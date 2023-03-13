STUDY – 26 Louth clubs represented on county senior, U20 and U17 football panels this year

Ardee St Mary’s are the best represented of Louth’s club’s on inter-county panels and stand as one of just six outfits who have players on each of the senior, U20 and U17 football squads this year.

The Joe Ward Cup holders boast 15 Wee stars – including eight on the roster available to Mickey Harte – which is almost double what Dreadnots and Geraldines contribute across the board, eight.

St Mary’s, Dreadnots, Geraldines, St Fechin’s, Hunterstown Rovers and Roche Emmets have at least one clubman training with all of the three teams in Darver, while there are 12 affiliates who have neither a Wee senior nor an U20 nor an U17.

Of this half-a-dozen, nine will compete in either Division 3A or 3B of the all-county leagues.

In all, there are 105 players involved in the three panels, hailing from 28 different clubs, all bar two of which compete in Louth. There are 17 sides represented on the senior panel, which currently appears to at 34, of which 25 come from senior clubs, six intermediate and Niall Sharkey, of Glyde Rangers, being the sole junior man. Tommy Durnin plays for Inniskeen Grattan’s in Monaghan, with Conor Early now of Dublin’s Na Fianna.

U20-wise, that squad looks to contain 35 men from 17 different clubs. Eighteen come from senior sides, 13 intermediate and four junior.

The David Reid/Johnny Clerkin-managed minors have 36 players involved, all but 11 of whom are natives of senior championship outfits. There is just one junior club, Naomh Fionnbarra, represented here.

Following Ardee Community School’s success and the re-awakening of St Mary’s, along with the significant underage strides being taken by Glyde Rangers and Hunterstown Rovers, to name but two teams in the catchment, it was assumed, before looking into it, that the western region would be supplying the greatest numbers to county panels.

Based on the last regional combination structure, it was found that the east, in fact, contributes the most with 31 out of the 103 players resident (Durnin and Early are excluded), ahead of west (27), south (26) and north (19). Looking at the two prime towns, there are 11 players being pulled from Drogheda (south) but just eight from Dundalk (north), which has an extra club. Of the 11 clubs across both urban centres, four – two in each – have nobody involved.

Regional breakdown:

NORTH (10): Cuchulainn Gaels, Cooley Kickhams, St Patrick’s, Roche Emmets, Clan na Gael, Dundalk Young Irelands, Dowdallshill, Na Piarsaigh Blackrock, Sean O’Mahony’s, Dundalk Gaels.

EAST (9): Geraldines, St Joseph’s, O’Connell’s, Naomh Fionnbarra, Stabannon Parnells, Lannléire, Dreadnots, John Mitchel’s, St Kevin’s.

WEST (10): St Bride’s, St Mochta’s, Annaghminnon Rovers, Ardee St Mary’s, Westerns, Glyde Rangers, Sean McDermott’s, Hunterstown Rovers, Kilkerley Emmets, Naomh Malachi.

SOUTH (9): Wolfe Tones, Glen Emmets, Mattock Rangers, St Fechin’s, O Raghallaighs, Newtown Blues, Oliver Plunkett’s, Naomh Máirtín, St Nicholas.

Club-by-club guide:

ARDEE ST MARY’S (15)

Senior (8)

Liam Jackson, Tom Jackson, Donal McKenny, Páraic McKenny, Shane Matthews, Ciarán Keenan, Dáire McConnon, Jonathan Commins.

U20 (2)

Seán Callaghan, Tadhg McDonnell.

U17 (5)

Adam Gillespie, Tiernan Markey, Lorcan Buckley, Keelan Martin, Josh Taaffe.

DREADNOTS (8)

Senior (4)

Jay Hughes, James Califf, Conor Clarke, Anthony Williams.

U20 (2)

Adam Cassidy, Owen Murphy.

U17 (2)

Donnacha Skinnader, Donnacha Hodgins.

GERALDINES (8)

Senior (1)

Daniel Corcoran.

U20 (3)

Beanón Corrigan, Ben Gartlan, Tom Cunniffe.

U17 (4)

Cian O’Donoghue, Shayne Soraghan, Cian Spaight, Cian Farrell.

NEWTOWN BLUES (6)

Senior (1)

Ciarán Downey.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (5)

Paul Galvin, Jack Healy, Conor Mac Criosta, Liam Brannigan, Daniel McArdle.

ST FECHIN’S (6)

Senior (2)

Bevan Duffy, Paul Mathews.

U20 (2)

Mark Holohan, Aaron McGlew.

U17 (2)

Ciarán McGinty, Evan McCloskey.

DUNDALK GAELS (5)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (2)

Jack Mullen, Shaun Duffy.

U17 (3)

Pádraic Tinnelly, Liam Coleman, Tony McDonnell.

ST KEVIN’S (5)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (3)

Cameron Maher, Tom Matthews, Josh Finlay.

U17 (2)

Caoimhín Prout, Robbie Matthews.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN (5)

Senior (2)

Sam Mulroy, Tom Gray.

U20 (3)

Dara McDonnell, Craig Callanan, Darragh Dorian.

U17 (0)

None.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS (5)

Senior (1)

Ryan Burns.

U20 (3)

Cillian Taaffe, James Rogers, Adam O’Reilly.

U17 (1)

Micheál Reid.

O RAGHALLAIGHS (4)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (3)

Kyle McElroy, Connor Browne, Daniel Reilly.

U17 (1)

Conor McGinty.

ROCHE EMMETS (4)

Senior (2)

Gerard Browne, Peter Lynch.

U20 (1)

Diarmuid Reilly

U17 (1)

James Corcoran.

ST JOSEPH’S (4)

Senior (2)

Oisín McGuinness, Conal McCaul.

U20 (0)

None

U17 (2)

Pearse Grimes-Murphy, Cormac McKeown.

COOLEY KICKHAMS (4)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (3)

Cian Connor, Gerard Hanlon, Enda O’Neill.

U17 (1)

Jason Brady.

STABANNON PARNELLS (4)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (2)

Harry Butterly, Seán Reynolds.

U17 (2)

Ryan Shevlin, Dylan Shevlin.

ST MOCHTA’S (3)

Senior (2)

Ciarán Byrne, Craig Lennon.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (1)

Shane Lennon.

ST PATRICK’S (3)

Senior (3)

Leonard Grey, Ciarán Murphy, Jack Murphy.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.

GLYDE RANGERS (3)

Senior (1)

Niall Sharkey.

U20 (2)

Jack McKeever, Tadhg Kellett.

U17 (0)

None.

MATTOCK RANGERS (2)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (1)

Liam Flynn.

U17 (1)

Seán Flynn.

GLEN EMMETS (2)

Senior (1)

Conor Grimes.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (1)

Paddy McHugh.

CLAN NA GAEL (1)

Senior (1)

Conall McKeever.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS (1)

Senior (1)

Peter McStravick.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK (1)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (1)

Fionn Tipping.

U17 (0)

None.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S (1)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (1)

Adam Lambe.

U17

None.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA (1)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (1)

Cormac McArdle.

O’CONNELL’S (1)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (1)

Justin Cooney.

ST BRIDE’S (1)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (1)

Kieran McArdle.

U17

None.

LANNLÉIRE (0)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS (0)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.

CUCHULAINN GAELS (0)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.

ST NICHOLAS (0)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.

WOLFE TONES (0)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.

NAOMH MALACHI

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.

KILKERLEY EMMETS

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.

JOHN MITCHEL’S (0)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S (0)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.

WESTERNS (0)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.

DOWDALLSHILL (0)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S (0)

Senior (0)

None.

U20 (0)

None.

U17 (0)

None.