDICT: KILKERLEY EMMETS

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S

ST JOSEPH’S

PLUNKETT’S are the great survivors and, buoyed by their win over O’Connell’s which saw them advance off the foot of the table, they will fancy a cut at inconsistent St Joseph’s in Mell, having more than held their own for the most part of their previous meeting at Cluskey Park.

It may come down to which of the towering county players perform better, with Conall McCaul at one end and Conor Early at the head of Plunketts’ attack.

Joes should be too strong, but on a tight pitch, with Plunkett’s having much more at stake and a sprinkling of man mountains around the field, Colin Kelly’s men will find the going challenging.

VERDICT: OLIVER PLUNKETT’S

NAOMH FIONNBARRA

CLAN NA GAEL

CLANS dropped a costly point when these teams met earlier in the campaign having been out of sight at one stage, but Alan O’Neill’s men appear to have turned a corner as the wins over St Joseph’s and Kilkerley Emmets would indicate.

On the other hand, the Barrs are in grave trouble and suffered major blows in their fight against relegation with the losses to O’Connell’s and St Joseph’s, leaving this a must-win at John Markey Park.

If Ciarán Markey and Jack Butterly can fire they have a chance here, though Seán O’Hanlon and Billy Smith may be too hot for their porous defence to handle.

VERDICT: CLAN NA GAEL