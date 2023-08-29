The Argus/Drogheda Independent Louth GAA club championships team of the week
1 Pádraig Malone (Stabannon Parnells)
2 Cian Sheridan (St Joseph’s)
3 John Bingham (John Mitchel’s)
4 Conor Healy (Naomh Máirtín)
5 Jonathan Commins (Ardee St Mary’s)
6 David Finn (Hunterstown Rovers)
7 Conall McKeever (Clan na Gael)
8 Robbie Curran (Clan na Gael)
9 Seán Callaghan (Ardee St Mary’s)
10 Jack Mulligan (St Joseph’s)
11 Páraic Smith (Dreadnots)
12 Darragh Malone (Lannléire)
13 Liam Flynn (Mattock Rangers)
14 Seán Reynolds (Stabannon Parnells)
15 Harry Butterly (Stabannon Parnells)