Team effort does the trick for St Mary’s

DIVISION 1A

ST MARY’S 3-18

ST MOCHTA’S 2-8

THIS top-of-the-table clash in Ardee on Tuesday evening went the way of the home side who picked up the win that sees them keep pace with Newtown Blues.

The Louth Village men looked to be in contention at half-time but were unable to match a St Mary’s side who dominated the second half on their way to a 13-point victory.

It was an impressive showing from the hosts who are hitting form at the right time of the year, and another feature of the win was the fact that they had 11 different players on the scoresheet.

Of them all, it was Daire McConnon who stood out above the rest as he finished with 2-5 to his credit, while Ciaran Keenan also found the net.

Keenan’s goal came in the first half and it was enough to give his side a slender 1-8 to 1-6 lead, with the Mochta’s goal coming from a Declan Byrne penalty.

The Ardee men gradually pulled away in the second half, with McConnon’s brace ensuring that they recorded a comfortable win.

ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Paraic McKenny 0-1, Donal McKenny, Conor Keenan; Kian Moran, Karl Faulkner, Carl Gillespie 0-3; RJ Callaghan 0-1, Eimhin Keenan 0-1; Conor Gillespie 0-1, Tom Jackson 0-1, Liam Jackson 0-1; Ryan Rooney 0-1, Daire McConnon 2-5, Ciaran Keenan 1-1. Subs: Jonathan Commins 0-2 for Conor Gillespie, Luke Matthews for R Rooney, Darren Clarke for Carl Gillespie.

ST MOCHTA’S: Jason Callan; Andrew Lennon, Ben Goss Kieran, David Lennon; Liam Lawlor, Conor Garland, Oisin Callan 1-0; Casey Byrne 0-2, Craig Lennon 0-2; Ryan Cash, Darren McMahon 0-1, Gerry Garland; Eamonn O’Neill, Cormac Smyth 0-1, Declan Byrne 1-2. Subs: Danny Kindlon for R Cash, Andrew English for L Lawlor.

DIVISION 1B

DREADNOTS 1-15

ST FECHIN’S 1-5

dreadnots earned the local bragging rights on Tuesday night in Clogherhead, but more importantly picked up a vital victory in the battle for Division 1 survival.

The hosts were bottom going into the game and knew a win was essential and they came good with one of their best performances in some weeks.

St Fechin’s were hoping to halt their slide into the danger zone and were looking for a victory that would have given themselves some breathing space. However, it was to prove to be another disappointing evening as they lost out by 10 points.

The first half saw little between the teams, but Dreadnots had the edge thanks to the scoring power of Paraic Smith and Jay Hughes as they led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break.

Niall Devlin once again led the fight for the Fechin’s and he added a goal in the second half. However, it wasn’t enough to stop the Dreadnots as a Jay Hughes goal sealed the crucial win.

DREADNOTS: Ciaran Cunningham; Conor Clarke, Barry Faulkner, David O’Brien 0-1; CIan McEvoy, Ciaran Finnegan, Cathal Lynch; Conor Faulkner, Fergal McGuigan; Owen Murphy, Peter Kirwan 0-2, Padraig Rath; Dara Shevlin 0-1, Jay Hughes 1-4, Paraic Smith 0-5. Subs: Ronan Califf, Carl Monaghan 0-1, Pat Lynch, Jack Taggart.

ST FECHIN’S: Kyle Meegan; Cian Gorman, David Lally, Mark Holohan; Colm O’Neill, Harry O’Neill, Neal Hodgins; Padraic O’Donohoe, Brian Devlin 0-1; John O’Connell, Eoghan Duffy, Eoghan Ryan; David Collier, Harry Haughney, Niall Devlin 1-4. Subs: Aaron McGlew, Alex Smith, Cathal O’Reilly, Conor Sweeney, Donal Ryan, Matthew Burnell, Mikey Mac Mahon, Tom Burke.

GERALDINES 1-12

COOLEY KICKHAMS 1-12

cooley Kickhams slipped back to the foot of the Division 1B table despite picking up another point away to Geraldines on Tuesday evening.

