The buck stops with Lorcan in Mary’s triumph

Under-15 Division 1 final ST MARY’S 3-9 NEWTOWN BLUES 1-14 LORCAN Buckley’s free for St Mary’s deep into stoppage time settled this entertaining Under-15 Division 1 decider, played in Darver last Tuesday night. It was Newtown Blues who opened the scoring with a free from Conor MacCriosta. However in what was a fast-paced opening period both sides struggled to add to their tally and Blues keeper Dan McGriffin made a great double save to deny St Mary’s their opening score. It was the 10th minute before the Ardee boys eventually got off the mark courtesy of a free from Adam Gillespie. St Mary’s keeper Tiernan Markey then made a brilliant save before the sides added two points each to remain level after 20 minutes of play. Newtown Blues had more of the chances in the first half but put these wide of the post before Flynn Richardson made no mistake in putting the ball into the back of the opposition net. Adam Gilespie had a brilliant match in midfield for St Mary’s and from a kickout he won possession in the middle of the field before powering his way through the forward line and blasting the ball into the back of the net to bring the sides level once again. Both side exchanged points, with Newtown Blues once again going back in front with a point from Jack Healy. However St Mary’s were then awarded a penalty and Adam Gillespie converted to put them ahead for the first time. Newtown Blues finished the first period stronger, though, and at the break the teams were level - 1-7 to 2-4. The Drogheda side came out strong in the opening period of the second half, scoring three points in as many minutes, but they were reduced to 14 men briefly with a black card and Cian Lane responded with a goal for St Mary’s to once again level the match. The Blues restored their advantage with two quickfire points and Tiernan Markey was called upon again to deny Blues a second goal and keep his side in the game. Adam Gillespie reduced the gap to one, but going into the final 10 minutes the Blues had extended their lead to three. Once again St Mary’s responded with three unanswered points and it looked like the decider was heading for extra time. St Mary’s however were awarded a free deep in injury time and Lorcan Buckley converted before referee Paul Finnegan blew up for full-time straight after. St MARY’S: Tiernan Markey, Oran Carrie, Keelan Martin, Shane McMahon, Tadhg Caffery, Andy Murphy, Fionn Coyle, Adam Gillespie 2-4, Lorcan Buckley 0-2, Luke Keenan, Josh Taaffe 0-1, Darragh Murphy, Patrick Svender, Brooklyn Gorman 0-1, Cian Lane 1-1. Subs: Bobby Carroll, Cian Rooney, DJ Matthews, Tadhg Rooney, Luke Woods Newtown BLUES: Dan McGriffin, Daniel McArdle, Fionn Nugent 0-1, Conor Browne, Eoin Branigan, Paul Galvin, Adam Leech, Jack Healy 0-3, Liam Branigan, Paddy Rice 0-2, Conor MacCriosta 0-1, Eoin McCoy, Ryan Nugent 0-4, Kuba Malacky, Flynn Richardson 1-2. Subs: Cillain Crowe, Scim Clarke, Obianna Nkiaa, Sean Carr, Joey Nally, Marcus Kalnina.