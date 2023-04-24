Syddan put to the sword by Navan O’Mahony’s in Meath Division 1B clash

The heavy underfoot conditions didn’t prevent O’Mahony’s from strolling to victory in this A League Division 1B clash at Syddan last Saturday evening.

It was one-way traffic for the majority of the hour with the town side having it all too easy as they maintained their winning start to the campaign. This was a round six tie, but for a variety of reasons, including unplayable pitches, it was only O’Mahonys’ second outing. They hadn’t played since their opening round win over Curraha on the first Sunday in March but they showed no ill effects from the long lay-off in this one.

They were quickly into their stride from the opening whistle and by the end of the first quarter, had built up a 0-7 to 0-1 advantage. They eventually led 0-13 to 0-2 at half-time and the game was over as a contest at that stage.

All Syddan had to show for their first half efforts were a brace of pointed frees by Michael Fedigan and the game was 43 minutes old before Dáire Rowe accounted for the hosts’ opening score from play.

O’Mahony’s had Oisín O’Brien back in their ranks for a second spell following his transfer from Galway outfit Caherlistrane and the full-forward, who had a brief stint with Meath during his first term with the Navan club, was a central figure in attack.

O’Brien accounted for the game’s only goal, finishing low to the net from a Ronan Clarke pass on 49 minutes. The town side should have added to their goal tally but ’keeper Ciarán Farrelly and defender Zack Bourne kept out efforts from O’Brien and Conor Finnegan earlier in the second half. Farrelly again came to his side’s rescue in added time as he got down well to keep out a penalty from Evan Coffey following a foul on Louis Collins.

Five of the six forwards got on the scoring for a fluent O’Mahony’s in the opening half with Aódhan Mallon and Robbie Keelaghan both bagging four points. Ronan Clarke who opened the scoring within 30 seconds was also prominent in the O’Mahony’s attack throughout that opening half.

The sides shared four points in the third quarter with Dáire Rowe and Cormac Dardis on target for Syddan. O’Mahony’s could afford to empty their bench in the final quarter and substitutes Eoin Joyce (three) Jack Flynn and Clayton O’Sullivan all added to their side’s tally.

Cormac and Dáire Rowe (two) had late points for Syddan who were going down to their third defeat from four outings. On the evidence of this display, they could have a battle on their hands to retain their status, while O’Mahony’s will likely be in the shake up for promotion.

SYDDAN: Ciarán Farrelly; Zack Byrne, Ronan Mooney, Dara Dillon; Gary McManus, Ryan Summersby, Cormac Rafferty; Cathal Duff, Seán Clare; Mark Fedigan, Ben Blakemore, Michael Fedigan 0-2 (2f); Cormac Dardis 0-1, Dáire Rowe 0-3 (1f), Jack Dowdall. Subs: Conor Meade for Mooney (5), Cathal Dardis for Rafferty (HT), Cormac Rowe 0-1 for Blakemore (46), James Eogan for Bourne (56), Robbie Farrelly for McManus (57).

O’MAHONY’S: Aaron Byrne; Darragh Murphy, Brian Dillon, Sam Formosa; Louis Collins 0-1, Mike O’Reilly, Gary Power; Conor Finnegan, Evan Coffey; Cormac Keyes 0-1, Cathal Smyth 0-2, Aódhan Mallon 0-5 (1f); Robbie Keelaghan 0-4 (3f), Oisín O’Brien 1-1, Ronan Clarke 0-3. Subs: Evan Brady for Formosa (36), Eoin Joyce for 0-3 (1f), for Keelaghan (36), Jack Flynn 0-1 for Keys (41), Clayton O’Sullivan 0-1 for Smyth (45), James O’Reilly for Dillon (47).

REFEREE: Patrick Clarke (Kilmainhamwood).