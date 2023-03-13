Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

STUDY – 26 Louth clubs represented on county senior, U20 and U17 football panels this year

Donal McKenny is one of eight Ardee St Mary's clubmen on the Louth senior team and 15 across the three representative teams who will be in championship action this year. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand

Close

Donal McKenny is one of eight Ardee St Mary's clubmen on the Louth senior team and 15 across the three representative teams who will be in championship action this year. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Donal McKenny is one of eight Ardee St Mary's clubmen on the Louth senior team and 15 across the three representative teams who will be in championship action this year. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Donal McKenny is one of eight Ardee St Mary's clubmen on the Louth senior team and 15 across the three representative teams who will be in championship action this year. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Caoimhín Reilly

Ardee St Mary’s are the best represented of Louth’s club’s on inter-county panels and stand as one of just six outfits who have players on each of the senior, U20 and U17 football squads this year.

The Joe Ward Cup holders boast 15 Wee stars –  including eight on the roster available to Mickey Harte – which is almost double what Dreadnots and Geraldines contribute across the board, eight.

Privacy