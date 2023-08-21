Superb James Maguire finishes with a flurry as Westerns and Oliver Plunkett’s draw in Louth JFC clash

Oliver Plunkett’s 1-14 Westerns 3-8

Oliver Plunkett's were unable to fend off Westerns in Darver on Sunday.

Championship debutant James Maguire equalised for Westerns in a midday thriller against Oliver Plunkett’s in Darver on Sunday.

There was a slight chance of a goal, but the youngster took the right option and secured a famous result for the Reaghstown men in their JFC opener.

With the aid of the wind in the opening half, Plunkett’s took a five-point lead, with Dean Carolan finding the net, but that was never going to be enough, such was the form of Maguire. The teenager lived up to his league reputation as he finished with 1-7 in total.

Fellow youngster Killian Crosbie found the net in the opening half to keep Westerns’ hopes alive and cancel out Seán Callaghan’s three points for the dominant Mell men.

However, Plunkett’s failed to make use of the elements on the scoreboard and rued that minutes after the restart when Maguire gave Westerns the lead with his side’s third goal.

Seconds beforehand, Finn Duffy palmed in a major after Plunkett’s goalkeeper Colum Duffy fumbled a dropping ball off his chest. That ignited Westerns’ comeback and triggered panic in Plunkett’s manager Emmet Kelleher’s quarters.

Net-minder Duffy was replaced by Luke Haggans and Cian Matthews came in to steady their cause. Kristian Nolan clipped over a brace but Maguire hit two points in a row to level the game and boost Westerns’ chances of progressing.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Colum Duffy; Cillian Matthews, David McTeggart, Ricky Bateson; Cillian Smith, Dean Carolan 1-2, Jamie Byrne 0-1; Robert Brodigan, Shaun Smith; Conor Haggans, Stephen Keeley 0-1 (1 45), David Lambe 0-2; Seán Callaghan 0-3, Kristian Nolan 0-5 (1f), Killian Nolan. Subs: Barry Reynolds for Bateson (37), Cian Matthews for Killian Nolan (42), Luke Haggans for Duffy (49), Luke Carley for Lambe (54).

WESTERNS: Dermot McArdle; Andrew Murray, Matthew Kane, Liam Murray; Mick Martin, Adam Duffy, Conor Smyth; James Maguire 1-7 (2f), Ryan Duffy; Patrick Kerley, Anthony Durnin, Emmet Smyth 0-1; Dylan Ogle; Finn Duffy 1-0, Killian Crosbie 1-0. Subs: Conor McLellan for L Murray (HT), Justin Cunningham for F Duffy (55).

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).