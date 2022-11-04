Strong first half effort earns Naomh Máirtín a place in Louth GAA Junior 2A Championship final

Joe Gordon was part of the Naomh Máirtín team that qualified for the Junior 2A Championship final on Thursday night.

Óisín Grey hit 0-10 as Naomh Máirtín qualified for the Junior 2A Championship final in Monasterboice on Thursday night, holding off a spirited Roche Emmets comeback under lights.

The Jocks, who won this title in 2019, led from start-to-finish and were 1-7 to 0-1 in front at halfway, corner-forward Ben Callanan finding the net, giving Roche goalkeeper Seán O’Hare, who had earlier pulled off a fine stop, no chance.

Conor Smyth and Jack Lynch pointed early on for the winners before Callanan’s major and three Grey points followed, including a pair from play. Trailing by 1-5 to no-score, Liam Carthy (free) got Emmets off the mark but their title dream looked to be over by the interval when nine points down.

However, outstanding midfielder James McArdle found the net from the penalty spot and when Robert Mackin added a well-taken free at the beginning of the second period, belief gradually began to grow in the visitors’ camp.

With Martin Carroll their centre-field focal point, and their defenders beginning to get to grips with a slick Jocks attack, that saw Paddy Usher and Lynch get their hands on a fair bit of possession, Emmets cut the deficit to four during the closing quarter, with Mackin raising two white flags.

As the match’s temperature soared, both sides were guilty of some poor shooting – Máirtín’s struck 12 of the game’s 20 wides. Joe Gordon had to be at his best twice to clear danger for the hosts but a Grey free fractured Roche’s momentum, beginning a four-point unanswered run that had the Jocks in an unassailable position by the time McArdle gathered superbly inside and buried Roche’s second goal.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Joe Gordon; Colm Egan, Eoin Cooney, Ryan Sands; Karl Morgan, Cian Sands, Jack McCarville; Luke Harrington, Adam Booth; Paddy Usher 0-1, Conor Smyth 0-1, Jack Lynch 0-1; Mark McCullough, Óisín Grey 0-10, Ben Callanan. Subs: Eamon McQuillan, Adam Callanan, Stephen Morgan.

ROCHE EMMETS: Seán O’Hare; Niall Treanor, Liam Rice, Callum Grant; Marc Murphy, Liam Carthy 0-1, Jack McKay; Martin Carroll, James McArdle 2-0; James Murphy, Eugene Murray 0-1, Enda Murphy; Adam Fee, Fintan Watters, Robert Mackin 0-3. Subs: Kevin Quigley for Grant, Paul Carroll for E Murphy, James Tiffney for J Murphy, Tom Quigley for Carroll, John Hayden for Fee.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).