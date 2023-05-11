Tailteann Cup display could tell a tale for Meath and manager Colm O’Rourke

Will Ronan Jones be in the Meath starting XV for the Tailteann Cup opener against Tipperary in Navan this weekend? — © SPORTSFILE

The Meath senior footballers enter uncharted waters when they welcome Tipperary to Páirc Tailteann for an opening round, Tailteann Cup Group 2 tie this Saturday evening with the throw-in at 6:30pm.

The game is part of a double-header with the county senior hurlers in action against Tyrone in the Christy Ring Cup in the curtain raiser at 4:30pm. A prominent hurling man in the county remarked, in jest, at the weekend that it is hoped the crowd would remain on for the football afterwards.

Maybe it sums up where football is at in the county at present. It will be interesting to see if the footballers embrace the Tailteann Cup with the enthusiasm that manager Colm O’Rourke suggested in the aftermath of the shock Leinster Championship defeat to Offaly a number of weeks back.

It will also be interesting to see if there are any defections from the panel as migration time approaches for young players to head stateside for the lure of the dollar, the social life and everything else that goes with it over the summer months.

Then there is the question of whether the competition will appeal to supporters who need to be won back following a very disappointing league campaign and the quick exit from the championship.

After missing out on a top 16 spot, Meath were a number one seed when the draw was made last week and their group is completed by Down, a number two seed, and Waterford.

The Royals are away to Waterford the following week, which will be a novel pairing, and then they take on Down two weeks after that at a neutral venue. With three of the four teams qualifying from each of the four groups, there is almost a prize for everyone in the audience!

Tipperary and Waterford already clashed in the Munster Championship with the Premier County registering a fortunate enough, 3-9 to 1-11 victory. Their ‘prize’ for that win was a semi-final against Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium and that one ended predictable enough, 0-25 to 0-5.

Prior to the championship, Tipp operated in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League and finished bottom of the pile with just a single point from their seven outings. That came in round four in Longford which ended 1-11 to 0-14. On the basis of present form, it safe to say that Meath go in against the Premier County with every chance!

On a much more serious note, the players at O’Rourke’s disposal have a duty to restore some creditability, starting on Saturday evening.

This is the ideal opportunity for newcomers and others alike to demonstrate their capability and if they are unable to produce the goods against the lesser lights then the future is, indeed, bleak.

In the aftermath of the defeat by Offaly, the loudest criticism among supporters was team selection, particularly the starting 15. Even O’Rourke agreed afterwards that Meath finished with a much stronger team than what they started with. Of course, the doubt over midfielder Ronan Jones because of a hamstring injury was a factor in the Dunboyne man not starting. Had he been introduced a little earlier than the final quarter, there was the possibility that Meath could have turned it around.

Jason Scully, Jack O’Connor and Harry O’Higgins all contributed following their introduction at the start of the second half and it was somewhat baffling that all three were overlooked for a starting spot.

All that is water under the bridge at this stage and Meath have had a bit of time to sort themselves out ahead of this opening round tie.

It is hoped that Jones will be fully fit to start on this occasion and there could be game time for a number of this year’s U20 squad, namely Eoghan Frayne, John O’Regan and Conor Gray.

Tipperary were, of course, Munster champions as recently as 2020 and one member of David Power’s management team who will have plenty of inside knowledge is Simonstown clubman Seán Barry, who is the coach with the Munster county.

Barry’s most recent stint in Meath was with St Colmcille’s in 2022 and previous to that he was manager of Ardee St Mary’s.

O’Rourke’s tenure as manager starts in earnest on Saturday evening and the longevity of that term could depend a lot on what happens in this competition.

The Allianz League and Leinster Championship campaigns both told a story, the Tailteann Cup will likely tell another one.