With Dreadnots claiming victory in their crucial clash with neighbours St Fechin’s, this result sees the battle to avoid relegation intensify, with just two points separating five teams at the bottom.

Sub Shane Rogers helped ensure the hosts ended up with something from the game as he came off the bench to score a goal and point in the second half.

There was little to choose between two sides who have been short of confidence in recent weeks in a cagey first half.

The crucial score came courtesy of a defensive mix-up that saw the ball come off a defender and end up in the net to see the visitors lead by 1-6 to 0-8.

The second half saw the tense battle, continue with neither able to take a firm grip on proceedings. In the end it was Rogers who had he decisive say as the Gers hit back to claim a draw.

GERALDINES: Conor Rafferty; Tiarnan Hand, James Craven, Paul Clarke; John McCrohan, Gareth Neacy, Fearghal McDonald 0-1; Matt Corcoran 0-1, Beanón Corrigan 0-1; Brian Cafferty 0-2, Josh Arrowsmith 0-2, Shaun Callan; Jim McEneaney 0-3, Shane O’Hanlon 0-1, Ben Gartlan. Subs: Shane Rogers 1-1 for S Callan, Danny Nordone for B Gartlan.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Dylan McGarrity, Eoin McDaid 0-1, Ronan McBride; James O’Reilly 0-1, Fearghal Malone 0-1, Gerry Malone; Peter Thornton, Cormac Malone; Patrick Hanlon, Enda O’Neill 0-3, Callum O’Hanlon; Cian Connor 0-3, Brian White 0-1, Michael Rafferty 0-2. Subs: Richard Brennan, Peter Shields, Sean White, Dean McGreehan.

ST PATRICK’S 1-10

SEAN O’MAHONY’S 1-8

ST PATRICK’S moved five points clear at the top of Division 1B thanks to a narrow win over Sean O’Mahony’s at Point Road on Tuesday evening.

In what was the quintessential game of two halves, the Pats came out firing on all cylinders from the start, kicking several points in a row from play, including efforts from Tadhg O’Connor, Joseph Connor and Matthew Pagni, before Terry Kelly got the home side off the mark with a wonderful left-footed kick.

However, it was the peninsula side that had their shooting boots on, kicking another 1-4 - including 1-3 from Aidan McCann - before the break, while a Stephen Kilcoyne point from play and a Thomas Rice free was all O’Mahony’s could muster.

At half-time it was 1-9 to 0-3 for the visitors.

However, Pats failed to score from play after the restart, registering only one Martin McEneaney free throughout, while a Terry Kelly free off the turf started the comeback.

Ben McLaughlin was unlucky to drill the ball over the bar after battling to get a goal chance, with the keeper scrambling back to cover. However five minutes later the same player made no mistake, slotting low past the advancing keeper McEneaney after sustained pressure and possession by the home side.

But even though Terry Kelly landed another free, while Thomas Rice and Stephen Kilcoyne raised two more green flags, time ran out for the side from the Quay.

ST PATRICK’S: Martin McEneaney 0-2; Kevin Toner, Eoghan Lafferty, Barry Dunne; Conor Grogan, Ciaran Murphy, Darren O’Hanlon; Matthew Pagni 0-1, Rory Duffy; Aidan McCann 1-4, Cathal Grogan, Joseph Connor 0-1; Tadhg O’Connor 0-1, Eoin O’Connor 0-1, Darren Connor. Subs: Adam Finnegan for M Pagni, Alan O’Connor for R Duffy, Jason Woods for D Connor.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Kevin Brennan; Robbie Galligan, Shane Brennan, Stephen Kettle; Sean Cassidy, Kian McEvoy, Thomas Rice 0-2; Conor Martin, Gareth Hall; Brian McGuirk, Ben McLaughlin 1-1, Kyle Carroll; Conor Finnegan, Stephen Kilcoyne 0-2, Terry Kelly 0-3. Subs: Ciaran Jamison, Conor Mackin.