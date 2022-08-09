Stunning Ardee St Mary’s defeat Cooley in Louth U15 Division 1 final

Ardee St Mary’s gave one of the finest underage final performances likely to be ever seen in Louth, claiming the Drogheda Independent/Argus U15 Division 1 title with an incredible display of total football at Páirc Mochta on Monday night.

The Deeside club have produced several high-quality teams in recent years, winning two minor championships along with a string of further successes, but their 2007-2009 borns are just sensational and had qualified for the top tier showpiece unbeaten with an average winning margin of 13 points.

Noel McGillick has pieced together a side full of capable players, all comfortable on the ball, capable of effectively tackling with aggression, shrewd in decision-making and sharp in their movement out of possession. They were just a pleasure to watch in the sweltering heat.

Full-forward Brooklyn Gorman was an absolute handful, lethal in front of the posts and competent enough to distribute with both feet when brought deeper during the second half. The crispness of his early points really set the tone for the boys in blue, who converted the match’s opening four points, with the No14 on target twice.

Left-footed Darragh Murphy was perfect from frees all evening and boasts a wicked streak in his play too which will stand him in good stead as he moves into older, more physical ranks, while his midfield partner, Fionn Coyle, is just such an elegant, stylish performer. He never cedes control of the ball and has a wonderful ability to locate space. The No8 would hit three points from play as well.

Meanwhile, centre-forward Luke Keenan, whose strength defies his diminutive frame, was an architect of so much of their flowing play and scored five points with voguish ease in a manner not too dissimilar to how his elder brother, Ciarán, converts.

Mention must also go to Cian Lane, who wore No15 but lined out in the right-corner. Cooley Kickhams tried various markers on the fleet-footed forward who has a sumptuous drop of the shoulder and while his account was limited to a single, fisted point, he was integral to a significant portion of scores, including Gorman’s opening goal.

Kickhams, for their part, made a game of proceedings before half-time with Emmet Duffy ever so impressive. The powerful midfielder, who has McCarragher blood on his mother’s side, caught the vast majority of ball kicked his way and tended to find men with good passes up the field.

It wasn’t to be the underdogs’ night, though, as their inability to find the net illustrated. Jack Long’s drive from the penalty spot narrowly cleared the crossbar with four points in the difference, while, on the restart, Duffy’s dropping effort cracked the goalframe as Sléibhín O’Neill’s follow-up bid was blocked.

St Mary’s were 1-8 to 0-5 ahead at the interval and really pressed for home despite Long reducing Cooley's deficit to five. Gorman’s second goal – a rasping drive beyond Dan Ferguson, who was equal to a fair bit on the night – dampened Kickhams’ resolve and while they never gave in, the blue waves of attack were just too overwhelming to contain.

Substitute Cian Rooney – back after an injury lay-off – made no mistake with Marys’ third maximum in the dying embers.

They’re coming, the Páirc Mhuire club. Victories at adult level would seem but a matter of time.

Ardee St Mary’s: Connor Forrester; Bobby Carroll 0-1, Flynn Markey, Luke Woods; Shane McMahon, Tadhg Caffrey, Patrick Svender; Fionn Coyle 0-3, Darragh Murphy 0-5f; Callum Caffrey, Luke Keenan 0-5, DJ Matthews 0-1; Cian Lane 0-1, Brooklyn Gorman 2-5, Tadhg Rooney. Subs: James Skelly, Cian Rooney 1-0, Oisín McCarthy, Liam McGahon, Oisín Moran.

Cooley Kickhams: Dan Ferguson; Oran McAnerney, Shea Connolly, Paddy Walker; John Boyle, Dualta O’Neill, Eddie McGrath; Emmet Duffy 0-1, Jack Long 0-2 (1p); Tiarnan Hanniffy 0-1, Joseph Hanlon, James McEnhill; Ruairí Walker, Conail Shields 0-3 (2f), Sléibhín O’Neill 0-1. Subs: Daniel Page, Joe Rafferty, Aidan Malone, Joshua McParland, Ben Craven, Eddie Boyle.

Referee: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).