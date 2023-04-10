Sub Larkin rescues Na Piarsaigh

Mark Larkin was sprung from the bench and helped Na Piarsaigh queeze past the challenge of Cuchulainn Gaels.

GLYDE RANGERS 0-15

WESTERNS 0-12

Gerard Bourton, Ciaráin Sheridan and Killian Scott got the last three points for Glyde Rangers in their win over Westerns as the finishing trio ensured the Tallanstown men made the semi-final of the Kevin Mullen Plate.

James Maguire was in excellent form for the Reaghstown men at home and his accuracy meant Glyde could not shake off the plucky Westerns over the hour.

Brian Duffy was on song again at full forward in light blue but despite the 0-9 to 0-6 half time lead, Westerns were right in the game.

In the second half, Bourton at both ends of the field, ensured that the gap would continue. And so it proved, Patrick Kerley’s points would not be enough as Gylde kicked on to gladly hear the second religious whistler on the Louth scene, Fr Stephen Shields’ full time whistle.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Aaron Myles, Conor McCullough, Oran Matthews; Darren McKeever, Gerard Bourton 0-3, Fiachra Sheridan; Conor Sheridan, Lee Finnegan; Ultan Larney, Killian Scott 0-2, Sean Devaney; Aaron Devlin 0-1, Brian Duffy 0-8, Barry Brennan. SUBS: Niall Bird, Ciaráin Sheridan 0-1, Alan Kirk, Leigh Byrne, Paddy Lyons

WESTERNS: Dermot McArdle: James Cahill, Dylan Ogle, Connor McLellan; Conor Smith, John Murray 0-1, Adam Duffy; Ryan Duffy, Finn Duffy; Patrick Kerley 0-2, Aidan McGarrell, Emmett Smith; James Maguire 0-8, Anthony Durnin 1-3, Cillian Crosby. Subs: Mick Martin, Bradley Duffy, Chris Morgan, Roan Gallagher.

NA PIARSAIGH 1-15

CUCHULAINN GAELS 1-14

Mark Larkin once again saved Na Piaraigh’s bacon with a late winner to reach the final of the Kevin Mullen Plate at Protection & Prosperity Louth GAA Training Centre in Darver on Thursday night last.

Larkin was summoned from the bench and duly kicked three points to see the Rock Road men scrape across the line.

Without the stripes, of course, Cuchulainn Gaels are much improved this season and James Sharkey was top scorer on the night, but they will rue two late chances to draw level and bring the game to extra time.

Both full forwards found the back of the net in each half.

Paul Mallon gave Na Piarsaigh the better start with a goal mid-way through the first half, but the sides would go in level - 1-4 to 0-7 - at the break.

Mícheál McCabe’s goal came straightaway in the second half, but Na Piarsaigh hung on to advance.

NA PIARSAIGH: Adam Molloy 0-1; Chris Kellett, Shane Roddy, John Galligan; Tommy Muckian, Joe Woods, Stephen McGuinness; Ciaran Murphy 0-2, James McCartney; Tiernan Nash 0-2, Cormac McCartney, Seamus Reid 0-1; Gerard Rice 0-1, Paul Mallon 1-2, Jamie Fealy 0-3. Subs: Mark Larkin 0-3, Sean Connolly Sean Geeney, Seamus Gonnelly.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: James Sharkey 0-6, Mícheál McCabe 1-2, Seamus McCabe 0-2, Brendan O’Hagan 0-1, Cian McDonald 0-1, Rammie Philips 0-1, Stephen Mullen 0-1.