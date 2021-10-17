Super Saint Mochta’s seal first ever County final appearance

St Mochta’s 2-10

Ardee St Mary’s 0-14

Second-half goals from Philip Englishby and Craig Lennon catapulted St Mochta’s into their first ever Senior County final, as the Villagers held firm in the face of a late St Mary’s charge in Haggardstown.

Lennon is making a bit of a habit out of popping up to net important goals, but Englishby’s strike was a very rare rear treat indeed.

Lennon’s goal opened a five-point lead midway through the second-half and while St Mochta’s naturally lived on their nerves a bit in the closing stages, they were full value for the victory and a ticket to the final.

Even the most ardent St Mary’s fan would have to concede that the better team won, as their tepid form finally caught up with them at the penultimate hurdle.

The Ardee outfit have been largely surviving on individual flair and experience in this campaign, but the secret sauce that propelled them so flamboyantly to last year’s final has definitely dried up.

St Mochta’s certainly knew how fortunate the Deesiders were to emerge with an opening night victory when the side’s met at the same venue some weeks ago.

A superb Carl Gillespie goal dragged the Mary’s back from the dead under Friday night lights, and his second-half cameo did much to keep their fading hopes alive again here, as he and fellow sub Ronan Carroll accounted for half of their side’s 14 points between them.

But in truth it was St Mochta’s failure to close the game out in the closing stages that kept St Mary’s in the hunt for a good deal longer than their performance deserved.

The Ardee outfit started the game the brighter, opening proceedings with a brace of points from Jonathan Commins, but St Mochta’s slowly grew into the contest and deservedly led at the break, 0-5 to 0-4.

Kieran Quinn made the brave decision to start both Ciaran and Declan Byrne in his full forward line and left them there for the duration and they kicked seven points between them, including a few brilliant efforts in that opening half.

Resisting the urge to locate either of their Louth men around the middle has led others to step up and be counted, none more so than Danny Kindlon who was superb yet again at midfield.

Donal McKenny was tasked with tracking Ciaran Byrne, but he was too often left exposed to his county colleague’s pace and power as St Mary’s struggled to close down the space in front of their full back line.

That left them susceptible to runs from deep and that’s exactly how they were opened up for the first goal early in the second-half as Englishby ghosted in from the left and played a one-two with Declan Byrne before beating Gavin Douglas with a deft, low finish.

St Mary’s recovered from that setback impressively as Carroll and Gillespie stamped their authority on proceedings to level it up at 0-9 to 1-6.

But the next few minutes encapsulated St Mary’s stop-start form as they let the Byrne brothers combine for an easy point off a short free and moments later were torn apart for Lennon to fire goal number two past Douglas, making it 2-9 to 0-10 at the second water break.

When play resumed St Mochta’s had several chances to kill the game off, or at least keep their opponents at arm’s length, but as chances went begging St Mary’s picked off a few points at the other end until they somehow found themselves just a point behind 2-9 to 0-14 as normal-time elapsed.

The next score was naturally going to be crucial and it came as little surprise to see Ciaran Byrne win a free to give brother Decky the chance to pop over an insurance score.

St Mary’s forced a late ‘45’ and opted to run it, but with virtually every player on the pitch inside the Mochta’s 21, it was never likely to produce another dramatic late goal.

Paul Kneel ensured that was to be their last chance and his final whistle sparked wild celebrations from the St Mochta’s players and supporters.

They have a three-week run-in to the re-scheduled county final on November 7th and will get a good look at their opponents in the meantime as Naomh Mairtin take on Newtown Blues in the COVID-delayed second semi-final on Monday week.

St Mochta’s: Jason Callan; Ben Goss Kieran, Andrew English, Oisin Callan; Liam Lawlor 0-1, Barry Mulholland, Conor Garland; Gerry Garland, Danny Kindlon 0-1; Jamie Farrell 0-1, Philip Englishby 1-0, Darren McMahon; Craig Lennon 1-0, Declan Byrne 0-5 (3f), Ciaran Byrne 0-2. Subs: David Lennon for B Mulholland (24), Stephen McCooey for C Lennon (49), Cormac Smyth for J Farrell (52).

Ardee St Mary’s: Gavin Douglas; Jay Crawley, Karl Faulkner, Donal McKenny; Liam Jackson, Conor Keenan, Eimhin Keenan; Robbie Leavy, RJ Callaghan; Kian Moran, Conor Gillespie, Tom Jackson 0-3; Ciaran Keenan 0-2, Luke Matthews, Jonathan Commins 0-2. Subs: Carl Gillespie 0-4 (2f) for K Moran (ht), Ronan Carroll 0-3 for RJ Callaghan (36), Ryan Rooney for L Matthews (41), Evan Malone for Conor Gillespie (49), Darren Clarke for Jonathan Commins (49).

Referee: Paul Kneel.