Terrific Louth down Roscommon in the Hyde to pick up first NHL win of the season

‘What is your why’ is a phrase often thrown out at Louth senior footballers' training by Gavin Devlin. Whether it’s brought into the hurlers’ dressing room is unknown but if it has been, victories like Sunday’s incredible triumph over Roscommon – and the sense of thrill that it engendered within such a diligent group – would be as good a response to the why query as any.

This was arguably the Reds’ best display under their committed manager, Paul McCormack, and one full of passion, desire and effort – crucial attributes which the higher-ranked hosts simply could not contend with in a game where they hit 19 wides, played a full half with 14 men after Eoin Fitzgerald’s dismissal and lost further ground in the promotion push.

They were a pale shadow of the side which won so convincingly against Louth in last year’s league renewal and subsequently reached the Nicky Rackard Cup decider. While they’re believed to have shed several members of that squad, they still fancied themselves and were under instruction from Kilkenny legend Richie Power, who looked on from the vast stand at Hyde Park.

And it’s not as though McCormack had his full hand to select from either. Captain Feidhelm Joyce, influential forward Seaghan Conneely, centre-back Conor Quigley and ace marksman Darren Geoghegan were all missing, but the immense performances of the 18 players who featured more than accounted for the absentees.

The team’s five forwards each contributed to the impressive 2-16 tally, while Jamie McDonnell, who dropped back as a covering player, was an effective playmaker and willing outlet for his in-possession defenders.

St Fechins’ Ryan Walsh and Seán Kerrisk were slick and stylish in the attack, with Conor Murphy hitting an impressive 1-2 salvo having come on midway through the first period, but it was Danny Morgan who served as an absolute colossus in defence, protecting the equally superb Ricky McKeown with palpable determination.

A seven-point winning margin didn’t exactly flatter the Wee side, though the margin fluctuated from as great as 10 to as slender as five inside the closing quarter and only for a miracle hook by Conall Shaw on Jack Dowling with moments of normal time remaining, a dramatic turnaround was not inconceivable.

The fact remains, however, that Louth never trailed despite attacking a stiff gust during the first period. Walsh’s goal on 14 minutes was audacious in its effort and exquisite in execution as he beat both Enda Lawless and James Dillon to the flick, accurately diverting the sliotar over the whitewash.

Walsh was causing havoc but the lush supply of leather being sent in helped him in no small way and his inside partner, Andrew Mackin, was flying similarly until injury struck and Murphy came in to replace his Naomh Moninne clubmate.

And, on just his second National League appearance, the teenager pounced for 1-2 before the break, hitting the net three minutes before the break having picked up Seán Hodgins’ lofted puck, surged through the covering defenders and mercilessly placing the sliotar beneath the crossbar.

Ahead by 2-10 to 0-7 at halfway, Louth, somewhat understandably, struggled to match the sheer intensity of their earlier exploits when play resumed and with Mickey Joe Egan and Dowling coming to the fore for the Rossies, the gap was halved to five and all momentum was with the Connacht charges.

The numerical advantage yielded reward in the dying embers, however, as with McKeown able to locate colleagues in space, Louth successfully plotted their way over the winning line.

And the roar at full-time told a story all of its own. Winning is the ultimate why, after all.

ROSCOMMON: Enda Lawless; Thomas Fleming, James Dillon, Eamon Mulry; Pádraig Brennan, Conor Cosgrove, Mark Ward; Darragh Finn 0-1, Jack Dowling 0-2; Brendan Mulry, Joe Brennan, Conor Mulry 0-5; Paddy Fallon 0-1 (1f), Eamon Flanagan, Eoin Fitzgerald 0-1. Subs: Darragh Mullen for Cosgrove (29), Michael Brennan for Fallon (HT), Mickey Joe Egan 0-5 (5f) for Flanagan (HT), Jack Naughton for P Brennan (48), Gearóid Egan for E Mulry (56).

LOUTH: Ricky McKeown; Ben Goss-Kieran, Danny Morgan, Adam Plunkett; Conall Shaw 0-1 (1f), Stephen Stafford, Seán Hodgins 0-1; Peter Fortune, Liam Molloy 0-2; Seán Kerrisk 0-1, Pádraig Fallon 0-1, Mark Gahan 0-5 (4f); Andrew Mackin 0-2, Ryan Walsh 1-1, Jamie McDonnell. Subs: Conor Murphy 1-2 for Mackin (19), Aaron McGuinness for Goss-Kieran (45), Jack Murray for Fallon (70).

REFEREE: Brian Keon (Galway).