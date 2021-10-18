Super Saint Fechin’s cruise into final

Hunterstown keeper Niall carrie just manages to tip the ball over the bar from a St. Fechins Eoghan Duffy shot. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

St Fechin’s 1-23

Hunterstown Rovers 1-11

A ST FECHIN’S tour de force saw the Intermediate favourites overpower Hunterstown Rovers to march into the Intermediate final on Saturday afternoon in Ardee.

A spread of eleven scorers for the Termonfeckin based outfit was the most impressive stat of the day and the quality of the attacking performance was further enhanced the fact ace attacker Ronan Holcroft was a late omission from the match day squad due to injury.

Holcroft’s attention will now turn to getting right for the upcoming final but with Ryan Walsh coming in and top scoring for with seven points, he might have a fight on his hands.

In contrast, Hunterstown’s over reliance on Ryan Burns was again a familiar storyline, the county forward has been excellent all season and was a potent threat throughout, but a lack of help from his supporting cast made his plight a solo one.

Burns did provide Rovers with a bright start, flicking a long Ryan Ward delivery to the net after the midfielder claimed a wonderful mark. The goal was against the run of play, but unlike other game’s Hunterstown failed to capitalise on the major.

Instead Joe Corrigan brought his tally up to three points with a well taken free and point from play after he opened the scoring. Corrigan’s early impact settled his side completely and Eugene Judge’s men looked in the mood right from the start.

Termonfeckin’s accuracy in the opening quarter punished Hunterstown at very opportunity. A combination of a few errant Niall Carrie kick outs and huge pressure across the field saw Fechins fire over the next six scores in a row either side of the first half water break.

Ryan Walsh with two, an excellent Jamie McDonnell effort and Niall Devlin with the pick of the scores with a sublimely taken mark along the ground.

Peter Dooley’s side were still in the contest, thanks to a much needed Paul Carrie score, the veteran showed all his craft to engineer the point and Burns quickly added another on the counter.

Fechins full back Niall McCabe had the shepherding job on Burns, but as a unit, the main objective for St.Fechins was to deny Burns frees and after his opening score they didn’t concede another scoring free for forty minutes of action. That discipline was key to the winning margin and to taking away Hunterstown’s much needed oxygen.

That stout defending and St. Fechin’s ability to find the target saw the seasiders go in 0-13 to 1-5 ahead at the turn, cornerback Adam O’Neill with the final score of the half.

Ryan Ward walloped over the first point of the second half in an attempt to rouse his troops but the rallying cry wasn’t heeded as St. Fechin’s powered on. Ryan Walsh tagged a free, Conor Haughney ghosted in and Eoghan Duffy forced Carrie into a spectacular save.

A goal at that stage would have sealed the game such was the green and white dominance. Burns did respond with three points but they were cancelled out each and every time by the impressive Walsh.

Niall Devlin brought his tally up to four before being taken off as Fechins showed their strength in depth by emptying their bench with a plethora of notable substitutes. One of those, Harry Haughney found the target along with Hunterstown sub Colm Murphy.

The manner in which Bevan Duffy left the field will be a slight worry going into the final for St. Fechin’s, but his brother Eoghan finished the game off with a well taken goal in additional time.

The statement semi final triumph was brought to an end by goalkeeper Niall McDonnell who made the long trip up the field to point the last score of the game from a free.

The twelve point victory laid a significant marker ahead of this Sunday’s final.

ST.FECHINS: Niall McDonnell 0-1f; Adam O’Neill 0-1, Niall McCabe, Danny Burnell; Sean Kerrisk, David Collier, Jamie McDonnell 0-1; Bevan Duffy, Paul Mathews 0-1; Conor Haughney 0-1, Colm O’Neill 0-1, Joe Corrigan 0-3 (1f); Ryan Walsh 0-7 (5f, 1mk), Eoghan Duffy 1-2, Niall Devlin 0-4 (2m). Subs: Padraic O’Donohoe for B Duffy (52), Brian Devlin for C O’Neill (54), Harry Haughney 0-1 for Haughney (56), Matthew Flanagan for Corrigan (59), Eoin Hackett for N Devlin (61).

HUNTERSOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie; Brian Mathews, Patrick Taaffe, Martin Lennon; Daithi Carroll, Keith Brennan, Finn Kelly; Tony McKenna, Ryan Ward 0-1; David Finn 0-1, Paul Carrie 0-1, Glen Mathews 0-1; Jamie Ward 0-1mk, Ryan Burns 1-5 (2f), Dean Burns. Subs: Brendan Lennon for B Mathews (ht), Muiris O’Sullivan for Brennan (36), Marc Ward for J Ward (48), Colm Murphy 0-1 for P Carrie (56), Alan Landy for G Mathews (59).

REFEREE: Derek Ryan (Sean O’Mahony’s)