The last nine clubs to win the Louth GAA MFC title have won a championship at adult level within a decade

It will be 30 years by the close of the upcoming term since the last of Roche Emmets’ five minor championship final wins, the 1993 triumph capping a three-in-a-row feat that had all in sundry hoping that a third senior victory in the club’s history wouldn’t be too far away.

Considering our struggles in more recent times, other club members would often bring up that golden era in conversation and refer to how they never delivered on their teenage promise. Personally, I find that a strange accusation. Some of those involved still rue what might have been – “we should have won a senior championship” – when you meet them, but, in one sense, they did deliver.

As the late, great Paddy McGuinness used to say, “championships don’t come in lucky bags”, and so winning an intermediate championship in 1997 was that generation’s contribution to club history. They have their championship medal. Same way as Brian White has one in Cooley. The former county star admitted after the intermediate final last October that it wasn’t the silverware he hoped for in his younger years but it’s a medal nonetheless.

Of the last nine clubs to win the minor championship, over a 16-year period since 2007, all have gone on to win a title at adult level within the following decade. Indeed, Geraldines (2013) and Ardee St Mary’s (2022) savoured a minor and adult victory in the same season.

Jim McEneaney, Shane O’Hanlon and co won back-to-back Fr Murray Cups in ’07-’08, and, later, annexed U21 crowns, before helping Geraldines to rise from the intermediate relegation line to title glory, a Cardinal O’Donnell Cup decider and two senior championship semi-finals.

St Joseph’s won two-in-a-row in 2008 and ’09 with many of their players going on to deliver the Seamus Flood Cup for the Dromiskin/Darver outfit in 2016.

Patrick Reilly captained an exciting St Bride’s team to a first minor crown in 2011 and while it took nine seasons for the club to end their 53-year wait on an adult championship, in the form of intermediate glory, when they did, a strong core of the side emanated from the U18 crop which defeated Geraldines in Drogheda. In between, the Knockbridge natives won an U21 championship.

Oliver Plunkett’s, under Mickey Matthews, were surprising claimers of the Murray Cup in 2012 and with young guns scattered through the line-up, they regained their intermediate status courtesy of a junior championship success two years later.

Their Drogheda neighbours, Newtown Blues, meanwhile, made full use of a precociously talented set of minors when, after winning two championships, they progressed to take U21 honours and three seniors on the trot. Ciarán Downey, Kevin Carr, Ross Nally, Fergal Donohoe and co.

And who could overlook Naomh Máirtín? Eight to 10 of the players they used in the 2020 and 2021 final victories came off the successful minor sides of ’16 and three seasons later. Sam Mulroy captained them to the former glory, with Seán Healy skippering the 2019 vintage.

The most pressing example is Ardee St Mary’s in 2017 and 2018. The Páirc Mhuire club hadn’t won a minor title since becoming a single entity at juvenile level before overcoming Gers six years ago and now they have landed three. Donal McKenny, Liam Jackson, Tom Jackson, James McGillick, Jonathan Commins, Shane Matthews, Carl Gillespie, Páraic McKenny, Conor Gillespie and Ciarán Keenan all won underage medals in either or both of those seasons and played active roles in their Joe Ward triumph last October. In addition, in 2019, St Mary’s reigned supreme in the U20 championship.

Cooley Kickhams/Cuchulainn Gaels were crowned minor champions in 2020 and, duly, Cian Connor, Ronan McBride and Enda O’Neill were regulars last year as Cooley ended a 32-year wait on championship glory. The same could be argued for the St Michael’s/St Kevin’s combination that won 2021’s Murray Cup title. Off that came Daniel Clinton, Seán Reynolds and Ryan Halpenny for Stabannon and, with an injection of youth, they caused mass surprise and won the junior championship within 12 months.

Louth and Proud’s Daniel Bannon has a theory that winning an U21 championship also sets a club up for impending glory at adult level, too. He cites his own club, Mattock Rangers, and their victory in alliance with Hunterstown Rovers and Glen Emmets as being the tonic which helped them get up and out of intermediate in 2019. Cooley did it as well under Paul Gallagher with the likes of Fearghal Malone, Patrick Johnston and Patrick Hanlon.

So much for the ‘great’ minor teams that didn’t deliver.