Super sub seals the deal for Baile Talun

UNDER-15 DIVISION 2 FINAL

BAILE TALUN 2-11

ST PATRICK’S2-9

BAILE Talun claimed the Under-15 Division 2 League title for 2021 after a stunning comeback left St Patrick’s shellshocked.

After a very slow start to the game in Darver, both sides were level at the first-half water break at one point apiece.

When play resumed the Pats took complete control of the half and points from Josh Condon and Daniel O’Shaughnessy saw them sail into a five-point lead.

Then the impressive O’Shaughnessy fired to the net on 27 minutes and there followed a Sean Holland point which gave the lads from Lordship a 1-8 to 0-2 lead at the break.

That period of dominance then came to an abrupt end, though, as the Baile Talun combination team - consisting of players from Westerns, Sean McDermott’s and Glyde Rangers - fought their way back into the game straight after the restart.

A goal from corner forward Jack Martin brought the red and yellows into contention and from there their confidence grew and grew.

The Pats did to their credit respond with a goal from full forward O’Shaughnessy, but at this point Baile Talun were in complete control around the middle of the field and had got to grips with the Pats’ first-half dangermen.

Baile Talun scored their second goal after 18 minutes of the half through full forward Cormac Lundon.

Pats followed up with their second score of the half - from midfielder Dara Flynn - but that proved to be their last of the match as the Baile Talun combination reeled the Pats back in and outscored their opponents 2-9 to 1-1 in the second half.

In the end frustration did get the better of the Lordship lads, with three players dismissed as tempers began to flare a little.

What was a thrilling game played between two very evenly matched teams finished with Baile Talun sub Oisin Drumgoole claiming the last two scores as Baile Talun made full use of their numerical advantage to see out a two-point victory.

St PATRICK’S: Conor McVeigh, Pearse Mulrey, Ross Hynes, James Byrne, Sean Holland 0-1, Niall Donohue, Caelan Murphy, Dara Flynn, Ruairi Traynor, Josh McGinn, Michael O’Shaughnessy, Ben Duffy 0-1, Josh Condon 0-4, Daniel O’Shaughnessy 2-2, Cian McKenna 0-1. Subs: Ciaran O’Hanlon, Fionn Holmes, Luke Ryan, Tiernan Hynes, JP McKeown, Eoin McCoy, Simon Cranny.

Baile TALUN: Senan Lundon, Shane Byrne, Donnacha McCourt, Tomas Devlin, Olan Crosbie. Mark McKeever, Callum Watters, Cathal Kennedy 0-5, Daragh Osbourne, Tom Maguire, Tadhg Devanney, Oisin Reenan, Daniel Commins, Cormac Lundon 0-3, Jack Martin 1-0. Subs: Tomas O’Brien, Jamie Callaghan, Kyle Caffrey, Matthew Little 0-1 Oisin Drumgoole 0-2, Joe Murray, Corey Farrell.

Referee: Gerard Corrigan