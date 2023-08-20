Tadhg McEnaney shoots half of Kilkerley Emmets’ 2-14 tally as they overcome Dundalk Young Irelands in Louth IFC group duel

Kilkerley Emmets 2-14 Dundalk Young Irelands 2-11

Tadhg McEnaney hit 1-7 for Kilkerley Emmets in the victory over Dundalk Young Irelands on Sunday evening.

Tadhg McEnaney accounted for half of Kilkerley Emmets’ impressive 2-14 tally as the Division 2 champions got the better of Dundalk Young Irelands in a high-scoring affair on the Ramparts.

A tame tussle that in no way resembled a championship clash, Kilkerley were the better team and but for sucker-punch goals in the first half, they would have won by a more considerable margin.

The victory came at a cost, however, as centre-forward Brian Brady’s season was ended by a shoulder injury picked up early on in what was the club’s first game since Seán Connor resigned as manager – for the second time in a fortnight – in light of the ongoing appeal controversy with Cooley Kickhams.

Emmets showed no ill-effects of their off-field issues when developing a three-point lead inside 18 minutes as McEnaney (3) and Fintan Brady, with the pick of the efforts, led by example.

The teams traded minors before Young Irelands launched the move of the match as midfielders Peter McStravick and Ruairí Kelly interchanged in a slick transition that ended with Derek Maguire palming to the unguarded net on 22 minutes.

Jordan O’Donoghue and Dean Maguire edged the Marist outfit two in front but Cormac Mallon ended a nine-minute drought by bagging Kilkerley’s opening goal, coolly slotting past Fergal Sheekey having ran on to a defence-splitting pass from the boot of Cathal Bellew.

Irelands’ response was immediate, however, as McStravick took off on a rangy foray, played a one-two with Derek Maguire and located the bottom corner of the goal off his weaker left foot.

The respective breakthroughs lifted the pace and intensity of the struggle and Emmets benefitted most as Ewan McEnteggart and influential substitute Conor Quigley completed contrasting build-up sequences to draw the winners on terms by half-time, 1-7 to 2-4.

Veterans Shane Lennon and James Fegan are helping stand-in manager Martin Holland with Kilkerley now and the pair opted to introduce themselves at the break. Their impact wasn’t necessarily immediate and the teams remained deadlocked having shared the opening four points of the second half.

A crucial score arrived on 42 minutes when Aaron Crawford’s dropping shot was unfortunately fumbled by Sheekey and McEnaney was sharpest to the loose ball, burying it in the net to put Kilkerley 2-10 to 2-6 clear following Micheál Begley’s sole notch of the affair.

Irelands were back to within two as full-time approached, only for Lennon to send over the point of the game with his left foot, from the left wing, and try as they did, the Hoey’s Lane team could not chisel substantially enough into the gap.

Indeed, only a half-width of the post prevented Mallon from adding his second goal for Emmets on the breakaway. James Prendergast, with a punch that lacked the required power and was easily removed from danger, came closest to a levelling major for Irelands.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Ultan McEnaney; Cormac Bellew, Cillian Mulligan, Ronan Deery; Kyle Cotter, Cathal Bellew, Ewan McEnteggart 0-1; Fintan Brady 0-1, Aaron Crawford; Fionn Cumiskey, Brian Brady, Cormac Mallon 1-0; Tadhg McEnaney 1-7 (0-6f), Micheál Begley 0-1, Ciarán Clarke. Subs: Conor Quigley 0-2 for B Brady (14), Shane Lennon 0-1 for Cumiskey (HT), James Fegan for Clarke (HT), Shaun McElroy 0-1 for Begley (41), Conall McEnaney for McEnteggart (58).

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Cian Ó Naraigh, Michael Mone, Ciarán Murray; Liam McStravick 0-1, Jamie Browne, Conn O’Donoghue; Ruairí Kelly, Peter McStravick 1-1 (0-1f); Mark Gahan, Cian O’Donoghue 0-2 (1m), Dean Maguire 0-3; Dermot Mone, Derek Maguire 1-0, Jordan O’Donoghue 0-3 (3f). Subs: James Prendergast 0-1 for D Mone (34), Caolan McCabe for Kelly (45), Jack McArdle for Ó Naraigh (56).

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).