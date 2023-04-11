Strong Cooley link on both sides as Louth minors bid to bounce back in Ardee

Louth joint manager Johnny Clerkin lined out in the colours of O Raghallaighs after previously togging out for Cooley Kickhams.

Jason Brady may be the only Cooley Kickhams player involved in this Wednesday night’s Leinster MFC clash in Ardee, but there is a distinct Peninsula link to both the Louth and Westmeath teams preparing for battle at DEFY Páirc Mhuire (6:30pm).

The Reds’ joint-manager, Johnny Clerkin, is, of course, a native of ‘the Kingdom’ and togged out for many years at Fr McEvoy Park before relocating to Drogheda and signing for O Raghallaighs, while Westmeath captain Mattie Thornton has strong paternal roots in the north Louth region.

Representing the Multyfarnham club, Thornton’s grandfather is Jim Thornton, who played with both Louth and Cooley with distinction over many years, winning a string of Joe Ward Cup medals and remaining omnipresent at Kickhams matches to this day.

Not that there will be much room for pleasantries or sentiment, with both counties entering the Deeside duel having lost their competition openers, to Dublin and Meath respectively. Therefore, the outcome is hugely important to the pair’s provincial ambitions.

“We’ve pretty much a clean bill of health,” Clerkin said ahead of the match.

“The players are pretty focussed on the three games because one game can’t define your championship. You can’t allow a result in your first game - win or lose - to define your next two games.

“The Italians were very good at it, I believe, that get out of your group and go from there mentality. That has always been our first goal.

“We are probably only getting to where we want to be regarding being game ready. We had a good challenge match against Monaghan two weeks ago and that was the first time where we had everyone in the panel available to choose from. That’s not an excuse, but it’s just the way it worked out with schools’ football and Ardee doing so well.

“We’ve two good games under our belt and we do see things getting better, but it really needs to be on the money for Wednesday night because Westmeath at home is an ideal championship game for us - at home, there’s nothing better than getting back out on to the field after being beaten. No matter what way you package up the Dublin game, we’re still on zero points.

“I’ve no doubt that Westmeath will be targeting us for two points.”

A poor start and finish to the Dublin game undid much of Louth’s good work in between last week in a match where the Wee boys committed 29 unforced errors. Ultimately, Clerkin is looking for a more coherent display seven days on from defeat.

“The immediate reaction after the game was that we played okay and were competitive, but after breaking it down and looking at the video there is a massive amount to improve on and if we don’t improve on the mistakes we made, we won’t be winning this Wednesday night.

“To be as close as we were in the game, we did okay, but our start was a problem and that has to be fixed otherwise we won’t be getting out of Ardee with a win.

“I imagine Westmeath teams at underage to be big and robust, and I’d imagine we’re going to be in for a more physical battle than last week. They’ll be a quick team with a good foundation in their skills, but there’ll be confrontation.

“A lot of stuff we did against Dublin worked regarding the press, line outs and match-ups. I would say we got things wrong, but we got stuff right where you could say that we’d our homework done. It’s a case of sitting down again for this week and hopefully we get more right than we do wrong.”

Dublin’s Dan Stynes will be the man with the whistle.